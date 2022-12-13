U.S. markets close in 3 hours 35 minutes

Vulcan Cyber and Four Inc. Partner to Bring Cyber Risk Management SaaS Platform to the Public Sector

4 min read

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Cyber, developers of the cyber risk management platform for infrastructure, application and cloud vulnerabilities, today announced a partnership with Four Inc., a leading federal IT resale, financing, and contracts administration provider. Four Inc. will provide the Vulcan Cyber unified cyber risk and security posture management platform to the public sector through Four Inc.'s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWPV), Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts and its network of channel partners as part of Four Inc.'s boutique aggregation program. The program offers key elements to support and grow Vulcan Cyber business in the public sector.

"Our government cybersecurity teams face complicating factors when trying to secure our nation's infrastructures, ranging from new compliance requirements and budget uncertainties to staff shortages and skills gaps," said Chris Wilkinson, SVP of Platform Sales at Four Inc. "Our partnership with Vulcan Cyber provides our partners and customers access to a comprehensive cyber risk management platform to help them reduce meaningful risk to our government agencies, their missions, and our nation's infrastructures."

Vulcan Cyber has developed the industry's first unified cyber risk and security posture management platform, built to help businesses reduce vulnerability risk through measurable and efficient infrastructure, cloud and application security programs.

"The modern threat environment continues to evolve, and the public sector is being targeted by attackers at an increasingly alarming rate. This requires a new, more comprehensive approach to cyber risk management," said Yaniv Bar-Dayan, CEO and co-founder of Vulcan Cyber. "Public sector organizations need to respond with automated precision to vulnerabilities that present the most risk to the business. Cyber risk management needs to go beyond tools and people; teams must have the skills and capabilities to deploy strategic, proactive efforts to improve the security posture of their organizations. Vulcan Cyber's partnership with Four Inc. will enable public sector security teams to achieve these strategic security goals though effective, automated cyber risk management at scale."

The Vulcan Cyber platform integrates with more than 80 vulnerability scanners, asset, collaboration and remediation tools to orchestrate and track the cyber risk management and remediation lifecycle from by correlating and prioritizing vulnerabilities, curating and delivering the best remedies, and automating mitigation processes at scale through the last mile of remediation.

Vulcan Cyber solutions are available immediately via Four Inc.'s SEWPV and ITES-SW2 Contract Vehicles. For more information, contact Four Inc. at sales@fourinc.com

Manage Your Cyber Risk Now
To see Vulcan Cyber in action, please request a demo or try Remedy Cloud today. In addition, Vulcan Free is now available as the industry's only free vulnerability prioritization tool.

About Vulcan Cyber
Vulcan Cyber has developed the industry's first cyber risk management platform, built to help businesses reduce cyber risk through measurable and efficient infrastructure, cloud and application security programs. The Vulcan platform orchestrates and tracks the cyber risk management and remediation lifecycle from scan to fix by prioritizing vulnerabilities, curating and delivering the best remedies, and automating mitigation processes through the last mile of remediation at scale. Vulcan Cyber is proud to offer Remedy Cloud and Vulcan Free as freemium SaaS solutions for IT security teams at businesses of all sizes. The unique capability of the Vulcan Cyber platform has garnered Vulcan Cyber recognition as a 2019 Gartner Cool Vendor and as a 2020 RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox finalist. https://vulcan.io

About Four Inc.
Four Inc. is a Small Business and has been recognized as a Top 100 government contractor on Washington Technology's Top 100 Report consecutively for the last seven years. Four Inc.'s expertise of the federal IT contracting process and their carefully crafted ecosystem of manufacturers and partners has enabled them to expertly deliver the right technology solutions and services to their customers. Through their proven experience and dedication to their core values, they have earned the IT community's respect and trust. www.fourinc.com

Media contact:
Rohan Notaney
Lumina Communications on behalf of Vulcan Cyber
vulcan@luminapr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vulcan-cyber-and-four-inc-partner-to-bring-cyber-risk-management-saas-platform-to-the-public-sector-301701910.html

SOURCE Vulcan Cyber

