Vulcan Declares Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-seven cents per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 2, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2021.

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates—primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel—and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.

Investor Contact: Mark Warren (205) 298-3220
Media Contact: Janet Kavinoky (205) 298-3220

SOURCE Vulcan Materials Company

