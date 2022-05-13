U.S. markets closed

VULCAN DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 10, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 27, 2022.

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.

Investor Contact: Mark Warren (205) 298-3220
Media Contact: Janet Kavinoky (205) 298-3220

Vulcan Materials Company, Birmingham, AL.
Vulcan Materials Company, Birmingham, AL. (PRNewsFoto/Vulcan Materials Company) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsFoto/)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vulcan-declares-quarterly-dividend-on-common-stock-301547184.html

SOURCE Vulcan Materials Company

