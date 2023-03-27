U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,013.25
    +6.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,674.00
    +43.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,816.50
    +28.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,771.20
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.74
    -0.07 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,961.60
    +7.80 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    +0.12 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0820
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    +0.1480 (+4.38%)
     

  • Vix

    20.60
    -1.14 (-5.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2309
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7100
    -0.8450 (-0.64%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,912.14
    -1,054.36 (-3.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    589.59
    -17.86 (-2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.77
    +66.32 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.88
    +47.01 (+0.17%)
     

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (ASX:VUL) most popular amongst retail investors who own 52%, insiders hold 22%

Simply Wall St
·5 min read

Key Insights

  • Significant control over Vulcan Energy Resources by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

  • A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 47% ownership

  • Insiders own 22% of Vulcan Energy Resources

A look at the shareholders of Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (ASX:VUL) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 52% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 22% ownership in the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Vulcan Energy Resources.

View our latest analysis for Vulcan Energy Resources

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Vulcan Energy Resources?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Vulcan Energy Resources already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Vulcan Energy Resources' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Vulcan Energy Resources. With a 11% stake, CEO Francis Edward Wedin is the largest shareholder. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 8.0% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.3% by the third-largest shareholder. Interestingly, the third-largest shareholder, Gavin Rezos is also a Chairman of the Board, again, indicating strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Vulcan Energy Resources

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Vulcan Energy Resources Limited. Insiders have a AU$165m stake in this AU$760m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 52% of Vulcan Energy Resources shares. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 8.4%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 8.0% of Vulcan Energy Resources stock. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Vulcan Energy Resources (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant) .

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

