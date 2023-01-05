U.S. markets close in 4 hours 36 minutes

Vulcan Industrial Opens Strategically Located Alberta Facility to Support Business Growth in Western Canada

·2 min read

The Houston-based provider of mission-critical engineering services and systems will open a new warehouse and service center in Clairmont, Alberta, Canada to accommodate rising demand for its hydraulic fracturing fluid ends and associated products.

HOUSTON, Jan. 5, 2023 /CNW/ -- Vulcan Industrial is adding a location in Western Alberta, Canada to ensure support for its growing business in the region. The facility, which will be fully operational March 1st 2023, will serve as a warehouse and support center for Vulcan high-performance hydraulic fracturing fluid ends as well as valves, seats, plungers and other consumable field components. It will also support service activities that include light maintenance, repairs and modification. The expansion comes as a result of consistent business growth in the region.

Vulcan Industrial
Vulcan Industrial

Vulcan's engineered products support several industries including defense, aerospace, high specification bolting, and energy. The company's recent uptick of business in Western Canada has been within the upstream oil and gas sector, where the company specializes in innovations that improve the economics of hydraulic fracturing fleets—providing components with advanced engineering, superior service and in-house material science to help units run longer, better and more economically.

"Supply chains play a critical role in helping keep both fleet opex and operator breakeven as efficient as possible," said Simon Lawrie, Vulcan Industrial's President. "By staging these mission-critical pieces of hydraulic fracturing hardware, consumables and service personnel near concentrated hydraulic fracturing activity in Alberta and British Columbia, we're helping fleets add more value and create efficiencies across the energy supply chain. Customer response to this continued investment in the region has already been overwhelmingly positive."

Vulcan's new facility will be located at 9521 78th Ave #102 in Clairmont, just southwest of Clairmont Lake.

About Vulcan Industrial

Vulcan Industrial is a specialized precision engineering and manufacturing company dedicated to producing high-performance, mission-critical components and systems for the energy, defense, aerospace and heavy industrial sectors. The company's new V-Series™ fluid ends represent some of hydraulic fracturing's longest-lasting and easiest to maintain equipment. More at vulcanindustrial.com.

Media Contact:
Tanner Ford
tford@vulcanindustrial.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vulcan-industrial-opens-strategically-located-alberta-facility-to-support-business-growth-in-western-canada-301714715.html

SOURCE Vulcan Industrial

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/05/c7924.html

