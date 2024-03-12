Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Vulcan Materials is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$1.4b ÷ (US$15b - US$798m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Vulcan Materials has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Basic Materials industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Vulcan Materials compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Vulcan Materials .

How Are Returns Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Vulcan Materials. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 10%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 49% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On Vulcan Materials' ROCE

To sum it up, Vulcan Materials has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 143% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Vulcan Materials that we think you should be aware of.

