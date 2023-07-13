Vulcan Materials' (NYSE:VMC) investors will be pleased with their favorable 82% return over the last three years

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) shareholders have seen the share price rise 77% over three years, well in excess of the market return (33%, not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 51% , including dividends .

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Vulcan Materials achieved compound earnings per share growth of 0.1% per year. In comparison, the 21% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did three years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the three-year track record of earnings growth. This optimism is also reflected in the fairly generous P/E ratio of 47.02.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Vulcan Materials the TSR over the last 3 years was 82%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Vulcan Materials shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 51% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 13% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Vulcan Materials better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Vulcan Materials .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

