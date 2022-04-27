U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

Vulcan Minerals Inc. Exploration Update

Vulcan Minerals Inc.
·2 min read
ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vulcan Minerals Inc. (“the Company” - “Vulcan” TSX-V: VUL), provides the following exploration update.

Colchester Springdale Drilling Update

The Company is still waiting for drill assay results. A total of 1511 meters were drilled over 8 scout holes in late 2021 testing a variety of targets within mafic volcanic sequences at Colchester. Several stringer and disseminated sulfide zones were encountered containing chalcopyrite with variable associations of pyrite, pyrrhotite and sphalerite. The program was successful in intersecting copper sulphide zones visually similar to the stringer zones historically encountered in the Colchester area. A total of 621 samples were cut and submitted for assay. Backlogs in the laboratory are creating extraordinary delays in getting assay results. Results are expected in the next 2-3 weeks. They will be released after compilation and review.

The Colchester project is part of the larger Springdale property which hosts numerous historic copper and gold deposits and showings, none of which have been adequately explored with the benefit of modern digital geophysical and geological modelling. The Springdale property is road accessible and near significant mining services.

A review of the relevant data with maps is available in the corporate presentation at the company’s website landing page, www.vulcanminerals.ca.

New Project Generation

The Company continues to generate and stake new gold and base metal projects as part of its ongoing strategy to leverage its geologic knowledge base in Newfoundland and Labrador. An impressive land package has been acquired and further evaluation and strategic work continues. Upon completion of this work, the Company will provide a description of these properties and the exploration strategy.

President Patrick Laracy noted “Newfoundland and Labrador is one of the most exciting mineral exploration destinations in the world given its high geologic prospectivity coupled with recent discoveries. We believe that the province will be a significant player in the tremendous upside potential of the mineral exploration business as it responds to the increasing demand for minerals to facilitate a transition to cleaner energy solutions.”

About Vulcan

Vulcan Minerals is a precious and base metals exploration company based in St. John’s Newfoundland. The company has strategic land positions in multiple active Newfoundland gold exploration and development belts. It also holds approximately 36% of the shares in Atlas Salt Inc. (TSXV: SALT). Atlas Salt is an industrial minerals company that is carrying out a feasibility analysis on its Great Atlantic Salt deposit. It also produces gypsum from its Ace Mine and owns the mineral rights to the Fischell’s Brook salt dome and other strategic salt claims. These Atlas’s projects are in western Newfoundland.

Patrick J. Laracy P.Geo, President is the qualified person responsible for the technical contents of this news release as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

We seek safe harbour.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ from the Company’s expectations. Certain risk factors beyond the Company’s control may affect the actual results achieved. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

For information please contact:
Patrick J. Laracy, P.Geo.
President
(709) 754-3186
laracy@vulcanminerals.ca
www.vulcanminerals.ca


  • Boeing posts wider than expected loss in Q1, stock falls premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Boeing.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • This Could Spell Bad News for Novavax

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are likely feeling frustrated. First, they had to wait as the company delayed filing for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine. Although there hasn't been a formal announcement from the agency that Novavax won't obtain the authorization, the writing could be on the wall that another vaccine may not be necessary for the U.S. market.

  • Why Visa and Mastercard Are Rising Today

    Shares of the two largest payment rails, Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA), had risen nearly 8% and 6%, respectively, as of 10:22 a.m. ET today after Visa reported strong earnings results for its second fiscal quarter of the year. Mastercard, which will report its latest earnings results tomorrow morning, is also benefiting considering how similar the two companies are. "The Omicron variant impacts were short-lived and the global economic recovery that began in the middle of last year continued," Visa CEO Alfred Kelly Jr. said in an earnings statement.

  • Spotify stock plunges on Q1 earnings despite adding subscribers

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Spotify.

  • Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter at $54.20. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Twitter shares were sharply lower in early trading on Wednesday after a rocky day on the markets on Tuesday.

  • Google stock moves lower after Q1 earnings miss

    Shares of Google are moving lower after its parent company, Alphabet, posted disappointing earnings and revenue for the first quarter.

  • Stock Split or Not, Inflation to Hit This Company for Billions on the Bottom Line

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will report first-quarter 2022 earnings after the markets close on Thursday, April 28. Indeed, rising inflation could cost Amazon billions in the upcoming quarter. In its fourth quarter of 2021, which ended Dec. 31, Amazon increased sales by roughly $12 billion from the same quarter the year before.

  • QuantumScape Missed Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Is Rising.

    Recently, investors have been shunning more speculative growth stocks. Significant sales for QuantumScape are still years away.

  • General Electric (NYSE:GE): Only for the Most Patient Investors

    When eye-catching losses meet the broad market decline, the stock gets hit with a double whammy. Such is the case with General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) which tumbled 10% on the earnings, sinking to a 17-month low. With the rising costs of materials and supply chain disruptions, the company now sees full-year earnings at the low end of its guidance.

  • 10 High Dividend S&P 500 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 high dividend S&P 500 stocks. If you want to see some more high yielding stocks, click 5 High Dividend S&P 500 Stocks. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index tracks the performance of the biggest 500 companies listed on American stock exchanges. The market capitalization-weighted S&P 500 Index is one […]

  • These 21 large-cap stocks have now crashed at least 50%

    DEEP DIVE Stocks soured on April 26, with major declines for broad indexes that underlined what a difficult year it has been, so far, for technology stocks. Below is a list of 21 large-cap stocks that have dropped at least 50% from their 52-week highs.

  • Why this oil company's earnings hit Warren Buffett like a ton of bricks [video]

    Bill Smead, Chief Investment Officer at Smead Capital Management discusses how Occidental Petroleum Corporation earnings will impact Berkshire Hathaway and be viewed by Warren Buffett.

  • Cenovus triples dividend as robust crude prices boost profit beat

    U.S-listed shares of the oil and gas producer, which have gained nearly 34% so far this year, were up as much as 5.65% in premarket trading. Brent crude, the global benchmark was trading at $105.25 a barrel on Wednesday. The company, which agreed to buy rival Husky Energy last year to create Canada's No. 3 oil and gas producer, said upstream production rose to 798,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the quarter, from 769,254 boepd a year earlier.

  • Payments space has seen ‘a mountain of growth,’ analyst says

    Mizuho Senior Financial Technology Analyst Dan Dolev joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings report data for PayPal, digital payments, and the outlook for Robinhood amid reports that the company will lay off 9% of its full-time employees.

  • Why AMD Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 6.1% on Tuesday as fears of an imminent slowdown in the semiconductor industry intensified.  So what Investors are growing more concerned that the economy could be headed toward a recession.

  • Boeing’s Earnings Were Supposed to Get Better. They Got Worse.

    Boeing reports a first-quarter loss of $2.75 a share from $14 billion in sales. Wall Street was looking for a loss of about 15 cents a share on sales of $15.9 billion.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Here's why ARK Invest's lead stock picker thinks these beaten-down growth shares can bounce back.

  • 1 Big Move by Shopify Could Prove to Be an Amazing Investment

    It has been painful for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shareholders recently with shares down almost 70% year to date. Investors have worried about high inflation on consumer staples weakening demand for nonessential goods like those sold by Shopify merchants. It is worth buying for many reasons, one being its continued efforts to innovate and create a better platform for its merchants.

  • 3 Moonshot Stocks With Upside of Up to 709%, According to Wall Street

    Since early January, Wall Street has given the investing community a not-so-subtle reminder that stocks can go down just as easily as they can move higher. In March, the benchmark S&P 500 registered its 39th official correction (i.e., a decline of at least 10%) since the beginning of 1950, while the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite briefly dipped into bear market territory.