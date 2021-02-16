Vulcan Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results
Strong Full-Year Results Reflect Improvements in Aggregates Unit Profitability
Solid Earnings Growth Expected in 2021
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC), the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates, today announced results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Tom Hill, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our best-in-class aggregates business, along with the efforts and dedication of our employees, allowed us to overcome COVID-19 related disruptions in 2020. Most impressive, we delivered year-over-year gains in aggregates unit profitability throughout each quarter in 2020. Our ability to leverage Vulcan's four strategic disciplines enabled us to expand unit margins, deliver improved cash flows, and increase returns on invested capital. Our team's hard work along with Vulcan's leading market positions and strong financial footing will enable us to capitalize on an improving demand outlook in 2021."
Net earnings were $115 million in the fourth quarter, and Adjusted EBITDA was $311 million. Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA increased 4 percent despite a 1 percent decline in total revenues. Effective cost management throughout the organization and aggregates price growth helped drive margin expansion.
Full year revenues were $4.86 billion, 1 percent lower than the prior year, while gross profit margins expanded across each segment driving an improvement of 150 basis points in the Company's EBITDA margin. Net earnings were $584 million, and Adjusted EBITDA was a record $1.324 billion.
Mr. Hill continued, "Construction employment gains in key markets are a positive signal that activity levels are recovering across our footprint, as compelling fundamentals in residential construction support growing demand in 2021. Shipments into private nonresidential continue to benefit from growth in heavy industrial projects such as data centers and warehouses, while construction starts in other categories remain below the prior year. Recent improvements in highway lettings and contract awards indicate growing confidence and visibility fueling advancement of planned projects, particularly in the second half of 2021. The pricing environment remains positive, and we continue to execute at a high level, positioning us well for 2021. We expect our 2021 Adjusted EBITDA will range between $1.340 billion to $1.440 billion."
Highlights as of December 31, 2020 include:
Fourth Quarter
Full Year
Amounts in millions, except per unit data
2020
2019
2020
2019
Total revenues
$ 1,175.1
$ 1,186.2
$ 4,856.8
$ 4,929.1
Gross profit
$ 302.7
$ 293.1
$ 1,281.5
$ 1,255.9
Aggregates segment
Segment sales
$ 956.5
$ 960.2
$ 3,944.3
$ 3,990.3
Freight-adjusted revenues
$ 737.3
$ 720.6
$ 3,007.6
$ 3,014.2
Gross profit
$ 276.0
$ 274.5
$ 1,159.2
$ 1,146.6
Shipments (tons)
51.1
51.6
208.3
215.5
Freight-adjusted sales price per ton
$ 14.42
$ 13.96
$ 14.44
$ 13.99
Gross profit per ton
$ 5.40
$ 5.32
$ 5.57
$ 5.32
Asphalt, Concrete & Calcium segment gross profit
$ 26.7
$ 18.6
$ 122.3
$ 109.3
Selling, Administrative and General (SAG)
$ 98.6
$ 95.8
$ 359.8
$ 370.5
SAG as % of Total revenues
8.4%
8.1%
7.4%
7.5%
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
$ 141.2
$ 166.0
$ 743.8
$ 757.7
Net earnings
$ 114.5
$ 141.1
$ 584.5
$ 617.7
Adjusted EBIT
$ 210.3
$ 202.8
$ 926.7
$ 895.4
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 311.2
$ 298.5
$ 1,323.5
$ 1,270.0
Earnings from continuing operations per diluted share
$ 0.87
$ 1.07
$ 4.41
$ 4.67
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per diluted share
$ 1.07
$ 1.08
$ 4.68
$ 4.70
Reported earnings from continuing operations for the year were $588 million, or $4.41 per diluted share. Comparing adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $4.68 per diluted share in 2020 to $4.70 per diluted share in 2019, the prior year benefited from a lower tax rate due to certain tax benefits and credits that were higher than in 2020. The effect of the resulting higher tax rate in 2020 was $0.18 per diluted share.
Segment Results
Aggregates
Fourth quarter gross profit increased to $276 million due to growth in pricing and effective cost control, despite a 1 percent decline in shipments. Gains in unit profitability were widespread and marked the fourth consecutive quarter of growth in gross profit per ton. For the full year, gross profit per ton increased 5 percent, despite 3 percent lower volumes. This growth marks the tenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year improvement in the Company's trailing-twelve-month unit profitability.
The pricing environment continues to be positive across the Company's footprint. On a mix-adjusted basis, all of the Company's markets reported full year price growth. For the year, mix-adjusted pricing increased 3.1 percent (reported freight-adjusted sales price increased 3.2 percent) despite a 3 percent decline in shipments. For the quarter, mix-adjusted sales price increased 1.8 percent, and reported freight-adjusted pricing increased 3.3 percent.
Fourth quarter operating efficiencies and lower diesel fuel costs helped to mitigate increased spending to remove overburden ahead of future shipments and the timing of repair costs. The Aggregates segment earnings impact from lower diesel fuel cost was $8 million in the quarter. For the full year, freight-adjusted unit cost of sales increased 2 percent and 1 percent on a cash basis. Flexible operating plans, disciplined cost control, and lower diesel fuel costs mitigated the impact of operational disruptions caused by the pandemic during the year.
Asphalt, Concrete and Calcium
Fourth quarter gross profit increased sharply in each segment. Asphalt segment gross profit increased 53 percent to $17 million in the fourth quarter. The year-over-year improvement was driven by higher material margins (sales price less unit cost of raw materials). Segment earnings benefited from price discipline and effective cost containment, including lower liquid asphalt costs. Shipments in the current year's quarter were lower than the prior year, as prior year shipments included certain large projects in the Arizona and Tennessee markets.
Fourth quarter concrete segment gross profit increased 28 percent to $9 million as a result of higher material margins. Shipments decreased 12 percent versus the prior year, and average selling prices increased 2 percent compared to the prior year. Fourth quarter shipments were impacted by the lingering effects of cement supply shortages in Northern California.
Calcium segment gross profit was $1.2 million versus $0.8 million in the prior year quarter.
Full year segment earnings increased 12 percent collectively, driven by strong year-over-year improvement in asphalt. Each segment reported year-over-year margin expansion on lower revenues.
Selling, Administrative and General (SAG) and Other Nonoperating Expense
SAG expense was $99 million in the quarter and $360 million for the full year. As a percentage of total revenues, SAG expense was 7.4 percent in 2020. The Company remains focused on further leveraging its overhead cost structure.
Other nonoperating expense was $21 million, compared to income of $3 million in the prior year quarter. This year-over-year change resulted from a non-cash pension settlement charge of $23 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, recorded in the fourth quarter in connection with a voluntary lump sum distribution of benefits to certain fully vested plan participants. This action will benefit future expense and funding requirements.
Financial Position, Liquidity and Capital Allocation
Capital expenditures in the fourth quarter were $132 million and $361 million for the full year, most of which was directed toward core operating and maintenance projects. During the fourth quarter, the Company restarted planned growth projects that were put on hold in March 2020 as a result of the pandemic. In 2021, the Company expects to spend between $450 and $475 million on capital expenditures, including growth projects. The Company will continue to review its plans and will adjust as needed, while being thoughtful about preserving liquidity.
In 2020, the Company returned $180 million to shareholders through dividends, a 10 percent increase versus the prior year. For the year, the Company repurchased $26 million in common stock.
At year end, total debt to trailing-twelve month Adjusted EBITDA was 2.5 times or 1.6 times on a net debt basis reflecting $1.2 billion of cash on hand. Approximately $500 million will be used to pay off certain debt maturities due in March 2021. The Company's weighted-average debt maturity was 13 years, and the effective weighted-average interest rate was 4.1 percent.
Return on invested capital increased 40 basis points from the prior year to 14.3 percent. Operating cash flows were $1.1 billion, up 9 percent versus the previous year. Solid operating earnings growth coupled with disciplined capital management led to these results.
Outlook
Regarding the Company's outlook, Mr. Hill stated, "We are encouraged by the continued strength in residential construction activity, particularly single-family housing. Our expectation is also supported by the recent improvement in highway awards and construction employment trends in key markets. Data centers, distribution centers, and warehouses, which now comprise the largest share of new private nonresidential project awards, will continue to underpin demand in this end market. We believe these leading indicators, along with sustaining a positive pricing environment, can be a catalyst for further recovery in construction activity during 2021."
Management expectations for 2021 include:
Aggregates shipments down 2 percent to up 2 percent versus 2020
Year-over-year aggregates freight-adjusted price increase of 2 to 4 percent
Asphalt, Concrete and Calcium gross profit up mid-to-high single digits
SAG expenses of $365 to $375 million
Interest expense of approximately $130 million
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization expense of approximately $400 million
An effective tax rate of approximately 21 percent
Earnings from continuing operations of $4.80 to $5.40 per diluted share
Adjusted EBITDA of $1.340 to $1.440 billion
No major changes in COVID shelter-in-place restrictions
Mr. Hill concluded, "As we saw in 2020, demand for our products can be subject to market fluctuations outside of our control. That said, we remained focused on the factors within our control, including our pricing and cost actions, both of which contributed to further improvement in our industry-leading unit margins in 2020. We will carry that determination through 2021 and beyond. Our operating plans are underpinned by our four strategic disciplines (Commercial and Operational Excellence, Logistics Innovation and Strategic Sourcing), a healthy balance sheet, strong liquidity, and the engagement of our people."
Conference Call
Vulcan will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on February 16, 2021. A webcast will be available via the Company's website at www.vulcanmaterials.com. Investors and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 833-962-1439, or 832-900-4623 if outside the U.S., approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start. The conference ID is 5378297. The conference call will be recorded and available for replay at the Company's website approximately two hours after the call.
About Vulcan Materials Company
Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT DISCLAIMER
This document contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical fact, including statements about Vulcan's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Generally, these statements relate to future financial performance, results of operations, business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings (including EBITDA and other measures), dividend policy, shipment volumes, pricing, levels of capital expenditures, intended cost reductions and cost savings, anticipated profit improvements and/or planned divestitures and asset sales. These forward-looking statements are sometimes identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "should," "would," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "can," "may" or similar expressions elsewhere in this document. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including but not limited to general business conditions, competitive factors, pricing, energy costs, and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports Vulcan periodically files with the SEC.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results, developments, and business decisions may vary significantly from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The following risks related to Vulcan's business, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: general economic and business conditions; a pandemic, epidemic or other public health emergency, such as the recent outbreak of COVID-19; Vulcan's dependence on the construction industry, which is subject to economic cycles; the timing and amount of federal, state and local funding for infrastructure; changes in the level of spending for private residential and private nonresidential construction; changes in Vulcan's effective tax rate; the increasing reliance on information technology infrastructure, including the risks that the infrastructure does not work as intended, experiences technical difficulties or is subjected to cyber-attacks; the impact of the state of the global economy on Vulcan's businesses and financial condition and access to capital markets; the highly competitive nature of the construction industry; the impact of future regulatory or legislative actions, including those relating to climate change, wetlands, greenhouse gas emissions, the definition of minerals, tax policy or international trade; the outcome of pending legal proceedings; pricing of Vulcan's products; weather and other natural phenomena, including the impact of climate change and availability of water; energy costs; costs of hydrocarbon-based raw materials; healthcare costs; the amount of long-term debt and interest expense incurred by Vulcan; changes in interest rates; the impact of a discontinuation of the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR); volatility in pension plan asset values and liabilities, which may require cash contributions to the pension plans; the impact of environmental cleanup costs and other liabilities relating to existing and/or divested businesses; Vulcan's ability to secure and permit aggregates reserves in strategically located areas; Vulcan's ability to manage and successfully integrate acquisitions; the effect of changes in tax laws, guidance and interpretations; significant downturn in the construction industry may result in the impairment of goodwill or long-lived assets; changes in technologies, which could disrupt the way Vulcan does business and how Vulcan's products are distributed; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the reports filed by Vulcan with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this communication are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Vulcan disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this document except as required by law.
Table A
Vulcan Materials Company
and Subsidiary Companies
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Consolidated Statements of Earnings
December 31
December 31
(Condensed and unaudited)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Total revenues
$1,175,120
$1,186,152
$4,856,826
$4,929,103
Cost of revenues
872,379
893,071
3,575,345
3,673,202
Gross profit
302,741
293,081
1,281,481
1,255,901
Selling, administrative and general expenses
98,627
95,801
359,772
370,548
Gain on sale of property, plant & equipment
and businesses
1,681
12,770
3,997
23,752
Other operating expense, net
(9,366)
(16,474)
(29,975)
(31,647)
Operating earnings
196,429
193,576
895,731
877,458
Other nonoperating income (expense), net
(21,357)
3,289
(17,540)
9,243
Interest expense, net
33,884
30,835
134,393
129,000
Earnings from continuing operations
before income taxes
141,188
166,030
743,798
757,701
Income tax expense
25,273
23,434
155,803
135,198
Earnings from continuing operations
115,915
142,596
587,995
622,503
Loss on discontinued operations, net of tax
(1,397)
(1,504)
(3,515)
(4,841)
Net earnings
$114,518
$141,092
$584,480
$617,662
Basic earnings (loss) per share
Continuing operations
$0.87
$1.08
$4.44
$4.71
Discontinued operations
($0.01)
($0.01)
($0.03)
($0.04)
Net earnings
$0.86
$1.07
$4.41
$4.67
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
Continuing operations
$0.87
$1.07
$4.41
$4.67
Discontinued operations
($0.01)
($0.01)
($0.02)
($0.04)
Net earnings
$0.86
$1.06
$4.39
$4.63
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
132,619
132,467
132,578
132,300
Assuming dilution
133,367
133,467
133,245
133,385
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization
$100,894
$95,671
$396,806
$374,596
Effective tax rate from continuing operations
17.9%
14.1%
20.9%
17.8%
Table B
Vulcan Materials Company
and Subsidiary Companies
(in thousands)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31
December 31
(Condensed and unaudited)
2020
2019
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$1,197,068
$271,589
Restricted cash
945
2,917
Accounts and notes receivable
Accounts and notes receivable, gross
558,848
573,241
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(2,551)
(3,125)
Accounts and notes receivable, net
556,297
570,116
Inventories
Finished products
378,389
391,666
Raw materials
33,780
31,318
Products in process
4,555
5,604
Operating supplies and other
31,861
29,720
Inventories
448,585
458,308
Other current assets
74,270
76,396
Total current assets
2,277,165
1,379,326
Investments and long-term receivables
34,301
60,709
Property, plant & equipment
Property, plant & equipment, cost
9,102,086
8,749,217
Allowances for depreciation, depletion & amortization
(4,676,087)
(4,433,179)
Property, plant & equipment, net
4,425,999
4,316,038
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
423,128
408,189
Goodwill
3,172,112
3,167,061
Other intangible assets, net
1,123,544
1,091,475
Other noncurrent assets
230,656
225,995
Total assets
$11,686,905
$10,648,793
Liabilities
Current maturities of long-term debt
515,435
25
Trade payables and accruals
273,080
265,159
Other current liabilities
259,368
270,379
Total current liabilities
1,047,883
535,563
Long-term debt
2,772,240
2,784,315
Deferred income taxes, net
706,050
633,039
Deferred revenue
174,045
179,880
Operating lease liabilities
399,582
388,042
Other noncurrent liabilities
559,775
506,097
Total liabilities
$5,659,575
$5,026,936
Equity
Common stock, $1 par value
132,516
132,371
Capital in excess of par value
2,802,012
2,791,353
Retained earnings
3,274,107
2,895,871
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(181,305)
(197,738)
Total equity
$6,027,330
$5,621,857
Total liabilities and equity
$11,686,905
$10,648,793
Table C
Vulcan Materials Company
and Subsidiary Companies
(in thousands)
Twelve Months Ended
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
December 31
(Condensed and unaudited)
2020
2019
Operating Activities
Net earnings
$584,480
$617,662
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization
396,806
374,596
Noncash operating lease expense
38,272
35,344
Net gain on sale of property, plant & equipment and businesses
(3,997)
(23,752)
Contributions to pension plans
(8,819)
(8,882)
Share-based compensation expense
32,991
31,843
Deferred tax expense
62,018
76,011
Changes in assets and liabilities before initial
effects of business acquisitions and dispositions
(39,710)
(147,218)
Other, net
8,318
28,518
Net cash provided by operating activities
$1,070,359
$984,122
Investing Activities
Purchases of property, plant & equipment
(362,194)
(384,094)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant & equipment
11,461
22,661
Proceeds from sale of businesses
968
1,744
Payment for businesses acquired, net of acquired cash
(43,223)
(44,151)
Other, net
11,474
(11,997)
Net cash used for investing activities
($381,514)
($415,837)
Financing Activities
Proceeds from short-term debt
0
366,900
Payment of short-term debt
0
(499,900)
Payment of current maturities and long-term debt
(250,025)
(23)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
750,000
0
Debt issuance and exchange costs
(15,394)
0
Settlements of interest rate derivatives
(19,863)
0
Purchases of common stock
(26,132)
(2,602)
Dividends paid
(180,216)
(163,973)
Share-based compensation, shares withheld for taxes
(22,144)
(38,522)
Other, net
(1,564)
(63)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
$234,662
($338,183)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
923,507
230,102
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
274,506
44,404
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year
$1,198,013
$274,506
Table D
Segment Financial Data and Unit Shipments
(in thousands, except per unit data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
December 31
2020
2019
2020
2019
Total Revenues
Aggregates 1
$956,502
$960,164
$3,944,286
$3,990,275
Asphalt 2
194,665
206,331
792,605
855,821
Concrete
85,362
95,258
383,617
395,627
Calcium
2,451
2,118
7,720
8,191
Segment sales
$1,238,980
$1,263,871
$5,128,228
$5,249,914
Aggregates intersegment sales
(63,860)
(77,719)
(271,402)
(320,811)
Total revenues
$1,175,120
$1,186,152
$4,856,826
$4,929,103
Gross Profit
Aggregates
$275,994
$274,516
$1,159,178
$1,146,649
Asphalt
16,987
11,073
75,233
63,023
Concrete
8,562
6,664
44,159
43,151
Calcium
1,198
828
2,911
3,078
Total
$302,741
$293,081
$1,281,481
$1,255,901
Depreciation, Depletion, Accretion and Amortization
Aggregates
$80,757
$77,787
$321,127
$305,046
Asphalt
8,910
8,856
34,956
35,199
Concrete
3,940
3,958
16,010
13,620
Calcium
43
55
189
232
Other
7,244
5,015
24,524
20,499
Total
$100,894
$95,671
$396,806
$374,596
Average Unit Sales Price and Unit Shipments
Aggregates
Freight-adjusted revenues 3
$737,313
$720,584
$3,007,634
$3,014,157
Aggregates - tons
51,132
51,620
208,295
215,465
Freight-adjusted sales price 4
$14.42
$13.96
$14.44
$13.99
Other Products
Asphalt Mix - tons
2,882
3,041
11,835
12,665
Asphalt Mix - sales price
$57.70
$57.87
$57.97
$57.79
Ready-mixed concrete - cubic yards
656
744
2,951
3,104
Ready-mixed concrete - sales price
$128.93
$126.97
$128.93
$126.38
Calcium - tons
88
78
282
294
Calcium - sales price
$27.64
$27.30
$27.32
$27.85
1
Includes product sales (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates), as well as freight & delivery
2
Includes product sales, as well as service revenues from our asphalt construction paving business.
3
Freight-adjusted revenues are Aggregates segment sales excluding freight & delivery revenues and immaterial
4
Freight-adjusted sales price is calculated as freight-adjusted revenues divided by aggregates unit shipments.
Appendix 1
1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
Aggregates segment freight-adjusted revenues is not a Generally Accepted Accounting Principle (GAAP) measure. We present
Aggregates Segment Freight-Adjusted Revenues
(in thousands, except per ton data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
December 31
2020
2019
2020
2019
Aggregates segment
Segment sales
$956,502
$960,164
$3,944,286
$3,990,275
Less:
Freight & delivery revenues 1
205,034
225,139
877,003
921,064
Other revenues
14,155
14,441
59,649
55,054
Freight-adjusted revenues
$737,313
$720,584
$3,007,634
$3,014,157
Unit shipment - tons
51,132
51,620
208,295
215,465
Freight-adjusted sales price
$14.42
$13.96
$14.44
$13.99
1
At the segment level, freight & delivery revenues include intersegment freight & delivery (which are eliminated at the consolidated level) and freight to remote
Aggregates segment incremental gross profit flow-through rate is not a GAAP measure and represents the year-over-year
Aggregates Segment Incremental Gross Profit Margin in Accordance with GAAP
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
December 31
2020
2019
2020
2019
Aggregates segment
Gross profit
$275,994
$274,516
$1,159,178
$1,146,649
Segment sales
$956,502
$960,164
$3,944,286
$3,990,275
Gross profit margin
28.9%
28.6%
29.4%
28.7%
Incremental gross profit margin
N/A
N/A
Aggregates Segment Incremental Gross Profit Flow-through Rate (Non-GAAP)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
December 31
2020
2019
2020
2019
Aggregates segment
Gross profit
$275,994
$274,516
$1,159,178
$1,146,649
Segment sales
$956,502
$960,164
$3,944,286
$3,990,275
Less:
Freight & delivery revenues 1
205,034
225,139
877,003
921,064
Segment sales excluding freight & delivery
$751,468
$735,025
$3,067,283
$3,069,211
Gross profit margin excluding freight & delivery
36.7%
37.3%
37.8%
37.4%
Incremental gross profit flow-through rate
9.0%
N/A
1
At the segment level, freight & delivery revenues include intersegment freight & delivery (which are eliminated at the consolidated level) and freight to remote
GAAP does not define "Aggregates segment cash gross profit" and it should not be considered as an alternative to earnings
Aggregates Segment Cash Gross Profit
(in thousands, except per ton data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
December 31
2020
2019
2020
2019
Aggregates segment
Gross profit
$275,994
$274,516
$1,159,178
$1,146,649
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization
80,757
77,787
321,127
305,046
Aggregates segment cash gross profit
$356,751
$352,303
$1,480,305
$1,451,695
Unit shipments - tons
51,132
51,620
208,295
215,465
Aggregates segment cash gross profit per ton
$6.98
$6.82
$7.11
$6.74
Appendix 2
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)
GAAP does not define "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization" (EBITDA) and it should not
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
December 31
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net earnings
$114,518
$141,092
$584,480
$617,662
Income tax expense
25,273
23,434
155,803
135,198
Interest expense, net
33,884
30,835
134,393
129,000
Loss on discontinued operations, net of tax
1,397
1,504
3,515
4,841
EBIT
$175,072
$196,865
$878,191
$886,701
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization
100,894
95,671
396,806
374,596
EBITDA
$275,966
$292,536
$1,274,997
$1,261,297
Gain on sale of businesses
0
(9,289)
0
(13,353)
Property donation
0
10,847
0
10,847
Charges associated with divested operations
269
3,033
6,935
3,033
Business development 1
9,447
1,345
7,334
1,748
COVID-19 direct incremental costs
2,781
0
10,170
0
Pension settlement charge
22,740
0
22,740
0
Restructuring charges
0
0
1,333
6,457
Adjusted EBITDA
$311,203
$298,472
$1,323,509
$1,270,029
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization
(100,894)
(95,671)
(396,806)
(374,596)
Adjusted EBIT
$210,309
$202,801
$926,703
$895,433
Adjusted EBITDA margin
26.5%
25.2%
27.3%
25.8%
1
Represents non-routine charges or gains associated with acquisitions including the cost impact of purchase accounting inventory valuations.
Similar to our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, we present Adjusted Diluted earnings per share (EPS) from
Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations (Adjusted Diluted EPS)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
December 31
2020
2019
2020
2019
Diluted EPS from continuing operations
$0.87
$1.07
$4.41
$4.67
Items included in Adjusted EBITDA above
0.20
0.01
0.27
0.03
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$1.07
$1.08
$4.68
$4.70
Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA is not a GAAP measure and should not be considered as an alternative to metrics
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
2020
2019
Debt
Current maturities of long-term debt
$515,435
$25
Long-term debt
2,772,240
2,784,315
Total debt
$3,287,675
$2,784,340
Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
1,198,013
274,506
Net debt
$2,089,662
$2,509,834
Adjusted EBITDA
$1,323,509
$1,270,029
Total debt to Adjusted EBITDA
2.5x
2.2x
Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA
1.6x
2.0x
Appendix 3
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)
We define "Return on Invested Capital" (ROIC) as Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing-twelve months divided by average
Return on Invested Capital
(dollars in thousands)
TTM
December 31
2020
2019
Adjusted EBITDA
$1,323,509
$1,270,029
Average invested capital 1
Property, plant & equipment
$4,373,987
$4,281,342
Goodwill
3,170,092
3,165,685
Other intangible assets
1,104,044
1,084,113
Fixed and intangible assets
$8,648,123
$8,531,140
Current assets
$1,845,743
$1,224,316
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
698,944
93,528
Less: Current tax
18,545
12,633
Adjusted current assets
1,128,254
1,118,155
Current liabilities
833,553
599,319
Less: Current maturities of long-term debt
304,989
24
Less: Short-term debt
0
89,700
Adjusted current liabilities
528,564
509,595
Adjusted net working capital
$599,690
$608,560
Average invested capital
$9,247,813
$9,139,700
Return on invested capital
14.3%
13.9%
1
Average invested capital is based on a trailing 5-quarters.
The following reconciliation to the mid-point of the range of 2021 Projected EBITDA excludes adjustments (as noted
2021 Projected EBITDA
(in millions)
Mid-point
Net earnings
$680
Income tax expense
180
Interest expense, net
130
Discontinued operations, net of tax
0
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization
400
Projected EBITDA
$1,390
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vulcan-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-results-301228579.html
