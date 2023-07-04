Vulcan Steel's (ASX:VSL) 39% YoY earnings expansion surpassed the shareholder returns over the past year

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL) share price is 11% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 8.5% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Vulcan Steel grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 39%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 11% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on Vulcan Steel, despite the growth. Interesting. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 9.94.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Vulcan Steel has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Vulcan Steel's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Vulcan Steel, it has a TSR of 21% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Vulcan Steel boasts a total shareholder return of 21% for the last year (that includes the dividends) . And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 11% in the last three months. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Vulcan Steel (including 3 which can't be ignored) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

