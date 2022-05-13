U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,023.89
    +93.81 (+2.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,196.66
    +466.36 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,805.00
    +434.04 (+3.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.67
    +53.28 (+3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.16
    +4.03 (+3.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    -14.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    +0.36 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0417
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    +0.1180 (+4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2262
    +0.0065 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1850
    +0.7920 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,851.45
    +1,558.88 (+5.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.47
    -8.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.15
    +184.81 (+2.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

Update on Vulcan's Mexico Operations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VMC
    Watchlist

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC), the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates, today provided an update with respect to its Mexican SAC TUN operations.

Today, Vulcan Materials Company ("Vulcan" or the "Company") confirmed that the Mexican government has suspended the three-year customs permit granted in March 2022 to the Mexican subsidiary of the Company and has begun a proceeding that could result in the revocation of that permit. A decision to maintain or revoke the permit will be made within weeks.

This routinely renewed permit had been recently granted for customs purposes at the port terminal within our property. The port terminal is operated by the Company pursuant to a concession that is valid through 2037. The permit enables Vulcan's subsidiary to export its production to the United States; however, absent the customs permit no export or import operations of any kind may be conducted by any entity at the port terminal.

As with the arbitrary shutdown orders to immediately cease underwater quarrying and extraction operations received on May 5, Vulcan strongly believes that this latest action by Mexico is arbitrary and illegal.

These adverse measures have the effect of shutting down the operations of SAC TUN in Quintana Roo, Mexico. Vulcan has sought injunctive relief in Mexico that, if granted and complied with, would enable the Company to resume normal operations including the extraction, processing and export of materials. Should the Company be unable to fully operate in Mexico for the balance of 2022, the potential EBITDA impact would range from $80 million to $100 million, which would approximate 5% of Vulcan's Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $1.720-$1.820 billion for 2022. The Company intends to vigorously pursue all lawful avenues available to it in order to protect its rights, under both Mexican and international law, and resume normal operations as soon as permitted.

The Company has quarried limestone legally in Mexico – on land that it owns – for over 30 years. Vulcan has the right to maintain full ownership of its properties, owns the limestone reserves in the same, and complies and has always complied with Mexican law, including the laws and permitting regulating our operations from which we service our customers in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean basin.

Since late 2018, Vulcan Materials has been engaged in a NAFTA arbitration with Mexico over Mexico's repudiation of an agreement to unlock a portion of Vulcan's aggregates reserves in Mexico and the arbitrary shutdown of a different portion of the Company's quarrying operations there. A hearing took place in July 2021, and a decision is expected in the second half of 2022. This decision may be delayed if the Tribunal accepts the Company's recent request to hear the new NAFTA violations related to Mexico's latest measures. Vulcan has continued to engage with government officials to pursue an amicable resolution of the dispute while awaiting the final resolution from the NAFTA tribunal.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT DISCLAIMER
This document contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical fact, including statements about Vulcan's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Generally, these statements relate to future financial performance, results of operations, business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings (including EBITDA and other measures), dividend policy, shipment volumes, pricing, levels of capital expenditures, intended cost reductions and cost savings, anticipated profit improvements and/or planned divestitures and asset sales. These forward-looking statements are sometimes identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "should," "would," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "can," "may" or similar expressions elsewhere in this document. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including but not limited to general business conditions, competitive factors, pricing, energy costs, and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports Vulcan periodically files with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results, developments, and business decisions may vary significantly from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The following risks related to Vulcan's business, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: general economic and business conditions; a pandemic, epidemic or other public health emergency, such as the COVID-19 outbreak; Vulcan's dependence on the construction industry, which is subject to economic cycles; the timing and amount of federal, state and local funding for infrastructure; changes in the level of spending for private residential and private nonresidential construction; changes in Vulcan's effective tax rate; the increasing reliance on information technology infrastructure, including the risks that the infrastructure does not work as intended, experiences technical difficulties or is subjected to cyber-attacks; the impact of the state of the global economy on Vulcan's businesses and financial condition and access to capital markets; risks related to international business operations and relationships, including recent actions taken by the Mexican government with respect to Vulcan's property and operations in that country; the highly competitive nature of the construction industry; the impact of future regulatory or legislative actions, including those relating to climate change, wetlands, greenhouse gas emissions, the definition of minerals, tax policy or international trade; the outcome of pending legal proceedings; pricing of Vulcan's products; weather and other natural phenomena, including the impact of climate change and availability of water; availability and cost of trucks, railcars, barges and ships as well as their licensed operators for transport of Vulcan's materials; energy costs; costs of hydrocarbon-based raw materials; healthcare costs; labor shortages and constraints; the amount of long-term debt and interest expense incurred by Vulcan; changes in interest rates; volatility in pension plan asset values and liabilities, which may require cash contributions to the pension plans; the impact of environmental cleanup costs and other liabilities relating to existing and/or divested businesses; Vulcan's ability to secure and permit aggregates reserves in strategically located areas; Vulcan's ability to manage and successfully integrate acquisitions; the effect of changes in tax laws, guidance and interpretations; significant downturn in the construction industry may result in the impairment of goodwill or long-lived assets; changes in technologies, which could disrupt the way Vulcan does business and how Vulcan's products are distributed; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the reports filed by Vulcan with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this communication are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Vulcan disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this document except as required by law.

Investor Contact: Mark Warren (205) 298-3220
Media Contact: Janet Kavinoky (205) 298-3220

Vulcan Materials Company, Birmingham, AL. (PRNewsFoto/Vulcan Materials Company) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsFoto/)
Vulcan Materials Company, Birmingham, AL. (PRNewsFoto/Vulcan Materials Company) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsFoto/)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/update-on-vulcans-mexico-operations-301547295.html

SOURCE Vulcan Materials Company

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Why Nio Bounced Back Big Today

    Entering the final day of trading this week, the stock of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) had been down more than 12% just this week, and more than 25% over the past month. After rising more than 9% Friday morning, Nio American depositary shares (ADSs) were still up 7.1% as of 10:50 a.m. ET. There are fears the U.S.-listed ADSs could be delisted as the company joined a growing list of Chinese names that will be required to provide proof of meeting U.S. accounting and audit standards for three straight years.

  • 1 Reason Why Nvidia Stock Is Rising Today

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shareholders were in for a pleasant surprise Friday as the semiconductor maker made significant gains. As of 1:05 p.m. ET, Nvidia's share price had surged by  9.8% as investors became more bullish about the market in general. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up by nearly 4% at that point in the session.

  • Why Boeing Failed to Sustain Its Altitude Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) joined the rally on Friday morning, trading up more than 6% at one point, only to give up most of those gains as they day went on. Investors got a reminder of the challenges that face Boeing's commercial division, taking the wind out of the shares. It's been a tough run for Boeing, with shares down by more than 60% since the start of 2020.

  • Why Cloudflare, UiPath, and Asana Rocketed Double Digits Today

    High-growth profitless stocks bounced big on Friday. A mere short-covering bounce, or the start of more upside?

  • 12 Best Energy Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best energy stocks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector which highlights key trends and major players, you can go directly to 5 Best Energy Stocks for 2022. The energy sector has been the biggest contributor to skyrocketing inflation in […]

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy, and Sundial Stocks Popped on Friday

    Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) reported its fiscal third-quarter 2022 earnings last night, and in so doing, sparked a rally across the cannabis sector today. As of 1 p.m. ET, shares of Aurora Cannabis itself are already up 13%, and peer producers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) are benefiting as well -- up 8.5% and 5.9%, respectively. Heading into Q3, analysts had forecast that Aurora Cannabis would lose $0.19 per share (0.25 Canadian dollars, and furthermore, this was a pro forma prediction) on sales of $41.5 million -- about CA$53.7 million.

  • Five Imploding $40 Billion Companies Are Shadows Of What They Were

    Feel poorer after the S&P 500's sell-off? Just know it could be worse. Much worse. Investors who piled in some $40 billion firms found out.

  • 2 Growth Stocks at All-Time Lows That Could Be the Ultimate Contrarian Buys

    It can be unsettling for shareholders, but that's the volatility investors need to brace for right now. A couple of stocks that recently fell to all-time lows after reporting earnings are GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). Shares of GoodRx got hammered, falling more than 25% on Tuesday after the company released its latest earnings numbers -- and that's despite encouraging results.

  • Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that his $44-billion cash deal for Twitter Inc was “temporarily on hold” while he waits for the social media company to provide data on the proportion of its fake accounts. Twitter shares initially fell more than 20% in premarket trading, but after Musk, the chief executive of electric car market Tesla Inc, sent a second tweet saying he remained committed to the deal, they regained some ground. The shares were down 9.6% to $40.71 in trading on Friday, a steep discount to the $54.20 per share acquisition price.

  • Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

    Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of...

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth

    These blue chip stocks can generate steady passive income in even the most challenging environments.

  • Analysts See an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 3 Stocks

    The stock market presents a somewhat confusing picture for now. The main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 16% on the S&P 500 and 25% on the NASDAQ. Drops of this magnitude come with a caveat, however: it’s inevitable that some fundamentally sound stocks are seeing drops in share price just due to the overall market’s downward trend. Indeed, Wall Street’s analysts are seeing plenty, in their words, attractive entry points -- beaten-down stocks that are primed for

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stock-Split Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

    Several companies have announced stock splits this year. While investors were initially enthusiastic, that sentiment has faded as macroeconomic headwinds have pummeled the market. The growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite is now down 28% from its high, and many popular stocks have fallen even further.

  • Why ChargePoint, Fisker, and QuantumScape All Dropped This Week

    Investors are rethinking valuations even as these EV companies continue to make progress growing their businesses.

  • Why Duolingo Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) soared on Friday after the mobile learning platform delivered strong first-quarter growth metrics and boosted its full-year financial forecast. Duolingo's revenue rose 47% year over year to $81.2 million, besting Wall Street's expectations for sales of $77.6 million. "All elements of our business performed well this quarter and we saw accelerating user growth, record quarterly bookings, and strong margins," CEO Luis von Ahn said in a press release.

  • This portfolio manager’s strategy uses just one ETF and his own ‘crash indicator’ to beat the market by 530%

    Our call of the day from Thomas Kee Jr. is pounding the table over the importance of volatility, but says investors need to not just fear the lows, but embrace the highs.

  • 3 Stocks With High Dividend Yields

    If we let history guide us, the best thing to do with cash in times of market turbulence like we're seeing is to buy dividend stocks. Numerous studies also underscore the fact that dividend stocks outperform stocks that don't pay a dividend by a wide margin. J.P. Morgan Asset Management found that stocks that initiated and then raised their payouts over a 40-year period between 1972 and 2012 returned an average of 9.5% annually, versus just 1.6% for nonpayers.

  • Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of High Tide Inc. (CVE:HITI)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of High Tide Inc...

  • My Favorite Biotech

    Biotech is one of the fastest growing areas in healthcare, and one of the more exciting sectors in the stock market. Here's why three Fool.com contributors are bullish on 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG), Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), and Doximity (NYSE: DOCS). 10x Genomics sells the machines and associated consumables that allow scientists to look in and around a single cell, referred to as spatial biology.