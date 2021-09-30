U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,382.00
    +22.54 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,554.87
    +164.15 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,610.01
    +97.57 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.31
    -4.47 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.54
    -1.29 (-1.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.10
    +16.20 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    +0.26 (+1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1592
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5460
    +0.0050 (+0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3481
    +0.0053 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8290
    -0.1300 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,527.65
    +1,440.99 (+3.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,078.45
    -3.99 (-0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,111.46
    +3.30 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: 362,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Weekly claims rise from a week ago and missed expectations of 330,000

Vult Lab Founder and CEO Kelly Ann Collins Makes Inc.'s 2021 Female Founders 100 List

·3 min read

The entrepreneurs on Inc.'s fourth annual Female Founders 100 list have transformed every major industry in America.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Inc. announced its fourth annual Female Founders 100 list, honoring the most exceptional, trailblazing, and diverse group of 100 women who powered through adversity in a very tough year and changed the world.

"The 100 women highlighted on this list are inspiring, creative, tenacious, and trailblazing role models in entrepreneurship. What's more is they were able to achieve success during one of the toughest years ever. That's something certainly worth celebrating," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk.

Throughout Collins' career, she has worked to launch, reinvent, position, amplify and dominate. Collins and Vult Lab have executed hundreds of projects, campaigns and brands—and generated billions of impressions and millions of blog visits, likes, retweets and views. Projects have involved Adobe, Starbucks, United Nations, and The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. In 2020 and 2021, the company's efforts have focused on innovation and humanitarian causes with a deep emphasis on thought leadership, health equity, economic mobility, and conservation.

"This honor is a testament to my amazing team, our impact-driven clients, and our incredible partners -- without them I would not be here," said Kelly Ann Collins, CEO and founder of Vult Lab, an agency that helps social do-gooding thought leaders and brands along their journeys via innovative social media campaigns powered by an integrated marketing communications approach. "It's been quite the journey at Vult Lab, and we're just getting started. I feel lucky to be inspired every day in these challenging times."

A digital pioneer, Collins became one of the first bloggers after working as a journalist. She went on to help launch USAToday.com, an emerging markets telecom intelligence publication, and a virtual venture capital firm. In 2005, she joined AOL Co-founder Steve Case's Revolution where she helped launch 50 microbrands before founding a pop culture-meets-politics blog - the first publication of its kind to gain credentials at The White House. She also worked to help put United Nations events online, live and social as a part of a five-person "SDG Zone" launch team.

About Inc. magazine
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning, multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Vult Lab
At Vult Lab, we believe in the power of humanity, connected for change. That's why we are passionate about helping social, do-gooding thought leaders and brands along their journeys via innovative social media campaigns powered by an integrated marketing communications approach. To learn more, visit www.vultlab.com.

Contact:
Johnna Herbig
2024131187
320223@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vult-lab-founder-and-ceo-kelly-ann-collins-makes-incs-2021-female-founders-100-list-301388902.html

SOURCE Vult Lab

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid EV production begins, company says deliveries to start in October

    Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. on Tuesday showed off the first cars rolling off its production line and said it will deliver them to customers starting late next month.

  • Expect these ripple effects that Ford Motor Co.'s $11.4 billion investment in West TN and Kentucky will have in our backyard

    The work in West Tennessee and Kentucky will mean new opportunities — and more competition — for many businesses in Greater Nashville. "It's going to have an impact statewide, because I don't know that you can find 6,000 workers that easily, anywhere."

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • U.S. Trade Body Rules Against Import of IQOS Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Devices

    Altria and Philip Morris International must halt imports and sales of their IQOS heated tobacco device, the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in a patent case brought by rival R.J. Reynolds Tobacco.

  • Boeing names digital design head for development of its next new jet

    An internal memo released by Boeing leadership Wednesday said Linda Hapgood would lead a product team in shaping both the new airplane design and the production process.

  • United Airlines is Firing Employees Who Refuse to Get a Covid Vaccine. Will Other Companies Follow?

    Almost 600 United Airlines employees who who refused to get vaccinated for Covid-19 by the company’s Wednesday deadline will lose their jobs, the company said. “This was an incredibly difficult decision but keeping our team safe has always been our first priority,” wrote United (UAL) Chief Executive Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart in a letter to employees. United became the first U.S. airline—and one of the first major U.S. employers—to enforce terminations for employees who don’t comply with a vaccination mandate.

  • 3 retirement mistakes to avoid — and how to fix them if you can

    All retirees make changes to their asset allocation when they roll over their assets from a 401(k) to an IRA, according to research published by J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Both the rollover and de-risking, if done at an inopportune time, could have a significant and adverse effect on retirement success, according to Katherine Roy, a co-author of the research and chief retirement strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

  • China's electric carmakers make their move on Europe

    China's electric carmakers are darting into Europe, hoping to catch traditional auto giants cold and seize a slice of a market supercharged by the continent's drive towards zero emissions. Nio Inc, among a small group of challengers, launches its ES8 electric SUV in Oslo on Thursday - the first foray outside China for a company that is virtually unheard of in Europe even though it's valued at about $57 billion. Yet Europe, a crowded, competitive car market dominated by famous brands, has proved elusive for Chinese carmakers in the past.

  • Exxon offers new proposal to locked-out Texas refinery workers

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp on Wednesday offered its first concession in a new contract proposal to locked-out workers at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery and lube oil plant to include some seniority protection. Exxon on May 1 locked some 650 workers out at the 369,000-barrel-per-day refinery, replacing them with temporary workers and saying the company was afraid a strike might lead to disruptions to production. The leaders of United Steelworkers union (USW) local 13-243, which represents the locked-out workers, said Exxon's new offer fell short.

  • Gas-Starved Europe Can't Look West as U.S. Faces Its Own Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- If there's any country that might've been in a position to rescue Europe from its energy crisis, it’s the U.S. — home to vast shale fields holding a seemingly endless supply of natural gas and giant terminals capable of liquefying it and shuttling it abroad. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May B

  • Three More U.K. Power Suppliers Collapse as Energy Crisis Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Three more U.K. energy companies were pushed out of business by sky-high natural gas prices, bringing to more than 1.7 million the number of customers who have lost their supplier and adding to pressure on the government to step in.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Begin Pullback

    The natural gas markets have broken down during the trading session on Wednesday, to break down below the shooting star from the Tuesday session. This begins a necessary pullback.

  • How global supply chains are falling out of fashion

    Fashion brands like Benetton are increasingly turning away from globe-spanning supply chains and low-cost manufacturing hubs in Asia, in a shift that could prove a lasting legacy of the COVID-19 pandemic. Italy's Benetton is bringing production closer to home, boosting manufacturing in Serbia, Croatia, Turkey, Tunisia and Egypt, with the aim of halving production in Asia from the end of 2022, Chief Executive Massimo Renon told Reuters.

  • U.S. new vehicle retail sales set to fall 25% in Sept - data

    New vehicle retail sales in the United States are seen dropping to 888,900 units in September, from 1,182,788 a year ago. "September results show that there are simply not enough vehicles available to meet consumer demand," J.D. Power said in a statement. While demand remains sky high for personal transportation, with consumers set to spend billions in September, automakers are crimped by semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions.

  • Only 47 stocks in the S&P 500 have fallen over the past year — Wall Street predicts they will climb up to 54% in 12 months

    DEEP DIVE Stock investors have been on a remarkable ride. But even during a bull market, there are some stocks that pull back, or even plunge. Over the past year, the S&P 500 index (SPX) has climbed a remarkable 34.

  • U.S. Frackers Fear Vaccine Mandate Will Worsen Worker Crunch

    American frackers, already struggling to hire enough workers, are concerned that the coming U.S. vaccine mandate will worsen the situation at a time of rising oil and gas prices.

  • McCormick beats expectations in the third quarter despite supply chain challenges

    McCormick executives said the company continues to benefit from a "sustained shift" toward at-home cooking but are also seeing the effects of inflation and supply chain challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Google’s President of Commerce on shopping trends amid e-commerce boom

    Bill Ready, President of Commerce, Payments, and Next Billion Users at Google, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Google e-commerce trends and outlook on the surge in e-commerce.

  • Car Companies Buckle Up for Extended Chip Shortage

    Once viewed as a short-term crisis for the auto industry, the global computer-chip shortage could take years to fully overcome amid fresh bottlenecks in Asia and the challenge of boosting output of the sector’s more-basic chips.

  • Explaining the surge in cannabis jobs

    Kara Bradford, Viridian Staffing CEO & Chief Talent Officer explains why former service and retail industry workers have moved to cannabis jobs.&nbsp;