VuSpex Announces VuSpex PE Virtual Inspection - the first Procore App Marketplace Integration for Remote Video Inspections with Checklists

·3 min read

<legend role="h2">Inspectors launch virtual inspections by utilizing the existing Procore Inspection Checklist, thereby saving time, boosting productivity, and substantially reducing inspection costs.</legend>

WATSONVILLE, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VuSpex, the leading integrated virtual inspection software provider, announced today the integration of VuSpex PE Virtual Inspection into Procore, a leading global provider of construction management software. Through the Procore App Marketplace, inspectors can now conduct virtual inspections with an on-site worker who can simply click on a text message invite to launch a live-streaming video inspection with a remote inspector.

Conduct Virtual Inspections with the Procore App Marketplace Integration for Remote Video Inspections with Checklists.

"Our collaborative partnership with Procore delivers tremendous value to the broad private sector and expands our markets to include both private and public sector customers," said Dane Demicell, CEO and Founder of VuSpex. He added, "COVID-19 has ignited a digital transformation across the building industry, and we are seeing an early trend of growth by providing a highly integrated and robust virtual inspection suite of software."

VuSpex PE Virtual Inspection enables Procore customers to conduct virtual inspections, also known as remote video inspections, or RVI. Live inspection media capture extends document management to be centralized within Procore.

Using the integrated patent-pending VuSpex PE Virtual Inspection interface, the inspector can:

  • Save and attach photos, videos, and comments attached to the corresponding Procore Inspection Checklist, including optional markups and several advanced features – attaching to the Checklist or a Checklist Item specifically

  • Pass/Fail a Procore Inspection Checklist Item from within VuSpex PE while performing the live inspection

  • Communicate in real-time during a remote inspection while viewing live-streaming video from the on-site worker

  • Verify the on-site worker GPS coordinates to prove they are at the appropriate job site location

  • Camera zoom and flashlight toggle remote controls for the on-site worker's mobile phone or tablet device

  • Invite additional viewers worldwide to join the inspection for group communication

  • Send in-app chat messages in noisy environments or multi-lingual situations

Kris Lengieza, Vice President of Global Partnerships and Alliances at Procore, said, "VuSpex PE Virtual Inspection is a forward-thinking use of the Procore API to tightly integrate our powerful Inspection Checklist Items into a real-time guide sheet for Virtual Inspections. This ensures uniformity between in-person and Virtual Inspections performed with VuSpex PE. This integration continues to demonstrate the power of our partners' technology-based solutions to increase productivity and safety while significantly reducing costs."

VuSpex PE Virtual Inspection is now available in the Procore App Marketplace. The App requires the Procore Quality and Safety product as a prerequisite.

Try VuSpex PE Virtual Inspection with a 14-day free trial: https://marketplace.procore.com/apps/vuspex--virtual-inspections

About VuSpex
VuSpex provides market-leading, innovative, custom virtual inspection integrations and solutions. The software enables states, counties, cities, municipalities, and private-sector organizations worldwide to connect and communicate with their customers while maintaining safety and increasing efficiency. Our software integrations provide the ultimate flexibility and convenience to work in our customer's native operating environments. Headquartered in Watsonville, California. Patents pending. Learn more at VuSpex.com.

About Procore
Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over a million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Procore's platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry – for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore's platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

Contact:
Todd Wahoske
todd@vuspex.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vuspex-announces-vuspex-pe-virtual-inspection--the-first-procore-app-marketplace-integration-for-remote-video-inspections-with-checklists-301500645.html

SOURCE VuSpex

