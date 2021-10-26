U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,575.00
    +17.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,715.00
    +95.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,593.25
    +97.50 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,317.60
    +7.30 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.45
    -0.31 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.70
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    -0.20 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1610
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.03
    -0.40 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3779
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9770
    +0.2780 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,923.79
    +79.14 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,511.49
    +1,268.81 (+522.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,272.71
    +49.89 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Vuture Connect Enables Partners to Send Personalized Emails from the Palm of Their Hands

Vuture
·3 min read

New Mobile Solution Helps Firms Quickly and Easily Personalize and Manage Customer Communications

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vuture, the enterprise-technology leader for professional services, today announced Vuture Connect, which allows partners to send personalized emails to select clients from the palm of their hands. Marketers can empower partners to easily create and send emails to contacts using a flexible set of parameters that works through an integration with LexisNexis InterAction or without a CRM.

Vuture Connect brings the best of personalized email to the mobile phone. Now marketing teams can expand their campaigns to encourage partners to communicate directly with clients and prospects, all within a seamless customer experience across touchpoints. It also increases engagement between partners and customers while allowing marketers to track performance and manage rules across the firm.

“Partners need to have personal relationships with clients and prospects. Now, with Vuture, they can have that and more, connecting their messaging to personalized campaigns that are easy to manage for the marketing team. We’re excited to be the first CRM integration as part of the Vuture Connect launch,” said Scott Winter, CRM Evangelist LexisNexis Business Solutions at InterAction.

As a standalone, mobile-focused product, Vuture Connect gives partners control over which mailings they would like to send to specific client contacts and lists, and allows them to add a personal touch to each send such as custom messages, sign-off language or email subject lines. With Vuture Connect and its integration with LexisNexis InterAction, Vuture empowers firms' partners to leverage data to create personalized experiences while ensuring that all data maps back to the CRM in real-time, keeping valuable source data fresh and accurate.

Partners benefit from a variety of best-in-class features:

  • Easy-to-use Mobile UI: Partners can easily personalize and send emails on their mobile phone, without any technical training needed.

  • CRM Integration: With CRM data immediately available, marketers can empower partners to send emails right away, and ensure all communications will be tracked and contact lists will remain fresh.

  • Centralized Insights and Control: Marketers remain in control, creating lists and deadlines for partners so that each mailing can be tracked and measured as part of a campaign, with full performance measurement all in one spot.

“We’re excited to bring the power of Vuture to mobile for our partners. Today’s partner is interactive and on the go, just like their clients and prospects. Vuture Connect delivers firms a mobile solution that empowers partners to personalize communication without losing measurability and insights that are so vital to data-driven marketing,” said Cerri Mac, Senior Director of Global Account Management at Vuture.

About Vuture

Vuture, a CM Group brand, transforms the way in which professional service firms communicate and engage with their clients. Vuture’s client engagement platform has deep integrations with world-leading CRM providers, enabling users to easily create and maintain personalized email, event, and multichannel communications that power value-driven client experiences. The platform’s automation technology and robust security features allow professional-services marketers and partners to build trusted relationships, drive loyalty, and efficiently deliver engaging experiences that place their clients at the heart of the business.

PR Contact:

Emily Riley
Riley Strategic LLC
914-330-1128
emily@rileystrategic.com


Recommended Stories

  • Intel CEO: My job is to win Apple back

    Intel has its sights set on regaining lost business from Apple, explains CEO Pat Gelsinger at Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 26th, 2021

    After a bullish start to the week for Bitcoin and the broader market, a Bitcoin move back through to $65,000 levels would signal a breakout…

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 26th, 2021

    After a bullish start to the week, avoiding the day’s pivot levels would support another breakout day ahead.

  • Amazon has found a new entry point into US healthcare

    Amazon is racing ahead of competitors to find new avenues into US healthcare. Now it's moving Alexa into hospital rooms.

  • Google Pixel 6 Pro review: Google’s first real premium smartphone is a total winner

    Google's Pixel 6 Pro is the company's first smartphone that can truly stand tall next to the iPhone 13 and Samsung's Galaxy S21.

  • Why It Makes Sense to Buy Apple Stock Right Now

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) will release its fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter results on Oct. 28, which means that investors on the hunt for a fast-growing company trading on the cheap may need to act quickly, as the smartphone giant seems on track to report a solid set of numbers that could help arrest the recent slide in its stock price. As seen in the chart above, Apple stock has slumped over the past few weeks despite reports that its latest iPhone 13 models are reportedly in greater demand than last year's lineup. Let's look at the reasons why savvy investors should consider taking advantage of the pullback in Apple stock.

  • Shiba Inu Coin Turns Higher. Elon Musk Says He Doesn’t Own Any.

    Replying to a question on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he owned 'None' of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency.

  • Nigeria follows China's footsteps in piloting digital currency

    Central banks control the circulation and supply of money globally, but the phenomenal rise of cryptocurrency poses a threat to their authority, control and power. In a groundbreaking move for the African continent, buffered by local activity and interest in cryptocurrency -- after the U.S., it is the second-largest market for crypto trading -- Nigeria joins that list this week. After being in the development phase for the last three years, its central bank is piloting the first digital currency in Africa today.

  • XPeng Hosted A Technology Day. It Revealed Three Things and a Flying Car.

    XPeng hosted a technology event over the weekend and showcased its latest charging, self driving and robotics technology. There was a flying car, too.

  • Solana Hits New Record High as Layer 1 Tokens Follow Bitcoin’s Gains

    Prices for Solana’s SOL tokens hit a record high during early U.S. trading hours on Monday, one of the majority of tokens native to layer 1 blockchains that followed bitcoin higher. Layer 1 is the base layer, the main network on which a cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin, runs. “SOL was a top performer over the last few months ... [It’s] only natural for it to perform well during the next leg of the bull cycle,” Ashwath Balakrishnan, research associate at crypto research boutique firm Delphi Digital, told CoinDesk.

  • MacOS Monterey: Apple releases new operating system for computers and makes it available to download now

    Apple has released Monterey, the latest version of MacOS. One of Monterey’s biggest new features was Universal Control, which allows Macs and iPads to be controlled from the same keyboard – but Apple has said that it will not be available until later this year.

  • US being hit by huge cyber attacks, Microsoft warns

    Hundreds of companies and organisations are being hit by a wave of cyber attacks, Microsoft has warned. The hacking appears to be being perpetrated by the same group as led last year’s massive SolarWinds cyber attack, it said. This time around, the attacks were looking to target “resellers and other technology service providers” of cloud services, Microsoft wrote in a new blog post.

  • Samsung's The Frame TVs are up to 33 percent off in an early Black Friday sale

    Save up to 33 percent on Samsung The Frame smart TVs ahead of Black Friday.

  • If You Have an Android, You May Lose This Service as of Nov. 1

    Now that we're back to being out and about, our phones are a vital resource, connecting us with a multitude of services while on-the-go. Unfortunately, the more than 2.5 billion people using an Android operating system worldwide could be at risk of losing one of these important services soon. The company behind one very popular app recently announced that it will no longer support certain Android devices, as of Nov. 1. Read on to find out what essential service you could be losing next month.REL

  • Canadian Black Chamber of Commerce and Uber Canada launch Black Business Direct: Canada's national digital directory for Black-owned businesses

    Today, the Canadian Black Chamber of Commerce (CBCC) and Uber Canada announced the nation-wide launch of Black Business Direct, the newest national digital directory by a national Black led non-profit organization. The directory will help even more Black-owned businesses to be discovered.

  • Microsoft warns hackers behind SolarWinds attack are targeting cloud services

    Microsoft said Monday the same Russia-backed hackers responsible for the 2020 SolarWinds breach continue to attack the global technology supply chain and have been relentlessly targeting cloud service companies and others since summer.

  • COMCAST LAUNCHES INTERNET SPEEDS FASTER THAN 1 GIG IN GALLUP, NM

    Comcast today announced the company has introduced additional Internet speed tiers for homes and small businesses in the Gallup area, with internet speeds up to 1.2 Gbps (1,200 Mbps.) The new speed...

  • Meme Coin Campaigns On OKEx Helps Push OKB’s Price Up By Over 60%

    The OKB coin rallied by more than 70% over the past week after the OKEx crypto exchange launched a meme coin campaign on its platform.

  • AirPods (3rd Generation) Review: Apple’s Regular Earbuds Go Semi-Pro

    Apple's AirPods (3rd Generation) are a technical achievement that sound better and feel nicer to wear, but occassionally fall flat

  • How intensive modding ushered in China’s computer revolution

    In my previous essay on TechCrunch, I examined the profound challenges that confronted the computer engineers trying to fit tens of thousands of Chinese characters in a memory system designed to handle a much smaller alphanumeric symbolic system. Now, I turn to the question of Chinese character output — monitors, printers and related peripherals — where still more challenges confronted engineers seeking to render Western-manufactured personal computers and computer peripherals compatible with Chinese character text. While we call them “peripherals,” suggesting a sort of supporting role, they are in fact at the very center of computing in Chinese, from the extreme limitations that Chinese computing faced in the 1970s and 80s to the immense strides and successes it has experienced from the 1990s onward.