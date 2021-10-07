U.S. markets close in 2 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,419.57
    +56.02 (+1.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,881.54
    +464.55 (+1.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,735.07
    +233.15 (+1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,264.30
    +49.34 (+2.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.31
    +0.88 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.90
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.12 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1566
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5640
    +0.0400 (+2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3624
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5800
    +0.1660 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,101.21
    -627.95 (-1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.61
    -4.15 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.04
    +82.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

Vuzix and AmbiFi Join Forces to Provide Ambient Technology Solutions for Healthcare Practitioners

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

- Vuzix and AmbiFi will host a webinar on October 12 to discuss how the joint offering can lower costs and improve quality of service

- Vuzix and AmbiFi will exhibit their joint solution at HLTH 2021 on October 17-20

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that it and AmbiFi, an advanced software as a service (SaaS) ambient computing company, are partnering to lower the barriers to adopting Smart Glasses for healthcare. The combined solution will similarly benefit the manufacturing and services industries.

AmbiFi&#x002019;s solution and Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses will enable healthcare professional usage.
AmbiFi’s solution and Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses will enable healthcare professional usage.

Using AmbiFi's solution is like having experienced clinicians by your side providing a cognitive net - teaching, documenting EHRs, guiding users every step of the way, except it's done on a secure mobile device. AmbiFi provides healthcare professionals hands-free voice access to peer reviewed and approved procedures, protocols and pathways using Vuzix Smart Glasses including the Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses, which carry IEC 60601-1-2:2014 certification as medical electrical equipment meeting EMC safety standards.

Customers can now use Vuzix Smart Glasses while AmbiFi manages all the interaction and rich media content such as video, voice, images and text. Other functionalities include no-code collaborative authoring, clinical peer review and approval workflows, automated procedure tracking and analytics, live collaboration, voice recognition & transcription, global multi-language deployment (online and offline players) and integration services including AmbiFi APIs, FHIR EHR integration, xAPI and SCORM for LMS tracking & reporting, medical devices, IoT and other systems to inform procedures, audits, decision support and BI integration services.

"Vuzix Smart Glasses provide the perfect form factor for our customers to directly close skill and experience gaps, improving performance, safety, efficiency, quality and engagement while lowering costs. They can experience 5X improvements in investments they already must make in traditional documentation and training by empowering experts with AmbiFi's no-code creator platform, to capture, learn and share knowledge experiences - hands-free at the human moment of need - so everyone can focus on what is important, error free, anywhere and anytime for the best possible outcomes," stated James Sharpe, Chief Growth Manager at AmbiFi.

"Healthcare continues to be one of our most dynamically growing markets and our new partnership with AmbiFi certainly supports this momentum," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "The healthcare industry is increasingly embracing remote support to boost productivity, procedure outcomes and worker safety among other things. Combined solutions such as what AmbiFi and Vuzix will now offer are becoming essential tools within the industry."

Vuzix and AmbiFi will be hosting a webinar to discuss their joint healthcare solution. Interested parties that would like to learn more can register for this webinar via the link below.

Date: October 12th, 2021

Start Time: 2:00 PM Eastern Time (ET)

Webinar/Registration Link: https://vuzix.zoom.us/j/91989912717

Additionally, Vuzix and AmbiFi will be showcasing their combined solution at HLTH 2021 in Boston on October 17-20. More on this event can be found at https://www.hlth.com/event.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 210 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship and future opportunities with AmbiFi and its customers, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,
Vuzix Corporation
ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com
Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,
Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

(PRNewsfoto/Vuzix Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Vuzix Corporation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vuzix-and-ambifi-join-forces-to-provide-ambient-technology-solutions-for-healthcare-practitioners-301395558.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Zoom Video Communications, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

    With its stock down 34% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM...

  • Why Alibaba shares are higher today

    Julie Hyman discusses the rally in Alibaba shares in early trading on Thursday, making it the top trending ticker on Yahoo Finance.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks You Can Buy Right Away

    Market research firm IDC's semiconductor industry report indicates that the demand for chips isn't going to dry up this year. The firm expects the semiconductor market to record 17.3% growth in 2021, up from the 10.8% increase it recorded last year. IDC points out that the semiconductor boom is being driven by smartphones, servers, notebooks, smart homes, gaming, wearables, and automotive, along with robust pricing for memory chips.

  • Charlie Munger Just Doubled Down on Alibaba: Should Investors Follow Suit?

    In a recent regulatory filing, The Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) disclosed that it had bought more shares of Chinese giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) with its corporate cash. The decision was probably the work of Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's partner and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) vice chairman. Munger is also the chairman of The Daily Journal and holds 3.6% of the company's shares.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what retail investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • Where Will IBM Be in 3 Years?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock declined about 5% over the past three years as the S&P 500 rallied roughly 50%. Many investors shunned the aging tech giant as it struggled to generate stable revenue growth. The ongoing declines of IBM's business software, hardware, and IT services divisions offset the growth of its newer cloud-oriented divisions, and investors lost patience with its sluggish turnaround efforts.

  • This Tech Stock Is a Terrific Bargain Right Now

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has slipped over 3.5% after its fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings report (released on Sept. 28) failed to excite investors. The memory specialist's weaker-than-expected guidance was enough for investors who fear that a memory price bust may be around the corner to hit the panic button -- an event that's likely to throw Micron's outstanding growth off track. Micron finished the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 with adjusted earnings of $2.42 per share on revenue of $8.27 billion.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Tilray CEO: THC seltzer is next big upcoming business

    Irwin D. Simon, Tilray, Inc. Chairman and CEO, joins Yahoo Finance Live following the company's latest earnings results.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for October

    At the same time, all three are growing annual revenue -- and there are plenty of reasons to believe this will continue. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is the leading company in the cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment market. The company predicts that will continue until at least the late 2030s.

  • If You Invested $1,500 in Novavax in Early 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Coronavirus vaccine developer Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) may not have won the race to commercialize its jab first, but it's undeniably a winning stock. Up about 50% in the past 12 months, the company's rise to prominence has no doubt benefited its investors. Today, I'll be taking a look at how much an early investment in it would be worth right now -- and perhaps what lessons investors can learn.

  • Why AbbVie Stock Sank in September

    Shares of the Illinois-based AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) sank by an eye-catching 10.7% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Early on in September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a wave of new warnings for a class of drugs known as JAK inhibitors. The warning stemmed from a large safety-related study showing that patients taking Pfizer's JAK inhibitor medication Xeljanz, an arthritis drug, were at increased risk of heart attack, stroke, cancer, blood clots, and death.

  • Why Vaxart Stock Tumbled in September

    Shares of the developmental-stage biotech Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) sank by 11.5% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Vaxart's oral COVID-19 vaccine pill may not be on the market until the pandemic is starting to fade from the daily news cycle. Similar home-based oral medications for COVID-19 might dampen the demand for vaccines in general, and perhaps undermine the rationale for an oral vaccine in particular.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    Procter & Gamble is a Dividend King, with 65 consecutive years' worth of dividend hikes under its belt. There are additional reasons to like Procter & Gamble. Procter & Gamble has massive clout with retailers and a huge advertising budget, and its high-end brands are demonstrably better than cheaper alternatives.

  • Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 5 Stock Picks. David Tepper, the billionaire chief of Florida-based Appaloosa Management LP, manages more than $4.8 billion in 13F securities at his […]

  • Why NIO Shares Are Rising Today

    NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) is trading higher Thursday morning after Goldman Sachs analyst Fei Fang upgraded the stock from a Neutral rating to a Buy rating and announced a $56 price target. The Goldman Sachs analyst cited the potential of NIO's ET7 as a reason for the upgrade. Fang sees 65% upside from current levels. NIO is also trading higher with other Chinese stocks following positive comments on a U.S.-China meeting from a Beijing diplomat. The Chinese government described the meeting as "construc

  • Apple Shares Will Struggle To Rally From Here, Bernstein Analyst Cautions

    Shares of the iPhone maker traded at a discount to the market from 2013 to 2019 but now trade at a forward P/E of 26 times, notes Toni Sacconaghi.

  • Why Camber Energy Shares Are Rising

    Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares are trading significantly higher as the stock rebounds from recent weakness amid a short report on the company from Kerrisdale Capital. The company's stock dropped approximately 70% over the past 5 trading sessions from around $3.95 to around $1.17. Camber Energy yesterday issued financial statements of Viking and announced it is not considering a reverse stock split. The company reported unaudited pro forma condensed combined revenues of $19.79 million for

  • Why Enphase Stock Just Popped

    Enphase announced this morning that an entire community in Australia -- specifically, "The Links, South West Rocks" retirement village in New South Wales -- has elected to install Enphase IQ7+ microinverters "to underpin a 1.2 MW private [solar power] grid network." The company expects that The Links, South West Rocks will recover the cost of its new system through savings on electricity bills "within approximately five years." It's perhaps less good news for the investors bidding up Enphase stock on this relatively tiny project, however -- less than $1 million in value for a company that did more than $1 billion in sales over the past year.