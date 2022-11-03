U.S. markets close in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,729.74
    -29.95 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,047.35
    -100.41 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,386.25
    -138.55 (-1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,785.95
    -3.19 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.38
    -1.62 (-1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,631.70
    -18.30 (-1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.47
    -0.13 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9751
    -0.0068 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1300
    +0.0710 (+1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1174
    -0.0217 (-1.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2780
    +0.5760 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,225.28
    -389.68 (-1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.53
    -4.14 (-0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Vuzix Announces General Availability of M400C Smart Glasses

·4 min read

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that its Vuzix M400C™ smart glasses are now available for customer orders in the US, Canada, UK, EU and Japan. Vuzix M400C smart glasses list for $1299.99 and interested customers should contact the Company sales department directly.

Vuzix M400C smart glasses
Vuzix M400C smart glasses

Vuzix M400C smart glasses use the same proven form factor as the Company's flagship M400 smart glasses and come equipped with an autofocus HD camera capable of streaming 1080p video at 60 fps, crisp OLED display, noise canceling microphone, voice control, speaker, buttons and touchpad, all built to IP67 standards. The M400C also mounts to all M-Series mounting accessories. Unlike Vuzix M400™ smart glasses, the M400C is not a standalone computing device and is instead designed to function as a USB-C peripheral that can attach to a portable computer or smartphone supporting USB-C DisplayPort Alt Mode.

Vuzix M400C smart glasses offer multiple differentiators. For high security environments, the M400C causes no IT overhead as it ties directly into clients' already approved mobile ecosystem. It also facilitates device consolidation through control of phones, hand-held devices or other external equipment. The M400-C does not employ a separate battery as it is completely powered by the device it is tethered to, and at 68 grams, it weighs a small fraction of other comparable wearable devices that are on the market.

"The M400C is the ultimate peripheral," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "It works with dedicated technology or other devices, and many Android phones with USB-C DisplayPort Alt Mode. The M400C represents the ideal replacement for external or hand-held monitors, cameras or other recording devices or 2-way audio devices. We are thrilled to add this product to our existing family of smart glasses solutions."

Learn more about Vuzix M400C smart glasses and contact a Vuzix sales executive.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 259 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan.  For more information, visit the Vuzix website,  Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to M400C Smart Glasses and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,
Vuzix Corporation
ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com  
Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,
Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com  www.vuzix.com

 

(PRNewsfoto/Vuzix Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Vuzix Corporation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vuzix-announces-general-availability-of-m400c-smart-glasses-301668124.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Easy Ways to Make Your Laundry Smell Good (Without Harsh Detergents)

    When you have especially stinky clothes, washing and deodorizing them is the bare minimum you ask of your washing machine. That’s why we’ve shared so many tips over the years on how to go about it the right way. But what about when you just want your clothes to come out smelling extra nice?

  • These Are the Best Store-Bought Pie Crusts

    Dessert is always last—in eating order, but also on the priority prep list. Preparing the Thanksgiving turkey and a diverse list of sides is enough to pull the cook’s focus away from the pies on the menu. Enter: the store-bought pie crust, the fast and easy way to save yourself from the teeth-clenching stress of building a flaky dough that will still let you put your personal spin on dessert by making a homemade filling. There are numerous brands providing you with freezer pie crusts. They’re no

  • Swiss government to provide Ukraine with $100 million winter aid action plan

    The Swiss government has approved a CHF 100 million (almost $100 million) winter aid action plan to finance urgent repairs to Ukraine's energy infrastructure, reads a Swiss government press release issued on Nov. 2.

  • Over 1,400 Russian officers killed in Ukraine so far, Kyiv says

    At least 1,402 Russian military officers of different ranks – including 12 generals – have been killed in the war in Ukraine, the Center for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Nov. 2.

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) were soaring 12.7% higher as of 11:19 a.m. ET on Thursday. Perhaps the most likely explanation for Axsome jumping today is that large institutional investors could be buying the biotech stock. Another possibility is that some short-sellers are covering their positions, creating upward pressure on the share prices in the process.

  • Lincoln National (LNC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Lincoln National (LNC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -630.05% and 5.85%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Bounced Back Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares dipped nearly 5% Thursday morning before reversing those losses. Nio reported its October delivery data on Tuesday and investors have been digesting that information over the last two days. While Nio reported a sharp year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries last month, it was down from September, and investors are getting more anxious about impacts from continued COVID-19 restrictions in the region.

  • Geron (GERN) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Geron (GERN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -11.11% and 156.04%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • ConocoPhillips (COP) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Ups Dividend

    Higher production volumes and commodity price realizations aid ConocoPhillips' (COP) earnings in Q3.

  • Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Alphabet

    Tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were among the companies that posted disappointing quarterly results and saw their stock prices subsequently plunge. With powerful brands such as Windows, Office, Android, and Google between them, Alphabet and Microsoft have had unquestionable impacts on consumer technology and are still likely to continue doing so well into the future. As a result, you might be wondering which is the better buy: Alphabet or Microsoft?

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Flying High Again Today

    As investor days go, Boeing (NYSE: BA) apparently had a good one. Boeing didn't have a lot of momentum coming into this week's investor day presentations. Boeing shares are down more than 40% over the past five years, weighed down first by issues involving the 737 MAX and more recently the pandemic and its impact on travel.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The market downturn gives investors a target-rich environment to find good businesses at great prices.

  • Why Fortinet Stock Crashed Today

    Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) shareholders were heading for the exits this morning after the company reported its third-quarter financial results. Instead, Fortinet's top and bottom lines both beat analysts' consensus estimates.

  • Why Fisker Shares Dropped Then Rebounded Today

    Shares of Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were hit hard this morning, but it isn't because of the third-quarter report it released last night. As of 12:05 p.m. ET, Fisker shares remained lower by 2%. Fisker still expects production of its electric Ocean SUV to begin later this month.

  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Aurinia (AUPH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 66.67% and 46.35%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

    Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 often track each other fairly closely over long periods of time, individual years can see their performance diverge by considerable amounts. Whereas the S&P 500 is in bear market territory with a 20% loss in 2022, the Dow 30 stocks have lost just half that amount. While it's called the Dow Jones Industrial Average, it's been a long time since it tracked just the pulse of the U.S's biggest industrial companies.

  • Better Buy: Ally Financial vs. Upstart Stock

    It's hard to believe that it was only one year ago that Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock reached a breathtaking pinnacle of $390, which was nearly 1,000% above its opening-day market price less than a year earlier. At the same time, fellow financial stock Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) has plunged as well, although not quite as much: 48% from it's 52-week high. It recently became a Warren Buffett stock, stirring greater interest among investors.

  • Why PayPal, Block, and Coinbase Are Down Ahead of Earnings

    Earnings will be released after the bell, and investors are taking a cautious approach to the quarter.

  • Earnings: Qualcomm guidance ‘much worse than expected,’ analyst says

    John Vinh, KeyBanc Capital Markets Equity Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings for Qualcomm, the impact of worsening macro and China headwinds, the company’s hiring freeze plans, and the outlook for chips.