U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,307.88
    -55.61 (-1.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,427.13
    -367.53 (-1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,259.43
    -278.51 (-2.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,993.74
    -38.67 (-1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.38
    +7.71 (+7.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,972.20
    +36.30 (+1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    25.84
    +0.63 (+2.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0921
    -0.0150 (-1.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7260
    -0.1180 (-6.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3227
    -0.0120 (-0.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7870
    -0.6740 (-0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,843.45
    -2,383.99 (-5.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    893.54
    -34.15 (-3.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
JOBS:

February report: U.S. employers added more jobs than expected

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%

Vuzix to Participate in Two Financial Conferences in March

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VUZI
    Watchlist

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in the following in-person investor conferences this month:

(PRNewsfoto/Vuzix Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Vuzix Corporation)

March 8

Opal's Annual Family Office Winter Forum


Marriott Marquis in New York, NY




Company management will be displaying Vuzix' family of smart glasses products and be available for investor meetings with event participants.



March 14

34th Annual Roth Conference


The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA




Company management will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at this event. Investment managers and analysts are invited to register for a meeting.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 241 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:
Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations
Vuzix Corporation
ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com
Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,
Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vuzix-to-participate-in-two-financial-conferences-in-march-301496071.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of the vaccine specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) are having another rough session today. Despite an encouraging fourth-quarter earnings report earlier this week, Novavax can't seem to shed the perception among some investors that it simply won't be able to compete effectively during the rapidly approaching endemic phase of COVID-19. Novavax, in turn, might experience a hefty downturn in annual sales after this year.

  • Why Smith & Wesson Brands Is Plummeting Today

    Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) are tumbling 18.1% at 11:00 a.m. ET after the firearms manufacturer reported earnings indicating the sales surge it's enjoyed over the past few years has finally dissipated. Fiscal 2022 third-quarter net sales of $177.7 million plummeted 31% from the year-ago figure, though they're still 140% higher than where they were two years ago. GAAP net income was also cut in half, and adjusted earnings nearly so as president and CEO Mark Smith said the firearms market "has cooled significantly from the height of the pandemic surge and seems to now be following pre-pandemic historical demand patterns."

  • Shell Buys Russia’s Flagship Urals Oil at a Record Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc, Europe’s largest oil company, bought a cargo of Russia’s flagship crude at a record discount, underscoring the company’s decision to keep buying supplies from the country after its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteUkraine Update: Russia Blocks Facebook as Media Crackdown GrowsRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateWall Street

  • This Change to How Dutch Bros Finances Future Growth Should Excite Investors

    Although Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) came up a little short of Wall Street's earnings expectations, the fast-growing coffee chain easily topped analysts' fourth-quarter revenue forecasts and says it remains on a caffeinated growth trajectory. Because the coffee shop will be front-loading its costs, the immediate picture might look as tasty as a cup of day-old joe, causing the market to knock Dutch Bros back. Dutch Bros business is doing exceptionally well.

  • The Smart Strategy Behind Devon's (NYSE:DVN) 6.8% Dividend Yield

    Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is a lesser known stock to retail investors, judging from the fact that 87% of shares are held by institutions. However, it seems that this US$39b market cap oil company could be very interesting for investors, especially given the rise in energy prices, the company's dedication to returning cash to investors and their latest 6.8% dividend yield.

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • Buying These 2 Stocks Is a Good Way to Hedge Against a Market Crash

    Safe stocks are in demand thanks to global instability and the likelihood of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Nobody knows yet if a market crash is around the corner, but it makes sense to look ahead and find stocks that not only can survive the next crash but thrive despite it. The Maryland-based company sells spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other food products and is known for familiar brands such as Frank's Red Hot, French's, Old Bay, Lawry's, Zatarain's, and of course, McCormick's spices.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing This Week and May Not Recover

    Rivian wants to fix a mistake, but it could take a lot to correct the damage and rebuild credibility.

  • Better Buy Now: Lithium Stocks or EV Charging Stocks?

    Both lithium and charging stocks give you exposure to the electric vehicle industry, but one faces stiffer competition than the other.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to if the Stock Market Crashes

    Typically, I like to set aside some cash in my portfolio so that I am ready to buy stocks on my shopping list in the event of a market crash. Here are the five at the top of the list to add to if there is a broad stock market crash that takes these favorites of mine down along with everything else. The icing on the cake is that Amazon is selling at its lowest price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio in the last five years.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in March

    Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), the leading music and audio streaming service worldwide, is down by 56% in the last 12 months. The company put out relatively weak guidance for the current quarter, and has been embroiled in a controversy around the host of its No. 1 podcast -- The Joe Rogan Experience. At the end of 2021, Spotify had 180 million subscribers to its premium, ad-free music streaming service and an estimated 31% market share worldwide.

  • Why Rivian Stock Can't Stop Dropping This Week

    This week has not been a fun week to own stock in Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN). For four straight days, shares of the electric truck company have plummeted as investors reacted to Rivian's ill-fated move to retroactively raise prices on pre-ordered trucks, followed by the company reversing that decision -- and now, Wall Street's verdict on the fiasco. Investment banker R.W. Baird has a role in this latest hit to Rivian's stock price.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • C3.ai Shares Tumble as Deutsche Bank Tells Investors to Sell the Stock

    C3.ai shares are taking a beating Friday, pressured by a negative research note from Deutsche Bank analyst Patrick Colville, who cut his rating on the stock to Sell from Hold, with a new price target of $18, down from $36. A provider of artificial intelligence software applications for enterprise customers, C3.ai (ticker: AI) posted financial results earlier this week that were generally well received. For the January quarter, the company posted revenue of $69.8 million, up 42% from a year ago, and ahead of both the company’s outlook range of $66 million to $68 million, and the Street consensus projection for $66.8 million.

  • Why Kroger Stock Surged to a New All-Time High Today

    Shares of Kroger (NYSE: KR) popped 11.6% to a record closing high of $55.10 on Thursday, following the release of the grocery leader's fourth-quarter results. Kroger's sales jumped 7.5% year over year to $33 billion. After adjusting for fluctuations in fuel prices, the grocery retailer's sales rose 3.7%.

  • The end (of the stock market correction) may be near

    RETIREMENT WEEKLY The end of the stock market’s correction may be near. That’s because I just received an email from a prominent money manager declaring that “buy and hold is dead.” Like the first robin of spring heralding warmer weather around the corner, emails such as this one are a contrarian signal that the tide is about to turn.

  • Is Moderna Stock a Buy Now?

    Shares of COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have fallen this year as investors transition away from growth stocks and move toward safer investments. Down a whopping 42% year to date, Moderna's stock has crashed far beyond the S&P 500's 8% decline thus far. Are investors making a mistake -- could Moderna's stock be a good buy for the long haul?

  • Why Alibaba Is the ‘Cheapest Company in the World’ Outside Russia

    Shares of e-commerce giant Alibaba are down 57% in the past year and trade for a third of their 2020 high.

  • High-Yielding Stocks Are Often Too Good to Be True. Not These.

    Business development companies look like fixed income and trade like stocks. The upside for investors: dividend yields over 7%.

  • Why Shares of Rio Tinto Bounced 10% Higher in February

    The start of 2022 was a lustrous one for Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO), whose stock climbed nearly 7% in January and showed no signs of slowing down in the second month of the new year. For one, Rio Tinto reported year-end earnings, while favorable sentiment for the stock from Wall Street was another catalyst. On Feb. 23, Rio Tinto reported its year-end financials, which featured a company record for cash flow.