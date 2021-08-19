U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,405.80
    +5.53 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,894.12
    -66.57 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,541.79
    +15.87 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,132.42
    -26.36 (-1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.86
    -1.60 (-2.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.50
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.20 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1681
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    -0.0310 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3634
    -0.0113 (-0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7680
    +0.0080 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,550.94
    +1,922.08 (+4.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.50
    +64.45 (+5.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.86
    -110.46 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

VVC Exploration - Results of Annual Shareholders' Meeting and Option Grant

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
VVC Exploration Corporation
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVC Exploration Corporation ("VVC" or the "Company") (TSX-V:VVC) announces the following.

Shareholders' Meeting

The Company's virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM”) took place virtually earlier today. At the AGM, shareholders unanimously approved the election of all Directors proposed by Management and the re-appointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company.

The formal business session of the AGM, was chaired by the Chairman of the Board, Terrence Martell. A Presentation and Q&A Session followed, whereby the President and CEO of the Company, Jim Culver, updated the attendees on the status of the Company.

The Formal Business session and the Presentation session of the AGM were recorded and will be posted on the Company website, as soon as possible.

In Board Meeting following the AGM, the Directors reappointed the following executive officers for VVC and the Chairman of the Board of Directors:

  • Jim Culver, President and CEO

  • Terrence Martell, Chairman of the Board

  • Kevin Barnes, Chief Financial Officer

  • Michel Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer

VVC Chairman, Terrence Martell, commented, "On behalf of Management and the Directors, I wish to thank our shareholders for their loyal support throughout the past year, and we look forward to serving you for another year."

Option Grant

The Directors also granted incentive stock options under its stock option plan, to officers, directors and consultants of the Company, to purchase up to an aggregate of 14,750,000 common shares, representing 2.96%% of the outstanding shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of CA$0.14 per share expiring August 19, 2031. Pursuant to the TSX Venture Exchange policies, the exercise price was fixed at the minimum allowable price. The options, granted in accordance with the provisions of the Company's stock option plan, are subject to the TSX Venture Exchange policies and the applicable securities laws. Of the Options granted, 55.9% were to directors, 23.7% to Officers and 20.3% to Employees/Consultants of the Company.

About VVC Exploration Corporation

VVC is a publicly traded Canadian-based mining exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:VVC). With the addition of PHC, VVC is also a Helium Producing company. VVC’s portfolio includes the Gloria Copper Project in Northern Mexico, precious metals properties also in Mexico and the Helium Projects owned by its wholly owned subsidiary, Plateau Helium Corporation ("PHC"). VVC is currently focused on the Helium Projects owned by PHC and will resume the development of Gloria Copper Project, as soon as Covid-19 restrictions are removed in Mexico. To learn more, visit our website at: http://vvcexpl.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer

For further information, please contact:

Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727
E-mail: pfernet@vvcexploration.com

or

Trevor Burbank - (214) 641-1041
E-mail: trevor@vvcexpl.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Thursday, under pressure amid a sell-off of luxury goods makers on concerns that China may take new actions to limit personal income and redistribute wealth. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.2% from Wednesday's closing price. Hermès International, LVMH Moët Hennessy, Gucci owner Kering, and Ferrari were among the big luxury names trading sharply lower on Thursday, after China's government signaled that a crackdown on income inequality is coming.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are falling today, down by 4.3% as of 3 p.m. EDT. The funny thing is, Plug Power issued a business update this morning that was probably intended to be taken as good news. Anticipating that it will achieve "record gross billings" in 2022, the company is reorganizing its management team by appointing four general managers "to meet the growing demand of its clean energy solutions," one manager for each of the company's business units.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock are down 2.1% as of 10:20 a.m. EDT on a day of mixed news for the cruise line company. The good news for Carnival today is that investment bank HSBC has just raised its price target on the stock to $18.30 -- a 24% hike from its old target, according to TheFly.com. Part 1 is, of course, that Carnival Corporation stock already costs $22 a share.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of the social media stock Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) were down on Thursday, marking a second consecutive day of the stock dropping. The recent fall in Pinterest stock comes after the company reported a disappointing second-quarter earnings result. Investors and analysts were speculating that Pinterest's slowdown could have been due to world economies reopening in the quarter.

  • Macy’s reinstates dividend, Kohl’s raises 2021 outlook, Amazon reportedly plans to open department stores

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;dive into some of Thursday’s early market movers, which include: Macy’s reinstating dividends and buybacks after blowing away earnings estimates, Kohl’s boosting its 2021 outlook as the company continues to rebound with a 30% bump in its Q2 sales, and Amazon moving forward with plans to open department stores to push its own-branded goods.

  • Is There Danger Ahead for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

    Will history repeat itself?

  • Applied Materials Tops Estimates, Underscoring Chip Strength

    (Bloomberg) -- Applied Materials Inc., the biggest maker of machinery used to manufacture semiconductors, topped earnings estimates and gave a rosy forecast in the latest sign that the chip boom is going strong. Revenue will be roughly $6.3 billion in the three-month period ending in October, the Santa Clara, California-based company said Thursday. Analysts have estimated $6.04 billion on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit will be $1.87 to $2.01 a share in the fiscal fourth

  • 11 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 11 biotech stocks popular on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit. Biotechnology is one of the fields in which Reddit investors take active interest amid an explosive growth potential of the biotech industry. According […]

  • 3 Shockingly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Values can be hard to find on the stock market, especially after the rally we've had since early 2020. Procter & Gamble was a strong business before the pandemic struck, and it has only boosted its value since then.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Urging Investors Not To Sell Ford Stock

    Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has traded down to its lowest levels since May, but Jim Cramer urged investors not to sell Ford stock. As chip shortage issues continue to impact the automotive industry, Cramer said there are many things that are going well for Ford that investors should pay attention to. See Also: Ford Stock Breaks Critical Level "There are so many things that are going good at Ford including all new models and a decision to no longer lose money in a lot of different places," Cramer sai

  • Why Tuya Is Plunging Even Lower Today

    Shares of Tuya (NYSE: TUYA) were tumbling 11% in morning trading Thursday after the Internet-of-Things platform reported second-quarter earnings. While revenue outpaced analyst forecasts and net losses were in line, sales guidance of between $83 million and $86 million widely missed consensus expectations of $110 million. Tuya went public in March at $21 per share, above the expected $17 to $20 per share range, but after rising almost 20% on its first day of trading, the stock today is going for less than half its offer price.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the chief of California-based Scion Asset Management, manages more than $2 billion in assets […]

  • Why JD.com Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD), China's largest online retailer, were falling today on seemingly no company-specific news. Investors may be concerned about increased regulation in China for technology stocks, as well as other industries. JD.com's share price had fallen 5% as of 3:03 p.m. EDT.

  • This is now the average 401(k) balance

    If you want to see the benefits of saving early for your retirement and saving often, look no further than the latest report from 401(k) giant Fidelity Investments. The average 401(k) account now has a record balance of $129,300, the company says. Fidelity calculates that even millennials who’ve held their 401(k)s for at least 15 years now have an average balance of just under $280,000.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Canadian dollar slides for 4th day as risk aversion ramps up

    The Canadian dollar on Thursday fell to a nearly one-month low against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart, as concern about rising global coronavirus cases and potential cutting of stimulus by the Federal Reserve weighed on investor sentiment. "The fragile commodities and risk backdrop" is likely to continue to weigh on the loonie in the near term, strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note. Also on Wednesday, the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting last month showed officials felt the employment benchmark for decreasing support for the economy "could be reached this year."

  • Why Shares of DLocal Limited Are Skyrocketing Today

    Management reported strong second-quarter earnings after the market closed yesterday, and shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO), an online-payments services provider that focuses on emerging markets, are soaring today.