VW Board to Mull Broader Ford Tie-Up Before Detroit Auto Show

(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG’s board will deliberate ahead of next week’s Detroit auto show on green-lighting a broader alliance with Ford Motor Co., according to people familiar with the matter.

The talks with Ford are progressing and VW’s board is scheduled to discuss the matter Friday, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the details aren’t final. Assuming the wider cooperation is approved, the companies plan to make an announcement Tuesday at the North American International Auto Show, the people said.

Mark Clothier, a spokesman for VW, declined to comment. The two companies’ memorandum of understanding covers conversations about potential collaborations across a number of areas, and it’s premature to share additional details at this time, said Jennifer Flake, a Ford spokeswoman.

VW and Ford executives have acknowledged discussions to expand on the planned cooperation on light commercial vehicles they first announced in June. The two have dropped hints or been reported to have explored more opportunities including joint U.S. production and sharing electric-vehicle platforms and autonomous-driving technology. VW also may invest in Ford’s self-driving partner Argo AI, people familiar with the discussions said in November.

Reuters first reported earlier Wednesday that VW and Ford will unveil a deeper alliance during the Detroit show.

