VW's latest concept is a self-driving travel pod that can replace short flights

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
Volkswagen

Many automakers dream of self-driving cars that are effectively lounges on wheels, but VW is taking things one step further. The brand has unveiled a Gen.Travel "design study" EV that it hopes could replace short flights. The four-person travel pod would be completely autonomous (that is, SAE Level 5) and revolve around a modular interior that can be customized for each trip. Businesspeople could work at a conference table during a ride, while red-eye travellers could use two seats that convert into beds.

The Gen.Travel could also be more comfortable than even some nicer airline seats. Dynamic lighting would not only help maintain natural sleep cycles, but reduce motion sickness. A configuration with front seats could keep children (and let's be honest, adults) entertained with augmented reality. While the bubble-like cabin is built to maximize your view of the outdoors, it promises both safety and isolation for sleeping passengers.

VW Gen.Travel interior for business
VW Gen.Travel interior for business

VW didn't outline performance. However, it said that a combination of AI and platooning (automated driving in convoys) could extend the range.

This is a research project meant to test driverless pods as "mobility-as-a-service" options. You probably won't ever sit in the Gen.Travel. It's a real prototype, though, and VW says features might find their way into production cars. We wouldn't count on all of them reaching the self-driving machines VW expects to make from 2025 onward, but don't be surprised if future robotaxis seem very familiar.

Recommended Stories

  • Robotic sleeves can provide arm control to kids with cerebral palsy

    Scientists are building robotic sleeves that could offer arm control to children with cerebral palsy, not to mention others with mobility issues.

  • The best smartphones you can buy right now

    Here's a list of the best smartphones you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Mercedes says the electric G-Class will arrive in 2024

    The automaker announced the SUV back in 2019.

  • The 2021 Apple TV 4K drops to $120, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

    This week's best tech deals include the 2021 Apple TV 4K for $120, the base iPad for $280 and Amazon's Echo Show 5 for $40.

  • The FDA may have unintentionally made 'NyQuil Chicken' go viral on TikTok

    Nyquil Chicken was neither new, nor particularly viral, and the FDA’s bizarrely-timed warning may have backfired, making the meme more popular than ever.

  • XPeng claims its G9 SUV is the world's fastest charging EV

    XPeng claims its G9 EV SUV offers the fastest charging in the world.

  • NVIDIA's new AI model quickly generates objects and characters for virtual worlds

    GET3D could make it easier for developers to make games and VR experiences.

  • SpaceX wants to put Starlink internet on rural school buses

    A SpaceX pilot program will put Starlink satellite internet access aboard school buses to keep rural students online.

  • Protests lead to social media misinformation warning

    Police have identified a number of false rumours being spread on social media and messaging apps.

  • GM to invest $760 million to shift Ohio plant to EV-part production

    General Motors Co said Friday it will invest $760 million at its Toledo, Ohio factory to build drive units for electric trucks, the automaker's first U.S. powertrain facility repurposed for EV-related production. Th largest U.S. automaker currently builds GM’s six-speed, eight-speed and 10-speed rear-wheel drive and nine-speed front-wheel drive transmissions in a variety of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac at its 2.82-million square foot Toledo, Ohio, transmission plan that it has renamed Toledo Propulsion Systems. "Once the plant is converted, it will produce GM’s family of EV drive units, which convert electric power from the battery pack to mechanical motion at the wheels," GM said, adding the plant will produce transmission products while building drive units simultaneously during GM’s EV transition.

  • Faraday Future says its execs have received death threats as company seeks funding

    Electric vehicle startup Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. said its officers and directors have received death threats as part of a campaign to hurt the company’s efforts to raise capital. The Los Angeles-based company has been building its FF 91 ultra-luxury vehicle at its Hanford, California, factory, but launch of the vehicle was delayed in July as the company sought to raise money to operate through the end of the year. “Unfortunately, efforts to raise capital have been impacted by a misinformation campaign of completely baseless allegations that certain directors are conspiring to pursue an unnecessary bankruptcy for their own personal gain,” Faraday (Nasdaq: FFIE) said in a statement.

  • Engadget Podcast: The repairable iPhone 14 and NVIDIA’s RTX 4000 GPUs

    Surprise! The iPhone 14 is pretty repairable, it turns out.

  • Meta sued for allegedly dodging Apple's privacy rules

    Meta has been served two lawsuits for allegedly creating workarounds to evade Apple's privacy rules.

  • UK police arrest alleged ‘GTA VI’ hacker

    Reports suggest the 17-year-old may also have been responsible for an Uber cybersecurity incident.

  • Bargain hunter scores 700-year-old medieval times document

    A bargain hunter who went to an estate sale in Maine to find a KitchenAid mixer, a bookshelf or vintage clothing walked away with a 700-year-old treasure. Instead of a kitchen appliance, Will Sideri stumbled upon a framed document hanging on a wall. Based on what he’d seen in a manuscripts class at Colby College, the document looked downright medieval.

  • Biden accuses Russia of violating U.N. charter

    STORY: BIDEN: "Let us speak plainly: a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council invaded its neighbor, attempted to erase the sovereign state from the map."U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday took aim squarely at Russia in an address to the United Nations General Assembly, calling Moscow's invasion of Ukraine a blatant violation of the world body's core principles.BIDEN: "This war is about extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist as a state, plain and simple, and Ukraine's right to exist as a people. Whoever you are, wherever you live, whatever you believe, that should not, that should make your blood run cold."Biden's remarks come the same day Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans to call up hundreds of thousands of reserve soldiers to fight in Ukraine, threw his support behind annexing parts of that country's territory, and made a thinly-veiled threat he might use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.Biden said Putin's aggressive posture flew in the face of the United Nations' mission of peace and sovereignty .BIDEN: "Again, just today, President Putin has made overt nuclear threats against Europe and a reckless disregard for the responsibilities of the nonproliferation regime."STOLTENBERG: "This is dangerous and reckless nuclear rhetoric..."The head of NATO warned Putin against what he called dangerous rhetoric. In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that Russia would not achieve its military aims in Ukraine, and that no one would win a nuclear confrontation.STOLTENBERG: "He [Putin] knows very well that a nuclear war should never fought and cannot be won and will have unprecedented consequences for Russia."Russia's mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Biden's remarks. Moscow calls the fighting in Ukraine part of a "special military operation" to defend Russian-speaking minorities from what it calls dangerous nationalists in Kyiv.

  • Bosses think workers do less from home, says Microsoft

    A new survey from the tech giant suggests workers and bosses disagree about productivity.

  • Yale's redesigned Assure Lock 2 will be one of the first Matter-compatible smart home devices

    Five years after the original Assure Lock, Yale is announcing the redesigned Assure Lock 2 which is 30 percent smaller than before while offering even better connectivity, including compatibility for the upcoming Matter protocol.

  • Inside Korea’s world-conquering cultural revolution

    This weekend, a major exhibition, Hallyu! The Korean Wave, opens at the V&A in London, exploring the explosion of Korean culture across the world. Focusing on Korean cinema, television and music, the exhibition charts what Euny Hong, author of The Birth of Korean Cool, boldly describes as “the world’s biggest, fastest cultural paradigm shift in modern history.”

  • Instagram app rendered unusable for some by instant crash bug

    An error had been causing Instagram's Android app to crash seconds after launching, rendering it almost unusable.