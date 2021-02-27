U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,811.15
    -18.19 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,932.37
    -469.64 (-1.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,192.35
    +72.92 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,201.05
    +0.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.66
    -1.87 (-2.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.00
    -42.40 (-2.39%)
     

  • Silver

    26.70
    -0.98 (-3.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2088
    -0.0099 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    -0.0580 (-3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3921
    -0.0091 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.5500
    +0.3200 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,505.68
    +783.09 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    912.88
    -20.25 (-2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,483.43
    -168.53 (-2.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,966.01
    -1,202.26 (-3.99%)
     

Volkswagen is using its electric ID.Buzz van to test self-driving tech

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

Volkswagen at one time said its electric ID.Buzz van would reach dealerships by 2022 (that announcement has been removed but you can view it in the Internet Archive), but news from its commercial division confirms that at least an unveiling is still on deck for next year. Beyond that, VW autonomous driving exec Christian Senger said "This year, for the first time, we are conducting field trials in Germany, in which the self-driving system by Argo AI will be used in a version of the future ID. BUZZ by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles."

Argo AI is the autonomous driving technology that Ford and VW have partnered to invest in and develop. The commercial vehicles team is developing vans to use the self-driving tech in that are based on the ID.Buzz to power a ride-hailing and pooling concept with autonomous vans that can operate in urban areas. 

With the announcement VW also released this concept sketch (above) of the self-driving test vehicle that Germans may see on roads any moment now. LIDAR sensors are visible on the corners and a roof-mounted bulge should hold more tech to help the van sense its surroundings. As Autoblog notes, this concept doesn't have the retro-themed two ton color scheme we've seen in previous ID.Buzz releases, but we'll have to wait for the reveal to see how it pays homage to VW vans from the past.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade' arrives on PS5 June 10th

    If there's one thing Square Enix knows how to do, it's how to make money off of Final Fantasy VII fans.

  • 'Oddworld: Soulstorm' will really, finally hit PS4, PS5 and PC on April 6th

    After four years of delays, Abe finally has a homecoming date.

  • PlayStation 5 SSD expansion will reportedly be unlocked this summer

    There's word that you'll finally be able to put another drive into the PS5's currently empty M.2 expansion slot starting in the summer of 2021.

  • Massachusetts software engineers try to help COVID-19 vaccine search

    Frustrations are mounting as people trying to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments are encountering long wait times on a state run website.

  • 'Terraria' will hit Stadia after all

    Google and Re-Logic have settled their disagreement, which means Stadia users will get to play Terraria.

  • Bots hyped up GameStop on major social media platforms, analysis finds

    Bots on major social media platforms have been hyping up GameStop Corp and other "meme" stocks, according to an analysis by Massachusetts-based cyber security company PiiQ Media, suggesting organized economic or foreign actors may have played a role in the Reddit-driven trading frenzy. Shares of GameStop soared last month after Reddit users banded together to squeeze hedge funds that had bet against the video game retailer and other companies. Reddit Chief Executive Steve Huffman told Congress this month that bots, artificial or fake accounts with automated content, had not played a "significant role" in GameStop Reddit message traffic.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Continues Correction

    The British pound has fallen on Friday to slice through the 1.40 level. This correction has been long overdue and quite frankly is welcomed.

  • The best moneymaking tips from Warren Buffett's shareholder letters

    Among investors, Buffett’s annual advice is eagerly awaited and closely followed.

  • Warren Buffett's favorite stock market indicator still screams sell

    The stock market is still overvalued, suggests Warren Buffett's favorite indicator.

  • Warren Buffett gave me a single piece of advice I'll 'treasure forever': Billionaire Thomas Tull

    Billionaire Thomas Tull — who runs a holding company Tulco modeled in part after Buffett's — described a piece of advice from Buffett that 'impacted' his decision-making.

  • Is this the world’s best stock picker?

    What do Tesla, Square, bitcoin, and Shopify have in common? Wood’s “disruptive innovation” fund has posted a 140% gain over the past year, blowing away the 21% gain of the broader US stock market. ARK’s most surprising forecast is of its own backlash: “I think it’s likely that at some point, people will think that ARK was a scam, and that we don’t know our left from our right,” research director Brett Winton told Bloomberg this month.

  • Biggest Bitcoin Fund Sinks to Record Discount as Mania Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest Bitcoin fund is selling off faster than the cryptocurrency itself as investors rush to the exits.The $31.6 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (ticker GBTC) plunged 22% this week, outpacing a 17% decline in the world’s largest cryptocurrency. That’s evaporated GBTC’s once-massive premium to the Bitcoin it holds, with the price of GBTC closing 3.8% below the value of its underlying holdings on Thursday -- a record discount, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.It’s an unusual situation for GBTC, which has persistently traded at a premium to its net asset value since the fund’s launch in 2013. That figure soared to 40% in late 2020, with investors willing to pay a markup for exposure to Bitcoin‘s dizzying rally. That avalanche of inflows swelled the number of GBTC shares outstanding to a record 692 million. However, GBTC doesn’t allow redemptions -- meaning that shares can only be created, but not destroyed. With Bitcoin’s climb now stalling, that’s created a supply and demand imbalance as participants in the trust seek to find buyers in the secondary market.“It’s more indicative of the fact that there are so many shares are available, and it indicates demand for Bitcoin at these prices is falling off,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart.Bitcoin surged to a record of over $58,000 last weekend, but has stumbled since. The cryptocurrency slipped another 0.2% on Friday, on track for its worst weekly pullback in a year. The wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, tracking Bitcoin, Ether and three other cryptocurrencies, is down 19.7% this week.Bitcoin’s lurch lower is part of a broader risk asset stumble, as spiking Treasury yields rattle the market’s more speculative fringes. High-flying tech stocks have been hammered as investors reassess lofty valuations, with the Nasdaq 100 on track for its worst week since March.Among those hit the hardest is Cathie Wood’s lineup of Ark Investment Management ETFs. The flagship ARK Innovation ETF is on track for a fifth consecutive day of declines, and is poised to erase its year-to-date gains after a nearly 150% surge in 2020. Ark Investment is the fourth-largest holder in GBTC.Michael Sonnenshein, chief executive officer of Grayscale Investments, acknowledged the risk of GBTC’s premium disappearing while speaking in a panel for the Bloomberg Crypto Summit on Thursday.“It’s certainly a risk, no question about it, but ultimately price discovery in GBTC every day is driven entirely by market forces,” Sonnenshein said.A host of new entrants could also be challenging GBTC’s command of the competitive landscape. The Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund, the Osprey Bitcoin Trust and the SkyBridge Bitcoin Fund LP have all launched within the past three months. Meanwhile, two Bitcoin ETFs -- a structure yet to be approved by U.S. regulators -- began trading this month in Canada.“Since the beginning of the year, we’ve seen the launch of multiple competing products,” said Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, an advisory firm. “The unpleasant truth for GBTC investors is that competition erodes demand for the product, which can lead to a collapsing premium or even a discount.”(Updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Medical school graduate sees nearly all of his $440,000 in student loans discharged

    A medical graduate who had about $440,000 in student debt saw 98% of his loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in California, according to a recent filing.

  • Analysis: Global bond rout turns up the heat on central banks

    Central banks in Asia struggled to smother a selloff in global bonds on Friday, piling pressure on their bigger peers to do more, as spooked investors sold assets to cover deepening losses and rushed out of crowded positions in stocks. The erratic trade evoked memories of last March and comes as the pandemic recovery enters a delicate phase, with financial markets moving swiftly to price in an end to the cheap money that had lit a fire under world stocks for a year. Australia's central bank launched a surprise bond buying operation to try and staunch the bleeding, calming cash markets but barely taming the fear, evident in more liquid futures trade.

  • British Airways Parent Sees Some Hope After $9 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- British Airways parent IAG SA said there are grounds for optimism about air travel this summer, after posting its first annual loss in almost a decade.The airline group reported an operating loss of 7.43 billion euros ($9 billion) in 2020, according to a statement Friday. While Chief Executive Officer Luis Gallego expressed growing confidence that a recovery will take shape, IAG said it can’t provide an outlook for the current year as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter air travel.Carriers specializing in long-haul routes have suffered the worst of the downturn, with the International Air Transport Association predicting some inter-continental markets could take years to revive. Airlines such as London-based IAG are counting on so-called Covid passports to help spur a quicker rebound as vaccine rollouts accelerate in countries including the U.K.“We have seen a big increase in flight and holiday bookings for the summer following the U.K. government announcement,” Gallego said on a media call. “Vaccination development, international common standards and digital health passes will be key.”Shares of IAG traded 3.1% higher as of 3:16 p.m. in London, taking gains this year to 20% after they lost almost two-thirds of their value in 2020.IAG’s operating loss included exceptional charges of 3 billion euros against plane retirements, restructuring and fuel-hedging measures.The company has had to cut jobs, borrow money and sell stock to stay afloat, with BA particularly hard because of its reliance on a trans-Atlantic market that’s still virtually closed.Comeback PlanThe carrier group had 10.3 billion euros in liquidity at the start of 2021, it said in a presentation. IAG won’t need any additional funding and will be focused on how to capture demand as it returns, Chief Financial Officer Steve Gunning said.“If there is a strong summer, and there is increasing confidence of that, it’s a case of how quickly you can ramp up capacity and introduce additional seats,” Gunning said on the call.While countries work on plans to restore flights, short-haul specialists such as EasyJet Plc are expecting a quicker rebound as the U.K.’s inoculation program helps lift leisure bookings.“A question mark still hangs over when it will be practical for British nationals to take foreign holidays again,” said Jack Winchester, an analyst at Third Bridge Ltd. “This is holding back a dam of pent up demand, and IAG will be desperate to see that unleashed.”Norwegian AirNorwegian Air Shuttle ASA separately reported a full-year loss of 23 billion kroner ($2.7 billion). The carrier said it had recognized impairment losses of 12.8 billion kroner on the terminated aircraft purchase contracts, which drove up the loss. The Scandinavian carrier is restructuring under an examinership process in an Irish court and will offer a detailed plan next week. Bankrupt Norwegian Air Near Deal to End Airbus Jet DeliveriesNorwegian Air has said it plans to raise new funding in late March or early April, and focus on regional flights with smaller aircraft. The carrier has turned away from the low-cost, long-haul business that put price pressure on major carriers like British Airways, which counds on North America for about 30% of its capacity.IAG attempted to purchase Norwegian Air in 2018 but dropped the plan after its bids were rejected and losses mounted at the smaller company.(Updates with details of Norwegian impairment on jet purchase cancellation in 12th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Glove Stock Valuations Hit Rock Bottom After $6 Billion Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- A rout in Malaysian glove makers is deepening, sending valuations for some companies to rock-bottom levels.Top Glove Corp., the world’s biggest, slid 7.8% in a fifth day of declines Wednesday, taking its February loss to 22%, set to be the worst for any month on record. The stock is trading at about 6 times 12-month forward earnings, from a record high of 43 times in May. Supermax Corp., which surged 784% last year, is down 26% this month and trades at 4.6 times.More than $6 billion in market value has evaporated in February alone for Malaysia’s top four glove makers as global vaccine rollouts accelerate and short sellers swarm these pandemic winners. Malaysia is starting its own Covid-19 vaccination campaign Wednesday, further dampening sentiment.“There is a narrative around ‘re-opening’ which has definitely impacted sentiment,” said Ross Cameron, a Tokyo-based fund manager of Northcape Capital Ltd., who has been investing in glove makers for more than a decade. “But the fundamentals for the glove sector remain strong and valuations are as cheap as we have seen for a decade.”The slump is a far cry from months ago when glove stocks became one of Asia’s hottest trades at the height of the global pandemic and helped spur a comeback by amateur investors. That helped catapult volumes in Malaysia’s stock market to record highs last year.Hartalega Holdings Bhd. is trading below 10 times estimated earnings, down from 60 in June, while Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd.’s multiple has dipped to 4.1 times, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Read more: These Covid Billionaire Fortunes Are Fading With Vaccine RolloutDespite the slump in these glove stocks, Cameron says their prospects remain strong and “valuations simply do not reflect this reality.”Stocks like Top Glove “offer some of the highest sustainable dividend yields in the world,” he said. “The glove sector was an attractive sector for many years prior to the pandemic, and it will likely be even more attractive in the post-pandemic era.”(Updates prices, ratios throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Fed is on a collision course with the $20 trillion Treasury market

    The $20 trillion Treasury bond market is getting jittery. The question is what is the Federal Reserve going to do about it? The US Treasury’s auctions of five- and seven-year securities were poorly received by investors.

  • Nasdaq finishes higher, tech stocks retrace some losses

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq index rallied in choppy trading on Friday, even as sentiment remained fragile after the index's worst performance in four months the day before as fears of rising inflation kept U.S. bond yields near a one-year high. The S&P 500 ended little changed, while the Dow index closed lower after earlier dropping to a three-week low. The Dow still posted gains of nearly 4% for the month, as investors bought into cyclical companies set to benefit from an economic reopening.

  • Issa Brothers’ EG Group to Tap Private Debt as KPMG Audit Stalls

    (Bloomberg) -- EG Group, the gas-station operator owned by the British Issa brothers, is planning to sell 675 million pounds ($956 million) of privately placed bonds to help fund an acquisition spree after an auditing delay by KPMG LLP derailed the prospect of tapping the public market.EG Group plans to issue five-year senior-secured bonds in its first privately placed transaction, which are expected to price with a coupon of around 6.25%, according to people familiar with the matter. The deal will help fund a turbocharged expansion by the company, which owns the U.K. supermarket chain Asda Group Ltd., and forms part of a $1.8 billion debt package to finance the purchase of Asda’s gas stations as well as those owned by OMV in Germany.Representatives for EG Group and KPMG declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg News.The company owned by Zuber and Mohsin Issa has fueled its expansion at break-neck speed in the debt markets since 2017. Earlier this week, EG Group told investors it needs more time to finish its audit results because KPMG -- which replaced Deloitte & Touche LLP as the firm’s accountants in October -- faced delays in assessing the scale of its business.Companies typically need to publish a prospectus with audited statements when they sell listed bonds to investors, meaning that the KPMG delay led the company to opt for the private route.With a coupon of 6.25%, the bond is offering investors a premium for the paper being less liquid than a publicly listed bond. EG Group’s existing bonds denominated in euros and U.S dollars are currently bid at yields ranging from 4.3% to 5.2%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Strong investor appetite for the new sterling bond meant that the borrower was able to increase the size of the offering by more than a 100 million pounds, according to some of the people.The deadline for EG Group’s audit is the end of September, people familiar with the matter said. Until the audit is completed, any plans to lower debt costs by issuing publicly syndicated bond deals will likely be hindered. Private offerings are more expensive for borrowers to sell because investors can only typically hold a small amount of illiquid assets in their portfolios.EG Group was bought by the Issas in 2001 and is now part-owned by sponsor TDR Capital. The brothers and TDR Capital are also said to be in talks to buy more than half of coffee chain Caffe Nero’s 350 million pounds of loans, the Telegraph reported earlier this week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Copper’s Yearlong Rally Feeds Through to Homes, Phones and Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- In the face of surging copper prices, Carrier Global Corp. has a plan to contain costs: It’s hedging raw materials costs and then charging customers more for its heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.The Florida-based company’s strategy symbolizes the conundrum facing manufacturers as prices for commodities spike. With a path out of the pandemic in sight, corporate executives, economists and investors betting on a strong recovery face an acid test as producers try to shift the higher costs to consumers.As copper prices reach a nine-year high above $9,000, moves like Carrier’s offer an early sign of success. Even after boosting prices earlier this year, the company still forecasts sales growth of between 6% and 8%. China’s Gree Electric Appliances Inc. -- the world’s top residential air-conditioning manufacturer -- also is boosting inventories in a roaring market for appliances and consumer electronics.“They are stocking up, and they’re using it to make consumer products that the whole world has been demanding hand over fist on the back of the pandemic,” Michael Cuoco, head of hedge-fund sales for metals and bulk materials at StoneX Group, said by phone.But with money managers piling into commodities more broadly in the expectation that the rising costs of goods will eat into fixed-income returns, some observers see an inflationary feedback loop developing that could hit the real-world recovery much harder.Brent crude started the year with its fastest rally on record, creating price pressures that could put a much more immediate strain on consumers. U.S. lumber futures also shot to a record, prompting fears of inflation in the housing market.As investors react to fast-moving inflation dynamics across financial markets, copper is getting caught in the crosswinds. Prices reached a fresh nine-year high Thursday as Federal Reserve officials offered reassurance they don’t view the rising costs of goods as a threat to growth.But on Friday, copper suffered the biggest one-day drop in more than four months, with a selloff in global equity and bond markets signaling that investors believe the effects may be less benign and a policy response may come sooner.It’s all setting up a dangerous game of chicken between investors and central bankers led by the Fed. U.S. officials are adamant about pumping more stimulus to support a recovery, with a $1.9 trillion package up for congressional debate and a willingness even to run the economy a little hot to maximize employment.“The rise in oil, agriculture commodity prices and others are all sending a signal that the market is getting more optimistic about the global recovery this year,” Khoon Goh, Singapore-based head of Asia research for Australia & New Zealand Banking Group, said in an email. “Given that inflation is starting from a very low point, there is space to absorb the commodity-related price increase.”Markets, meanwhile, are seeing a faster recovery and a greater risk of overheating, and they’re on guard for any sign that Fed chief Jerome Powell loses his patience with soaring inflation expectations and brings forward now-distant plans to make monetary policy less accommodative.Manufacturers used to being caught between markets and policy makers, including with the U.S.-China tariff wars, already are making adjustments.Carrier raised prices while also hedging more than 75% of its copper, aluminum and steel inputs after 2021, Senior Vice President Patrick Goris said during a Feb. 23 sustainability conference.Home-improvement retailer Home Depot Inc. counts on being able to absorb the latest run-up in raw materials costs, President and Chief Operating Officer Ted Decker said on a Feb. 23 earnings call.“We don’t have a lot of anxiety around managing the commodity flows,” Decker said. “We run this as a portfolio. We work closely with our supplier partners to be the advocate for value for the customer.”Euro region manufacturers in February witnessed the sharpest monthly rise in input prices in nearly 10 years, according to IHS Markit. But after a yearslong spell of stagnant inflation and growth in the region, order books are filling fast and inventories of finished goods are tumbling.The prospects for metals manufacturers look particularly bright as the European Union prepares to unleash a $1 trillion-plus stimulus program targeting copper-intensive renewable-energy systems and electric-vehicle infrastructure.Nexans SA, one of the world’s leading electric cable-makers, announced a restructuring that will involve divesting units servicing mainstay customers in the industrial sector to focus purely on growth in the global electrification drive.Anticipating that surging demand will leave copper in tight supply, the French company also is bulking up its processing of recycled copper materials.Even if copper prices run further during the demand boom, bullish investors say manufacturers will be well-positioned to pass on costs, given the metal’s array of uses in everything from cars, washing machines, wind turbines and grid infrastructure.Additionally, it’s often used in small quantities in smartphones, fridges and TVs, making it a relatively minor component in the final cost paid by consumers.“You probably don’t have a headwind to growth with this type of inflation -- in the short term,” James Tatum, portfolio manager at New York-based Valent Asset Management, said by phone.Rising prices for fuels and food could prove much more pernicious, given their significant weight in household spending. Energy and agricultural commodities are jumping, but central bankers aren’t worrying yet with nominal inflation rates still at low levels.Still, with money managers pulling cash out of bond markets and parking it in commodities as a hedge, they may end up contributing to making more-aggressive inflation a reality.“It becomes a problem when reflation turns into inflation, and people simply stop doing stuff because it costs too much,” Colin Hamilton, managing director for commodities research at BMO Capital Markets Ltd., said from London. “I would argue that we’re getting toward that point.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.