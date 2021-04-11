U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,116.25
    -3.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,665.00
    -17.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,823.50
    -6.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.50
    +1.30 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.45
    +0.13 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.40
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.30
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1903
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6660
    +0.0340 (+2.08%)
     

  • Vix

    16.69
    -0.26 (-1.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3706
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7010
    +0.4370 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,989.70
    +859.19 (+1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.89
    +8.35 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,915.75
    -26.47 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,768.06
    +59.06 (+0.20%)
     

VW teases larger ID.6 electric SUV ahead of auto show debut

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

VW has yet another round of electric vehicles in the pipeline, and it's not waiting until the official launch to offer a hint of what to expect. Autoblog says the car maker has teased the ID.6 electric SUV ahead of its debut at the Shanghai auto show beginning April 21. The seven-seat EV will be larger than the ID.4 and will be available in two variants, the ID.6 X and ID.6 Crozz. However, the imagery shows that it won't be as fanciful as the Roomzz concept from 2019 — VW has dropped the sliding doors in favor of more conventional entryways.

While VW hasn't officially shared specs, Chinese regulatory leaks have suggested you'll get the same power as the ID.4. You'll get 201HP from a rear motor in standard ID.6 trim, and around 302HP for a dual-motor, all wheel driver model.

The company has made clear that the ID.6 X and Crozz are meant for the Chinese market. Don't despair if you want this bigger electric people hauler, though. VW previously told Automotive News that it's possible one ID.6 model will reach the US. That wouldn't be surprising. The American automotive market is fond of SUVs, and the ID.4 can only satisfy local tastes so much as a compact crossover. Roomier machines like the ID.6 could reach many more buyers.

Recommended Stories

  • Last-minute battery deal keeps Ford, VW electric car plans on track

    A last-minute settlement between two battery giants, LG and SK, may have saved EV production plans for Ford and VW.

  • Report: 100 Ford Dealers Will Build Separate Bronco Showrooms

    The popularity of the new SUV is behind the move to a subbrand-style separate sales area.

  • Microsoft is reportedly close to buying speech tech giant Nuance

    Microsoft is reportedly in late talks to buy Nuance for $16 billion, giving it advantages in speech tech and AI.

  • S.Korean battery makers agree $1.8 billion settlement, aiding Biden's EV push

    WASHINGTON/SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean battery makers LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation Co agreed on Sunday to settle disputes over electric-vehicle (EV) battery technology, avoiding a potential setback for U.S. EV ambitions. The settlement after marathon talks by affiliates of two of South Korea's biggest conglomerates was announced just hours before a Sunday night deadline for President Joe Biden's administration to decide whether to take the rare step of reversing a U.S. International Trade Commission decision (ITC). In a statement, Biden called the settlement "a win for American workers and the American auto industry.... We need a strong, diversified and resilient U.S.-based electric vehicle battery supply chain".

  • Trudeau government threatens Halifax Security Forum over proposed Taiwan award

    HFX wanted to honor Taiwan's president with the prestigious John McCain award. But Canada feared poking the Chinese bear.

  • Logitech is done making Harmony remotes

    Logitech is killing off its line of Harmony remotes, with the remaining devices available only 'while supplies last.'

  • NASA delays Mars helicopter flight to at least April 14th

    NASA has delayed the first flight of its Mars helicopter to at least April 14 after an issue during a test.

  • John Harbaugh says he considered letting Justin Tucker try a 68-yard field goal against the Browns

    One of the best games of the 2020 NFL season ended with Ravens kicker Justin Tucker hitting a 55-yard field goal to beat the Browns. But Ravens coach John Harbaugh says that minutes earlier, Tucker nearly convinced him to let him kick an NFL-record 68-yard field goal. Harbaugh relayed the story of that game in [more]

  • 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 Wears A Rare Color

    No, that’s not black…

  • Talen Horton-Tucker with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets

    Talen Horton-Tucker (Los Angeles Lakers) with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets, 04/10/2021

  • Jill Biden tests red-state messaging in Alabama

    Jill Biden's visit to Alabama is an early look at how the White House plans to deploy the first lady to connect her husband's message to struggling Americans, in red states especially.Driving the news: Axios traveled with Biden on Friday to Birmingham, accompanying her to the James Rushton Early Learning Center and a YWCA where Biden spoke about how the administration's $1.9 trillion stimulus law can help address child poverty. Both centers she visited run Head Start programs that benefit from the law.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."This pandemic will not break us," Biden said in her remarks. "I know that you would do anything for your child. You want to give them the world. Every parent does."Why it matters: Democrats passed the massive spending package with no Republican support. Now President Biden is seeking to highlight what's in it for Americans in every state, as the administration sets the table for an even bigger infrastructure bill the GOP leadership also has vowed to oppose.The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Alabama hard, disproportionately affecting Black residents and increasing hunger and unemployment across the state.The child tax credit provision in the law could cut child poverty by half, according to the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University.Details: Jill Biden, who is continuing to work as a community college professor, brought English papers to grade aboard the flight. Her work as an educator is woven through her speeches and personal interactions.She quoted Mr. Rogers in one set of remarks to community members and elected officials.She grabbed a pipette and joined preschoolers in a science experiment around chemical reactions that involved baking soda.Rep. Terri Sewell, the state's only Democratic member of Congress, introduced her to students by saying, "She's a teacher. She's also the first lady. Isn't that cool?" The big picture: Alabama overwhelmingly backed former President Trump over President Biden last November, with 62% of the vote. But reaching across the aisle and engaging with Republican-controlled states is a key part of the Biden message. Alabama was No. 47 of 50 for education in the latest U.S. News & World Report ranking of states, 45th for health care and 37th for opportunity.Meanwhile, Georgia's pivotal shift to Biden underscores the power of engaging voters of color and progressives in Southern states that once were considered deep red.With Republican Sen. Richard Shelby's decision not to seek reelection next year, some Democrats see Alabama as an opportunity to pick up a seat — though most strategists agree it would be a long shot.Between the lines: Jill Biden made several stops in Alabama during the 2020 Democratic primary campaign, helping her husband compete against rivals Michael Bloomberg — who invested heavily in staffing and ads there as part of a Super Tuesday strategy — and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.During her previous visits there, she got to know Sewell as well as Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, both of whom were part of the Friday trip.And the Bidens have long been close to Doug Jones, a Democrat and former prosecutor who served as Alabama's senator for three years.Jones was seated after Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions left his seat early to join the Trump administration and the Republican nominee in the race was beset by scandal. Jones decisively lost his reelection bid last year.What they’re saying: Jones, who also was part of Friday's entourage, told Axios that sending the first lady to Alabama sends precisely the message President Biden has sought to convey. “You don’t just go to your supporters,” he said. “You go to some places where there might be some skepticism.”Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Top U.S. diplomat criticizes China, says 'need to get to the bottom' of COVID-19 origin

    China's failure to provide access to global health experts made the COVID-19 pandemic worse than it had to be, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Sunday, and it was important to "get to the bottom" of the origin of the novel coronavirus. China did not give access to international experts or share information in real time to provide true transparency, Blinken said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press." As a result, the virus "got out of hand faster and with, I think, much more egregious results than it might otherwise," Blinken said.

  • Musk’s Las Vegas Tunnel Is Like a Tesla Amusement Park Ride

    (Bloomberg) -- Nate Calabrese almost skipped right over the ``driver wanted'' ad on job-search website Indeed.com because it offered so few details. Turned out the posting was for the Boring Co., the tunneling business owned by Elon Musk. That's how Calabrese, 27, ended up driving people underneath the Las Vegas convention center on Friday in one of the first public peeks at the so-called “Loop” Musk has constructed there.The company's first big commercial project was set for unveiling at Las Vegas’s glitzy annual Consumer Electronics Show this January, but the Covid-19 pandemic got in the way. Now, it’s ready for its first big deployment at the World of Concrete event from June 8-10, city tourism officials said Friday.The Loop ride itself is short, matching the tunnels—just about 0.4 miles long for each of the four sections, making a total of about 1.7 miles of tunnel. But they make up for their brevity in fun, with enough pulsing colored lights that the staff has nicknamed the slick track “Rainbow Road.”Comprising of a fleet of modified Tesla sedans that loop—as their name implies—among three stops, the system can carry passengers at up to 40 miles per hour. The idea is to move people around shows that pre-Covid routinely attracted tens of thousands of people, in a sprawling space that comprises four different exhibit halls. The cost will be free to conference goers, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.Riders who board at the South or West station stops will wait outside for their Teslas, and enter tunnels that slope down through entrances lined with painted grey rocks, amusement-park style. Riders who board at the Central station stop ride down 40 feet via an escalator to a large open hall with room for Teslas to pull in so passengers can hop in or out. Each car seats three people at the moment because of Covid restrictions, but they could hold as many as five.Drivers all had to pass tests, including a driving exam, Calabrese said—and a surprising number of applicants can’t nail the portion that requires them to reverse safely out of a spot, he said. The group had to drill for a number of emergency scenarios, including bomb threats, active shooters, and tunnel collapse.The Vegas Loop was approved in May 2019 and built at a cost of $52.5 million, paid for by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Association. Most of the funds came from hotel taxes. Boring has also said it would like to build a Loop to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles from a nearby Metro stop. That potential project is still undergoing environmental review. Its only existing project is a test tunnel in Hawthorne, California, that was finished in 2018.The Las Vegas Convention Center Loop could one day tap into a broader network envisioned to connect more parts of of the city, including the Strip, and potentially, as far as the airport. Those plans are in the permitting and land-use approval stage, according to a spokesman for Clark County, Nevada, where much of the route would go.Calabrese likes the job a lot so far, and at $17 an hour plus benefits, said he's doing much better financially compared to his old life as a Vegas cab driver. He’ll still need to find new work eventually though. Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Chief Executive Officer Steve Hill said Friday that once the cars get certified for driverless transportation, and passengers feel comfortable with the idea, they will drive on their own. “We will work toward autonomy,” he told reporters.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SI analyst imagines Russell Westbrook as buyout target for Celtics, Heat or Bucks

    Is this idea a flight of fancy, or something that ought to be seriously considered?

  • Biden's first budget proposal would fight chip shortages with US factories

    The Biden White House's first budget proposal includes funding for domestic manufacturing to tackle chip shortages.

  • How Elon Musk Responded To Competitor Nio's 100,000th Vehicle Milestone

    NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) achieved a key production milestone last week, and the feat has elicited appreciation from an unexpected quarter. What Happened: EV pioneer Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has acknowledged Nio's landmark production milestone of rolling out its 100,000th vehicle off its production line. In a tweet, Musk congratulated Nio and also went on to say it was indeed a tough milestone. Congrats to NIO. That is a tough milestone. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2021 Musk's words should come as a surprise, as both Tesla and Nio are pitched against each other in the hot Chinese market. Musk had not shied away from taking digs at Nio in the past. In November, when Nio's shares rose past a psychological resistance point of $40, Musk brushed it off, saying, "420 is ten times better than 42," in a reference to his company's shares, which were about 10 times more than Nio's. Related Link: Nio's William Li Hints At a Second Electric Vehicle Sedan Model, Rivaling Tesla's Model 3 Why It's Matters: The global EV market potential is big enough to support multiple players, according to sell-side analysts. Domestically in China, Nio's vehicles are pitched to a different price segment from Tesla. The average selling price of a Nio vehicle is currently 428,00 yuan ($65,410), positioning it well into the premium segment. Nio's Chairman and CEO William Li suggested that the company commands 50% of the high-end Chinese EV market, defined as EVs priced over 350,000 yuan. Meanwhile, Tesla is pushing its cost-competitive made-in-China Model 3 sedan and the recently launched made-in-China Model Y vehicle in China. Nio's shares closed Friday's session down 1.50% to $38.12, and Tesla ended down 0.99% to $677.02. Related Link: XPeng Proposes EV Manufacturing Plant In Wuhan Photo by Jengtingchen via Wikimedia. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNio's William Li Hints At a Second Electric Vehicle Sedan Model, Rivaling Tesla's Model 3Nio Flags Off 100,000th Vehicle From Manufacturing Plant In Production Milestone© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Russian space programme facing existential crisis as Elon Musk helps US relaunch Nasa ambitions

    It took four international crews and almost a year before anyone onboard the International Space Station could locate the air leak, untraceable by equipment at hand, which had been driving the cosmonauts insane. One evening last October, Russian cosmonaut Ivan Vagner in a desperate attempt to find that tiny hole sucking up precious air ripped up a tea bag inside one of the station’s segments, sending the tea leaves flying into weightlessness. A day later, he saw the tea leaves cluster around a tiny scratch that had been leaking air all along. Mr Vagner’s ingenuity won him plaudits back home but the incident at the 22-year-old core segment of the station has laid bare Russia’s withering space dream as the country is nearing the 60th anniversary of the first human space flight. By the end of February, the Russian space agency reported six scratches on the Zvezda module which were leaking air. Yuri Gagarin took off for his maiden flight 60 years ago on Monday - 12 April, 1961 - in a triumph of Soviet science in its rivalry with the United States. Now Russia’s landmark space programme is facing an existential crisis due to mismanagement and a lack of vision as the United States and China have left Russia far behind in the space race.

  • Could This EV Stock Be the Next Tesla?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been a magnet for attention, and criticism, in recent years, but it is hard to argue with the results. Shares of the electric vehicle maker are up more than 1,000% over the past three years as investors grow increasingly excited about the wave of change coming to the automotive industry. Tesla has come a long way in a short amount of time, but it will hardly be alone in benefiting from the electrification of the automobile.

  • Watch This 1987 Buick GNX Retro Review

    Learn more about the legend.

  • Why Dogecoin Is Up 20%

    Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is seeing major upwards movement in line with a rise in Bitcoin and as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk has again chimed in. Dogecoin has seen its price rise this weekend as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) again approached all-time-high levels and Musk suggested that it would be "going to the moon very soon" in a recent tweet. ... going to moon very soon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2021 Dogecoin reached a high of $0.078 after a 20% increase from its 24-hour low of $0.0625. The coin is currently priced at $0.071, up 1,379% from this year's low of $0.0048 reported in January. Like any other altcoin, Dogecoin is operating on the tracks set by Bitcoin and its movement. As Benzinga reported earlier today, the world's first cryptocurrency approached its all-time high price of over $60,000 amid talk of a supply shortage. See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Bitcoin Is Crossing K AgainWhy XRP Is Surging 39%© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.