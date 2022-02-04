U.S. markets close in 2 hours 22 minutes

Vyaire Medical Issues Voluntary Correction for Certain bellavista™ Ventilators in Specific Software Configurations

·3 min read

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In December 2021, imtmedical ag, a subsidiary of Vyaire Medical, initiated a voluntary field correction for certain bellavista™ ventilators. With specific software version and configuration combinations, the ventilators can cease ventilation and generate a technical failure alarm 305.

Vyaire Medical logo (PRNewsfoto/Vyaire Medical)
Vyaire Medical logo (PRNewsfoto/Vyaire Medical)

There is a potential issue with bellavista™ 1000 and 1000e ventilators that have software version 6.0.1600.0 or higher installed, which was deployed in February 2021, and also have the Data Communication port set to "HL7". Customers with software version 6.0.1600.0 or higher installed have been notified by Vyaire to immediately disable the HL7 data communication if activated. If the HL7 data communication is not disabled, such devices are at risk of the reported unintentional ceasing of ventilation.

This decision is based on the receipt of reports that some bellavista™ 1000 and 1000e ventilators have unintentionally ceased ventilation during clinical use and require rebooting to resume ventilation due to a software issue. An internal investigation determined that bellavista 1000 and 1000e ventilators with software version 6.0.1600.0 or higher installed can have a conflict in memory resource allocation between software tasks when the Data Communication port is set to "HL7". The ventilator notifies the user of the issue by triggering technical failure alarm 305 indicating an interruption in the communication between the user interface controller (EPC) and the ventilation controller (CFB).

No patient harm has been reported related to this issue. If clinicians operate a bellavista™ ventilator and do not set Data Communication port to "HL7", this error will not occur. Therefore, Vyaire supports the continued use of these devices and directs customers to follow the instructions provided in the Company's correction notification to immediately disable the HL7 data communication if activated while the company develops and deploys a software update to address the issue, anticipated in Q1 of calendar year 2022.

The affected ventilators were distributed to medical facilities in the US between 3/21/19 through 12/23/21 located in the following states: AL, CA, CO, CT, DC, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, MS, NC, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, PR SD, TX, VA, WA, WI and WV.

US customers with questions about this correction should call 833-327-3284 between 5 am and 5 pm PST Monday through Friday, or email GMB-AMS-FSCAresponsecentre@vyaire.com.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

At Vyaire, patient safety is of the utmost importance, and this voluntary correction is part of our commitment to the highest quality standards for the people who rely on our technology around the world.

About Vyaire Medical
Vyaire Medical Inc. is a global company focused exclusively on supporting breathing through every stage of life. Established from legacy brands with a 65-year history of pioneering breathing technology, the company's portfolio of integrated solutions is designed to enable, enhance and extend lives. At Vyaire, we pledge to advance innovation and evolve what's possible to ensure every breath is taken to its fullest. Headquartered in suburban Chicago, Vyaire is recognized, trusted and preferred by specialists throughout the respiratory community worldwide.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vyaire-medical-issues-voluntary-correction-for-certain-bellavista-ventilators-in-specific-software-configurations-301475823.html

SOURCE Vyaire Medical

