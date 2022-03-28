Vyant Bio Announces Investor Conference Call and Webcast for the Year-End 2021

Vyant Bio, Inc.

CHERRY HILL, N.J., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio”, “Company”) (Nasdaq: VYNT), is an innovative biotechnology company reinventing drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The Company’s central nervous system (“CNS”) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. Today, Vyant Bio announced that an investor conference call and webcast will be hosted on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.



Jay Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, Andy LaFrence, Chief Financial Officer and Robert T. Fremeau, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Vyant Bio will discuss the Year-End 2021 results. Management will provide additional corporate updates as well as answer questions. Please also visit the Investors section of the Vyant Bio web site for details on how to participate.

Event: Investor Conference Call and Webcast for the Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021

Date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Time: 8:30am ET

Dial In: Toll Free: 1.877.545.0523 Conference ID: 449263

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2756/44775

The live event will be recorded and available for replay. The conference call and webcast details are also included inside the Investors section of the Vyant Bio corporate website at www.vyantbio.com.

ABOUT VYANT BIO, INC.

Vyant Bio, Inc. (the “Company”, “Vyant Bio”, or “VYNT”), is an innovative biotechnology company reinventing drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The Company’s central nervous system (“CNS”) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. The platform is designed to: 1) elucidate disease pathophysiology; 2) formulate key therapeutic hypotheses; 3) identify and validate drug targets, cellular assays, and biomarkers to guide candidate molecule selection; and 4) guide clinical trial patient selection and trial design. Vyant Bio’s current programs are focused on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (“Rett”), CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders (“CDD”) and familial Parkinson’s Disease (“PD”). The Company’s management believes that drug discovery needs to progressively shift as the widely used preclinical models for predicting safe and effective drugs have under-performed, as evidenced by the time and cost of bringing novel drugs to market. As a result, Vyant Bio is focused on combining sophisticated data science capabilities with highly functional human cell derived disease models. The Company leverages its ability to identify validated targets and molecular-based biomarkers to screen and test thousands of small molecule compounds in human diseased 3D brain organoids to create a unique approach to assimilating biological data that supports decision making iteratively throughout the discovery phase of drug development to identify both novel and repurposed drug candidates.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements pertaining to Vyant Bio, Inc.’s expectations regarding future financial and/or operating results, and potential for our services, future revenues or growth, or the potential for future strategic transactions in this press release constitute forward-looking statements.

Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” and “estimates”) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in our attempts to discover drug candidates, partner with pharmaceutical and other biotechnology companies, achieve profitability, adapt to the global coronavirus pandemic, raise capital to meet our liquidity needs, realize the anticipated benefits of the merger of StemoniX, Inc. and Cancer Genetics, Inc., and other risks discussed in the Vyant Bio, Inc. Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Vyant Bio disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Jennifer K. Zimmons, PhD, MBA

Investor Relations

Zimmons International Communications, Inc.

Email: jzimmons@zimmonsic.com

Phone: +1.917.214.3514

