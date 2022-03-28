U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,575.52
    +32.46 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,955.89
    +94.65 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,354.90
    +185.60 (+1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,078.06
    +0.08 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.49
    -10.41 (-9.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.10
    -32.10 (-1.64%)
     

  • Silver

    25.03
    -0.58 (-2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0989
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4770
    -0.0150 (-0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3093
    -0.0096 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7910
    +1.7310 (+1.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,998.55
    +2,006.11 (+4.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,106.46
    +25.44 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.14
    -10.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

Vyant Bio Announces Investor Conference Call and Webcast for the Year-End 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vyant Bio, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VYNT
Vyant Bio, Inc.
Vyant Bio, Inc.

CHERRY HILL, N.J., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio”, “Company”) (Nasdaq: VYNT), is an innovative biotechnology company reinventing drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The Company’s central nervous system (“CNS”) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. Today, Vyant Bio announced that an investor conference call and webcast will be hosted on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Jay Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, Andy LaFrence, Chief Financial Officer and Robert T. Fremeau, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Vyant Bio will discuss the Year-End 2021 results. Management will provide additional corporate updates as well as answer questions. Please also visit the Investors section of the Vyant Bio web site for details on how to participate.

Event: Investor Conference Call and Webcast for the Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021
Date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Time: 8:30am ET
Dial In: Toll Free: 1.877.545.0523 Conference ID: 449263
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2756/44775

The live event will be recorded and available for replay. The conference call and webcast details are also included inside the Investors section of the Vyant Bio corporate website at www.vyantbio.com.

ABOUT VYANT BIO, INC.

Vyant Bio, Inc. (the “Company”, “Vyant Bio”, or “VYNT”), is an innovative biotechnology company reinventing drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The Company’s central nervous system (“CNS”) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. The platform is designed to: 1) elucidate disease pathophysiology; 2) formulate key therapeutic hypotheses; 3) identify and validate drug targets, cellular assays, and biomarkers to guide candidate molecule selection; and 4) guide clinical trial patient selection and trial design. Vyant Bio’s current programs are focused on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (“Rett”), CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders (“CDD”) and familial Parkinson’s Disease (“PD”). The Company’s management believes that drug discovery needs to progressively shift as the widely used preclinical models for predicting safe and effective drugs have under-performed, as evidenced by the time and cost of bringing novel drugs to market. As a result, Vyant Bio is focused on combining sophisticated data science capabilities with highly functional human cell derived disease models. The Company leverages its ability to identify validated targets and molecular-based biomarkers to screen and test thousands of small molecule compounds in human diseased 3D brain organoids to create a unique approach to assimilating biological data that supports decision making iteratively throughout the discovery phase of drug development to identify both novel and repurposed drug candidates.

For more information, please visit or follow Vyant Bio at:
Internet: www.vyantbio.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vyant-bio
Twitter: @VyantBio

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements pertaining to Vyant Bio, Inc.’s expectations regarding future financial and/or operating results, and potential for our services, future revenues or growth, or the potential for future strategic transactions in this press release constitute forward-looking statements.

Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” and “estimates”) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in our attempts to discover drug candidates, partner with pharmaceutical and other biotechnology companies, achieve profitability, adapt to the global coronavirus pandemic, raise capital to meet our liquidity needs, realize the anticipated benefits of the merger of StemoniX, Inc. and Cancer Genetics, Inc., and other risks discussed in the Vyant Bio, Inc. Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Vyant Bio disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
Jennifer K. Zimmons, PhD, MBA
Investor Relations
Zimmons International Communications, Inc.
Email: jzimmons@zimmonsic.com
Phone: +1.917.214.3514

###

Source: Vyant Bio, Inc.


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla’s second stock split in two years is ‘a high-class problem of a four-digit stock’: analyst

    Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla's stock split and what it means for the EV maker.

  • Are These 2 Rivals Beating Pfizer and Moderna?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have dominated the U.S. market since they became the first to launch their vaccines. Today, Pfizer has fully vaccinated more than 124 million Americans. Does this mean these players are a step ahead of Pfizer and Moderna?

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Monday

    As investors digest Nio's earnings report, some are taking Friday's drop as a buying opportunity.

  • AMC stock is up 39%; here's why shares are surging

    AMC's (AMC) stock surged as much as 29% on Monday. Shares surpassed $25 each during the trading session, the highest since early January.

  • Rolls-Royce Falls Back as Golden Share Reality Damps Merger Talk

    (Bloomberg) -- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc shares slumped as much as 12%, reversing some of Friday’s gains, as analysts talked down the possibility of a takeover bid for the aircraft-engine maker.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    When faced with an investment decision, I hemmed and hawed for way more time than I should have. Warren Buffett himself acknowledged recently that he and his investing team "find little that excites us." A few of them are even in Buffett's investment portfolio.

  • Why AMC Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Is this the mother of all short squeezes that AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) investors have been waiting for? After another week of a rapidly rising stock price, shares of AMC were soaring 22.2% at 11:30 a.m. EST on Monday. What many of those traders didn't expect was for the movie theater operator to zig when they anticipated a zag.

  • AMC Is Jumping, but This Takeover Target Is Monday's Real Winner

    The stock market has been full of uncertainty lately, and that has shown up in some pretty big swings to start 2022. After a drop that sent the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) into bear-market territory, stocks have recovered dramatically in the past few weeks. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was down 3 points to 4,540, but the Nasdaq managed to produce a gain of 62 points to 14,232.

  • Tesla among Big Tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, and Apple planning a stock split

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss Tesla's plans for another stock split, which, if approved, would make the electric vehicle maker the latest tech company to split its shares.

  • Tesla shares end the day up 8% amid news of stock split, Elon Musk social media platform

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at Tesla's shares boost after it announced a stock split.

  • 10 GMO Stocks to Invest in Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 GMO stocks to invest in now. If you want to see some more stocks in this selection, click 5 GMO Stocks to Invest in Now. A genetically modified organism (GMO) is developed by utilizing genetic engineering techniques that modify an organism’s genetic structure, with genes that can be crossed […]

  • Perfect contrarian indicator? Jim Cramer declares the bear market is over

    The stock market has climbed a pretty sizeable wall of worry over the last two weeks -- but now it faces the ultimate test.

  • Coinbase stock pops as the crypto exchange nears deal to buy 2TM: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi explains why Coinbase stock is up today.

  • This Company Continues to Show Unexpected Strength in the Cloud

    While much of the overall attention seems to focus on big players like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft's Azure, numerous other companies have built successful niches in this growing tech sector. For instance, two segments within the cloud sector -- infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) -- have seen the vendor market share concentrate with longtime tech giant International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM). Let's take a closer look at how IBM is showing surprising strength in the cloud and what it could mean for investors.

  • Why Barclays Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of British banker Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) got decimated on Monday after one of its peers across the channel, BNP Paribas subsidiary Exane BNP Paribas, was reported to have downgraded the British bank from outperform to neutral. As of 1 p.m. ET, Barclays stock is down 10.2%. This morning, Barclays got hit by a triple whammy of bad news.

  • Tesla proposes 2nd stock split in less than 2 years

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla's stock split and the suspension of production at its Shanghai factory as COVID-19 cases surge in China.

  • Tesla stock split overpowers China shutdown, stock pops

    For a second time in less than two years, Tesla is seeking to split its stock — and shares are jumping.

  • GameStop stock bulls toward longest win streak in 12 years

    It's a very happy Monday for GameStop Corp. investors, as the stock powered higher toward the longest win streak in more than a decade.

  • Putin will deliver an energy shock worse than the 1970s, warns Andrew Bailey

    Grant Shapps gives P&O 'one last chance' to reverse sacking of 800 workers US recession indicator flashes red in fresh blow for President Biden FTSE 100 dips 0.1pc; Pound tumbles against dollar Andrew Orlowski: Electric cars have a very dirty secret Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Is Micron Stock Worth Buying Ahead of Earnings? Analyst Weighs In

    After the bell rings on Tuesday (March 29), Micron (MU) will step up to deliver its latest quarterly report. Mirroring the broader markets’ volatile start to the year, the stock has had a rough ride in 2022, having shaved 15% off its valuation so far. However, a stock’s poor performance does not necessarily correlate with a company’s fortunes, and heading into the print, Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann expects the computer memory giant to bring its A-game again. “We see the February quarter (F