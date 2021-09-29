U.S. markets open in 4 hours 55 minutes

Vymo cements its commitment in Indonesia with a robust local team and technologies for the financial industry

·4 min read

  • Vymo commits to deliver top-notch Customer Relationship Management solutions in Indonesia for AIA Indonesia

  • The firm sees Indonesia as a very important market in SouthEast Asia and is forecasted to grow its client base and revenues by 10x over the next 3 years.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco headquartered firm Vymo, the sales acceleration platform of choice for top financial institutions across Asia, announced today its commitment in Indonesia with a robust local team and technologies for the financial industry. The firm also announced it has been appointed by AIA Indonesia (PT AIA Financial) to deploy its remote-first sales distribution platform to improve the company's business profitability. Both these initiatives come at the right time for Vymo as the firm accelerates its growth strategy for Indonesia. Vymo is confident of growing its revenues from Indonesia manifolds in the next 3 to 5 years and as such will be investing in expanding and strengthening its team and partner ecosystem in the country by 10x over the coming years.

Vymo
Vymo

Through the partnership with PT AIA Financial, Vymo will introduce its solution to serve over 7000 AIA salespeople and managers in Indonesia, in an effort to improve the company's sales performance and productivity. This development also re-affirms Vymo's foray into Indonesia to serve the fast-growing financial industry and fintech market to serve frontline personnel, sales managers, and business leaders through its services.

Commenting on their Indonesia strategy, Rajesh Sabhlok, Managing Director - Asia Pacific, Vymo said, "Indonesia is a key driver in our overall Asia roadmap. With a robust financial industry and one of the largest digitally savvy populations, our solutions are apt for firms looking to our cutting-edge technologies in order to better serve the needs of their employees, partners, and customers. Over the months, we aim to accelerate our sales and marketing activities in Indonesia."

"We are thrilled to welcome AIA Indonesia onboard our fast-growing family of esteemed and discerning clients in Indonesia. Customer-facing applications have transformed rapidly to become more intuitive and reliable in today's digital age. Yet, insurance workforce in Indonesia still relies on complicated legacy systems for day-to-day activities even today. The solutions provided by Vymo through this partnership will drastically improve AIA Indonesia's remote sales efficiency within its teams," further added Sabhlok.

Vymo has been selected for its strong expertise and transformational technologies that have been implemented for over 60 global enterprises. Powered by Vymo's Sales Excellence Cloud, the AIA team will be allowed automatic capture of sales and engagement activities which will eliminate the need for salespeople to manually update their system of records daily. Managers will also gain end-to-end visibility on their teams' performances in real-time via the platform. The Sales Excellence Cloud features intelligent dashboards that can be accessed by the management team to identify certain engagement behaviors that may affect sales performance. As a whole, these new offerings will improve sales productivity and empower sales teams to correlate sales support activities with revenue outcomes.

Over the past 4 years, Vymo has been deployed across geographies for its sales acceleration capabilities. With respect to the Indonesia landscape, Vymo has identified that engaging with distribution partners through an effective data strategy will be key to sustain AIA's rapid growth in Indonesia. In order to do so, AIA will leverage Vymo's deep industry knowledge and expertise, best practices, and playbooks around key sales levers, which will help the company to drive visible growth in effectiveness, efficiencies, and productivity.

"Following India, Vietnam, Thailand, and Myanmar, AIA Indonesia becomes the fifth AIA entity to deploy our solutions, further strengthening and deepening our partnership with AIA in South-East Asia. We will continue in our journey and mission to transform the development of enterprises, including AIA, within the Indonesian market and around the world," Sabhlok added.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Vymo was launched in 2013 with a mission to deliver transformational value for Customer Relationship Management (CRM) processes through its unique solution that leverages automation and AI technology. Today, it is one of the fastest-growing enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies in the world with offices in the USA, Japan, Singapore, India, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia.

About Vymo
Vymo (www.getvymo.com) is the Sales Acceleration Platform trusted by over 200,000 salespeople across 60+ global financial institutions such as AXA, AIA, FE Credit, Generali, and Sunlife. Vymo is recognised by Gartner as a Cool Vendor and is funded by Emergence Capital and Sequoia Capital.

For more information, visit https://www.getvymo.com

Useful Resources
Watch Vymo in action - https://youtu.be/DOFdcK8cUxw
Explore Vymo's capabilities - https://www.getvymo.com/request-a-demo/
Download logo - https://goo.gl/i6sEpi

For press inquiries, please contact:

Gunjan Saha

Vymo

pr@getvymo.com

Marsha Novianty

APRW (Indonesia)

marsha@aprw.asia

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026997/Vymo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Vymo

