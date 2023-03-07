U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,054.25
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,463.00
    +12.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,325.50
    +2.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.80
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.49
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.60
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.14
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0681
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9830
    +0.0190 (+0.48%)
     

  • Vix

    18.61
    +0.12 (+0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2028
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1100
    +0.1850 (+0.14%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,450.71
    -5.02 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.92
    +267.24 (+110.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,929.79
    -17.32 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,320.38
    +82.60 (+0.29%)
     

Vymo strengthens its Operational Resilience to mitigate Cloud Risks for Financial Institutions

·3 min read

Vymo successfully demonstrated its Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery (BCP & DR) capabilities in the production environment, significantly improving the platform's uptime.

SINGAPORE, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vymo, the world's leading sales engagement platform for financial institutions, recently announced that it has upgraded its Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery (BCP & DR) capabilities and implemented built-in redundancies for data availability & protection. Vymo's high-availability data architecture ensures customers have access to their data whenever they need it.

Vymo Logo
Vymo Logo

The challenge of resiliency and security remains a key priority for IT leaders across the banking and insurance industries. Regulators increasingly require service providers to have a strong business continuity strategy that will allow them to fulfill their responsibility to their consumers and prevent any service interruptions, like those during the pandemic.

Vymo's approach to a lean and agile cloud playbook replicates data across multiple zones and regions. In the rare occurrence that a data center fails, customers can continue operating their business from the other data center without worrying about data loss. This improves the overall CSAT and allows customers to reliably run their businesses.

"Some of the world's largest banks and insurance companies rely on Vymo to provide real-time and always-on data accessibility to their teams for supporting their customers. With the industry adopting a cloud-first approach, we are continuously improving our data infrastructure which is consistent with our client's business operations. This further enables our customers to increase operational efficiency, streamline analytics and enable better decision-making to outpace industry changes," says Venkat Malladi, Co-Founder & CTO of Vymo.

Existing customers are being migrated to the new cloud architecture without any disruption for end-users. Currently, Vymo is able to demonstrate a Recovery Point Objective (RPO) of less than 2 minutes and a Recovery Time Objective (RTO) of 4 hours.

"Our focus has been to provide stable cloud infrastructure to our customers. We are closely collaborating with our customers across North America & Asia to ensure a seamless transition to the new cloud architecture. Over the next few quarters, we are investing more on periodic recovery drills, technology upgrades to assist seamless data & services migration across data centers, and load testing of services to further improve our RTO & RPO benchmarks," adds Sujay Koduri, SVP - Engineering at Vymo.

About Vymo

Vymo (www.vymo.com) is the Sales Engagement Platform of choice for 350,000 salespeople across 65+ Global Financial Institutions such as AIA, Berkshire Hathaway, Generali, AXA, Sunlife, and HDFC Bank. The platform drives productivity bottom-up through nudges and interventions across the customer lifecycle.

Gartner recognizes Vymo as a Representative Vendor in the Sales Engagement Market Guide and by Forrester in the 2022 Wave report on sales engagement platforms.

Vymo has raised over $45M in funding from Sequoia Capital, Emergence Capital, and Bertelsmann India Investments and is also a winner of CB Insights' Demo Day and Microsoft's 'AI for All' awards.

Additional Resources

Watch Vymo in Action - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8KODHivO_U

Talk to an expert - https://vymo.com/request-a-demo/

Media Contact:

Gunjan Saha
pr@getvymo.com

 

 

SOURCE Vymo

Recommended Stories

  • Scout Motors wants to build the next 'iconic' brand in the US — and the IRA is helping

    Volkswagen’s Scout Motors brand is capitalizing on its U.S. roots, with an EV twist. Scout Motors, named after the spunky off-roader built by now defunct International Harvester, will build its all-electric adventure vehicles from brand new $2 billion plant located in South Carolina. The plant will eventually employ 4,000 workers, and have an annual capacity of 200,000 EVs a year by the time it is up and running. Scout Motors says production will start in 2026, and teased images of two of of its upcoming vehicles.

  • Costco Plans to Raise Its Membership Fees

    Costco has a simple relationship with its paying members. The warehouse club sells memberships and in exchange for paying to join, members get prices that are generally lower than what any other retailer charges. The warehouse club has two membership levels (as well as two comparable offers for business members).

  • China's social media sounds the alarm bell about India's development as Apple's next hub for iPhone manufacturing supply chain

    The development of India into a major smartphone production base has sparked increased concerns across Chinese social media that mainland China is at risk of losing its primary role in Apple's manufacturing supply chain. That sentiment intensified last week on reports that Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group plans to invest about US$700 million on a new plant in India to boost local production, signifying an accelerated shift of production away from China amid escalating tensions between Bei

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘I don’t think I can wait until 70’: I’m still working at 66. Should I wait or claim Social Security now?

    See: I’ll be 71 this year and my wife will be 63 – how should we claim our Social Security benefits? When to claim Social Security is one of the toughest decisions in the retirement planning world, because there’s really no one right answer — and there’s certainly no way for any of us to know for sure what the future will hold. Doing so would get you a bigger benefit check every month, but there are plenty of Americans who need to claim Social Security as soon as they become eligible for it, or who claim it at their full retirement age simply so they can start getting the checks they deserve after years of paying into the system.

  • EV Startups Brace for Another Tough Year as Cash Dwindles

    Young electric-vehicle makers that worried last year about producing enough autos are now concerned about selling them.

  • I’m a former NFL player turned performance expert. Here’s how to redefine your career in an era of mass layoffs. All you need is a piece of paper

    Most of our lives are spent working. The disappointment grows if we are not connected to what we do–and when it's not aligned with what we want to represent.

  • Tesla, Ford, Toyota, Jeep among 1 million recalled vehicles: Check latest car recalls here

    Issues in the latest car recalls from Ford, Tesla, Dodge, Jeep and Toyota include loose bolts, overheating clutches and faulty keys and more.

  • Atlassian to Eliminate 500 Jobs in Latest Software Cutbacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Atlassian Corp. will cut about 5% of its workforce, or 500 full-time employees, becoming the latest software company to eliminate jobs.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech Watch“We need

  • Baker Hughes Plans for Multiple Years of Growth: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the first day of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston, one of the biggest events on the calendar for the energy industry, with over 1,000 CEOs, policymakers and financiers due to speak.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price

  • Exxon Mobil sued over 5 nooses displayed at Louisiana facility

    Exxon Mobil Corp. violated federal law for failing to take sufficient action as five hangman’s nooses were displayed at its facility in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the U.S. government said in a lawsuit.

  • Oil prices settle higher as traders shake off demand concerns tied to China’s 5% growth target

    Oil futures settle higher on Monday, giving up early declines, as traders shake off demand concerns tied to the growth target set by China.

  • 4 Retail Home Furnishing Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

    Soft demand, supply-chain issues and rising raw material prices are concerns for the Zacks Retail-Home Furnishing industry. Players such as WSM, FBIN, TPX and ETD can gain from focus on digitization, e-commerce, product innovation and new marketing techniques.

  • Tech execs didn’t just start talking about AI — but they are talking about it a lot more

    Do you feel like you've heard a lot more about AI in 2023? A MarketWatch analysis shows you probably have, although from roughly the same number of sources.

  • Comcast Markets an Internet Service Designed to Mislead Customers

    The Xfinity company now sells an internet network with a name that greatly overstates what you're getting.

  • Marlboro Maker Ditches Juul and Buys NJOY

    Marlboro maker Altria Group agreed to buy vaping pioneer NJOY Holdings Inc. for at least $2.75 billion, after closing the chapter on its disastrous investment in e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. The deal for NJOY, one of the few e-cigarette makers whose products have clearance from federal regulators, includes an additional $500 million if the Food and Drug Administration authorizes additional NJOY products. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Altria was in advanced talks to buy closely held NJOY for at least $2.75 billion and divest its stake in Juul.

  • What not to say in a job exit interview

    Employers value information from departing employees, but workers should be careful about what they share.

  • How Much Should I Have Saved For Retirement By My 30s?

    Although turning 30 might feel like an unwelcome leap toward old age, don't worry! You've still got decades left before retirement. That said, 73% of working adults started thinking seriously about retirement in their 30s, according to Thrivent's Retirement Readiness … Continue reading → The post How to Plan for Retirement at 30 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rio Tinto to pay $15 million to settle U.S. SEC investigation

    The company, fined for violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, said the investigation involved certain contractual payments made to a former consultant over a decade ago. The U.S. SEC investigation found in July 2011 the company had hired a French investment banker, a close friend of a former senior Guinean government official, as a consultant to help Rio Tinto retain its mining rights in the Simandou region in Guinea. "When Rio became aware of the issue, an internal investigation was immediately launched, and we proactively notified the appropriate authorities," Chairman Dominic Barton said on Tuesday.

  • Microsoft brings an AI-powered Copilot to its business app suite

    Microsoft today introduced what it's calling the "next generation" of AI product updates across its business apps portfolio. In an interview with TechCrunch, Charles Lamanna, CVP of business apps and platform at Microsoft, described the updates as the logical next step on Microsoft's automation journey.