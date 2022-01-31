U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

Vynca Secures $30 Million in Funding to Expand Integrated Palliative Care Platform

·4 min read

Growth Capital to Expand Footprint Nationally and Accelerate Technology Development

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vynca, a leading technology-enabled provider of holistic care for those with serious illnesses, raised $30 million in growth capital. The investment was led by Questa Capital with participation from existing investors including Generator Ventures, First Trust, 4100 Group and OCA Ventures.

Vynca Acquires Virtual Palliative Care Provider ResolutionCare (PRNewsfoto/Vynca, LLC)
Vynca Acquires Virtual Palliative Care Provider ResolutionCare (PRNewsfoto/Vynca, LLC)

Vynca partners with healthcare providers, payers and risk-bearing entities to address the needs of those battling serious illnesses, including congestive heart failure, cancer and end-stage renal disease. By leveraging technology and interdisciplinary care teams, the company's solution improves the experience of the individual and the caregiver before and during end-of-life transitions, which is when more than $205 billion is spent annually in the U.S.

"Vynca has emerged as an industry leader when it comes to providing whole-person care for patients dealing with serious illnesses. The company's model, which incorporates virtual palliative care services, advance care planning, care coordination, symptom management and provider engagement, is truly unique, integrated and highly scalable," said Brad Sloan, Managing Partner, Questa Capital. "As investors, we have studied the space for several years and believe that Vynca is well-positioned to improve care quality at a national scale, especially in the context of an evolving value-based care environment."

Over 90 million people are currently experiencing a range of serious illnesses, yet historically they have not had timely and meaningful care relationships for achieving their end-of-life wishes. Vynca's solutions empower clinicians and partners to achieve better outcomes for this population, while also enabling organizations to enter value-based arrangements with multiple stakeholders.

"Patients and clinicians have long recognized the value of palliative care in the context of end-of-life transitions, as well as an effective complement to curative treatments for serious illnesses" added Aabed Meer, MD, Partner, Questa Capital. "Vynca assists industry leaders like Intermountain, Ochsner and Sutter in caring for such patients, and we are honored to partner with an organization that will positively impact many more lives."

With this latest investment, Vynca will grow its clinical services organization and expand its technology suite to meet the needs of value-based care programs, in addition to traditional care paradigms. Given the company's rapid growth over the last two years, Vynca now serves thousands of patients through its virtual palliative care platform and has delivered over one million unique advanced care plans across all 50 states to patients and their families.

"Millions of Americans do not have access to high-quality serious illness care, and our goal is to expand access nationally to every person in need," said Ryan Van Wert, MD, CEO and Co-Founder, Vynca. "With this latest round of funding, we are poised to further invest in our talent and technology, both valuable assets that will play such a significant role as we look to successfully expand the reach and impact of our offering moving forward."

About Vynca

Vynca enables high-quality, person-centered, goal-concordant care that reflects individuals' wishes regarding their care. The company's comprehensive solution empowers providers, individuals, and families to have meaningful conversations about care preferences supported by a broad range of serious illness management services whether virtually or in the home. Vynca has successfully partnered with leading healthcare organizations to help them achieve their value-based care initiatives and lower the total cost of care. With this approach, Vynca ensures that personalized end-of-life care is available to every individual, every time.

To learn more about our platform, please visit www.vyncahealth.com.

About Questa Capital

Questa Capital is a venture growth equity firm that invests in expansion-stage healthcare companies. Questa seeks disruptive, technology-enabled business models that help improve patient lives, rectify market inefficiencies, and provide better quality care. The firm partners with superior management teams to help build innovative market leaders in the healthcare technology, services and medical devices sectors. Questa is led by industry veterans in healthcare investment and operations who have invested in and advised more than 56 growth-stage companies.

More information is available at www.questacapital.com.

Contact:
Jessy Green
(917) 689-9295
jessy.green@svmpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vynca-secures-30-million-in-funding-to-expand-integrated-palliative-care-platform-301471493.html

SOURCE Vynca, LLC

