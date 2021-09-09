U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,502.50
    -10.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,942.00
    -70.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,586.75
    -33.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.00
    -10.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.08
    -0.22 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.50
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1819
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    -0.0360 (-2.63%)
     

  • Vix

    17.96
    -0.18 (-0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3766
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1720
    -0.0880 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,196.34
    -2,621.96 (-5.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,139.58
    -59.89 (-4.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.53
    -53.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,022.94
    -158.27 (-0.52%)
     

Vyne Medical Acquires Ahana Health and its Connected Care Solution to Support Collaboration in Patient Care Planning and Delivery

·3 min read

Solution to be integrated into Vyne Medical's Refyne platform

ATLANTA, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyne Medical, a leading provider of health information exchange and electronic healthcare communication management solutions, today announced the acquisition of Ahana Health and its connected care technology. Designed to empower groups of clinicians to collaborate in delivering high-quality care to patients, the solution will be incorporated into Vyne Medical's cloud-based Refyne platform.

The connected care solution provides a virtual space for healthcare providers to collaborate with each other and with patients, delivering care that transcends geographical and organizational boundaries. The solution also enables live, one-on-one clinical encounters, provider/patient-initiated care, and the ability to build care plans for patients with complex care needs.

"Data-sharing among practitioners has long been a challenge, and it's one we meet head-on by integrating this collaborative functionality into our rapidly evolving Refyne platform," said Marcy Tatsch, president of Vyne Medical. "This innovative solution was created to streamline and improve patient care delivery for a group of regional clinicians, and we see a clear path for expanding its use to bring that same level of advanced care connectivity to hospitals and health systems across the country."

Vyne Medical's SaaS-based Refyne platform helps optimize workflows and maximize reimbursements for hospitals, health systems and other care providers. Its initial release focused on denials management and featured the Refyne Audits solution to streamline government audit workflows through the electronic submission of medical documentation.

The Refyne Connected Care solution supports provider initiatives such as shared care planning, workforce collaboration and virtual care options. The functionality will assist providers in partnering to deliver an optimized patient experience through improved care coordination and digital innovation.

"We are thrilled to join Vyne Medical and align around the mission of connecting disconnected data across the care spectrum," said Chelsea Bodnar MD, founder of Ahana Health. "The voices of providers and families who contributed to the development of this technology will now be amplified as Vyne integrates the solution to improve care experiences for both the clinicians who deliver care and the patients who experience it."

About Vyne Medical

Vyne Medical is a recognized industry leader in end-to-end health information exchange and electronic healthcare communication management and is one of the largest CMS Certified Health Information Handlers (HIH). The company's robust technology platforms facilitate the electronic capture, storage and submission of healthcare data in virtually any form – voice, fax, image, data or electronic document. Vyne Medical's solutions connect disconnected data to close gaps in documentation and improve the continuum of care through a more complete and fully accessible patient record. Outcomes include improved financial strength, operational performance and patient experience. For more information, visit https://vynemedical.com/.

Press Contact:

Scott E. Rupp,
941-448-7566,
https://millerrupp.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vyne-medical-acquires-ahana-health-and-its-connected-care-solution-to-support-collaboration-in-patient-care-planning-and-delivery-301371966.html

SOURCE Vyne Medical®

Recommended Stories

  • Why Globalstar Stock Soared 30% Today

    Investors are targeting Apple's upcoming media event as a possible game-changer for the satellite communications provider.

  • ‘If you don’t get vaccinated, you will get Covid at this point’: Doctor

    Dr. Lakshman Swamy, ICU Physician at Cambridge Health Alliance and Boston Medical Center, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Hexo, and Sundial Growers Stocks All Tumbled Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) are trading down 2.8% as of 2:35 p.m. EDT, followed by Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) with a 3.2% loss, Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) down 3.8%, and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) bringing up the rear with a 4.1% decline. Citing a report from the Canadian Medical Association Journal Tuesday, CNN warned that "whether you smoke it, vape it, or eat it as an edible, cannabis may be significantly increasing your risk of a heart attack" -- and that may have investors worried about investing in cannabis right now.

  • Novavax Starts COVID-19, Flu Combination Vaccine Trial

    Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) has enrolled the first participants in a Phase 1/2 study to test its combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine. The trial combines Novavax's recombinant protein-based NVX-CoV2373 and NanoFlu vaccine candidates and patented saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant in a single formulation (COVID-NanoFlu Combination Vaccine). Both NVX-CoV2373 and NanoFlu have previously demonstrated strong results as standalone vaccines in Phase 3 trials. Related: Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Show

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Cratered in August

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a clinical-stage biotech focused on the development of drugs for central nervous system disorders, had a seriously rough August. On Aug. 9, Axsome's management revealed that the Food and Drug Administration identified deficiencies in the New Drug Application for the company's lead product candidate, AXS-05, as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder. On Aug. 23, the biotech announced that the FDA had missed the drug's scheduled Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of Aug. 22.

  • Dogecoin Remains Under Pressure After Yesterday’s Collapse

    Crypto markets remain under serious pressure.

  • MacroGenics Stumbles As Fully Approved Cancer Drug Flops In Roche Rivalry

    A fully approved breast cancer drug from MacroGenics failed to pass muster in a final analysis, and MGNX stock dipped Wednesday.

  • Apple is facing a mountain of controversies, but investors don't seem to care

    Apple is facing major controversies at a time when its about to launch its most important product of the year. But investors don't seem to care.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before Apple Releases the Next iPhone

    September has arrived and this is generally the month when smartphone giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) refreshes its bread-and-butter product -- the iPhone. Apple is likely to launch the 2021 iteration of its smartphone on Sept. 14 as it has announced an Apple Event will take place that day. If announced, the rumored iPhone 13 models are expected to sport a host of upgrades over last year's iPhone 12 in terms of connectivity, cameras, storage, battery, and other features.

  • Delta variant 'extraordinarily dangerous' for unvaccinated and 'a problem' for vaccinated: Doctor

    Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Jeremy Faust joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Ahead Of iPhone 13 Launch?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now? Here's what its stock chart and earnings show.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Is Bristol Myers Stock A Buy Or A Sell As Its Recent Downtrend Continues?

    Is BMY stock a buy after its second-quarter earnings beat forecasts and as investors look ahead to Revlimid generics?

  • Nvidia seeks EU approval for Arm deal, decision due Oct. 13

    BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) -Nvidia on Wednesday sought EU antitrust approval of its $54 billion takeover of British chip designer Arm, according to a European Commission filing, with regulators likely to echo worries similar to those voiced by the UK watchdog last month. The world's biggest maker of graphics and AI chips announced the deal last year, triggering concerns in the semiconductor industry over whether Arm could remain a neutral player licensing key intellectual property to customers and rivals. Worried customers include Qualcomm Inc, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc.

  • A woman went viral on TikTok for deworming herself. Don't try this at home, doctor warns.

    An expert weighs in on why those at-home deworming methods may not be the best idea if you suspect you have worms.

  • Johnson & Johnson's Prostate Cancer Drug Erleada Wins NICE Approval

    Following a deeper discount, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has secured reimbursement in England for its prostate cancer drug Erleada (apalutamide). Less than four months ago, the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) rejected Erleada, even though it was offered in England below its list price of £2,735 ($3,765) for a supply of 112 tablets. "We are very pleased that Janssen has been able to work with us to address the uncertainties in the evidence identified by the committee in

  • Why Gain Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Gain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GANX) are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced positive topline data in a patient-derived iPSC study evaluating STAR compounds as a treatment for Gaucher and Parkinson's disease. Gain Therapeutics identified the two lead STAR candidates through its proprietary SEE-Tx platform. The company said the compounds were characterized in assays to potentially help Parkinson’s patients with GBA1 gene mutations as well as patients whose glucocerebrosidase prot

  • Cannabis Sector Weekly Roundup

    BioHarvest Sciences Inc., Icanic Brands Co Inc. & Cann Group Ltd. Among Top Cannabis Gainers For The Week. TerrAscend Corp & Columbia Care Inc Made the Headlines with Positive News. Key Developments to Note in the Proceedings of the Federal Legalization of Marijuana With State cannabis legalization ramping up across the U.S. and chances of […] The post Cannabis Sector Weekly Roundup appeared first on Market Exclusive.

  • UPDATE 1-Novavax begins early-stage trial for combined influenza/COVID-19 vaccine

    Vaccine developer Novavax Inc said on Wednesday it has initiated an early-stage study to test its combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine. Participants will receive a combination of the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, and its Influenza shot NanoFlu along with an adjuvant or vaccine booster. "Combination of these two vaccines...may lead to greater efficiencies for the healthcare system and achieve high levels of protection against COVID-19 and influenza with a single regimen," Gregory Glenn, President of Research and Development at Novavax, said in a statement.

  • Why BlackBerry Stock Popped 12% in August

    Shares of BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) jumped 12.3% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the company announced that two of its products had passed security tests. BlackBerry said in a press release on Aug. 24 that two of its products -- BlackBerry Protect and BlackBerry Optics -- had undergone "a range of hacking real-world attacks designed to compromise systems and penetrate target networks," and both passed with flying colors. BlackBerry Protect is the company's AI-driven endpoint protection product; BlackBerry Optics is its endpoint detection and response product.