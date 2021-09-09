Vyne Medical Acquires Ahana Health and its Connected Care Solution to Support Collaboration in Patient Care Planning and Delivery

Solution to be integrated into Vyne Medical's Refyne platform

ATLANTA, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyne Medical, a leading provider of health information exchange and electronic healthcare communication management solutions, today announced the acquisition of Ahana Health and its connected care technology. Designed to empower groups of clinicians to collaborate in delivering high-quality care to patients, the solution will be incorporated into Vyne Medical's cloud-based Refyne™ platform.

The connected care solution provides a virtual space for healthcare providers to collaborate with each other and with patients, delivering care that transcends geographical and organizational boundaries. The solution also enables live, one-on-one clinical encounters, provider/patient-initiated care, and the ability to build care plans for patients with complex care needs.

"Data-sharing among practitioners has long been a challenge, and it's one we meet head-on by integrating this collaborative functionality into our rapidly evolving Refyne platform," said Marcy Tatsch, president of Vyne Medical. "This innovative solution was created to streamline and improve patient care delivery for a group of regional clinicians, and we see a clear path for expanding its use to bring that same level of advanced care connectivity to hospitals and health systems across the country."

Vyne Medical's SaaS-based Refyne platform helps optimize workflows and maximize reimbursements for hospitals, health systems and other care providers. Its initial release focused on denials management and featured the Refyne Audits™ solution to streamline government audit workflows through the electronic submission of medical documentation.

The Refyne Connected Care™ solution supports provider initiatives such as shared care planning, workforce collaboration and virtual care options. The functionality will assist providers in partnering to deliver an optimized patient experience through improved care coordination and digital innovation.

"We are thrilled to join Vyne Medical and align around the mission of connecting disconnected data across the care spectrum," said Chelsea Bodnar MD, founder of Ahana Health. "The voices of providers and families who contributed to the development of this technology will now be amplified as Vyne integrates the solution to improve care experiences for both the clinicians who deliver care and the patients who experience it."

Vyne Medical is a recognized industry leader in end-to-end health information exchange and electronic healthcare communication management and is one of the largest CMS Certified Health Information Handlers (HIH). The company's robust technology platforms facilitate the electronic capture, storage and submission of healthcare data in virtually any form – voice, fax, image, data or electronic document. Vyne Medical's solutions connect disconnected data to close gaps in documentation and improve the continuum of care through a more complete and fully accessible patient record. Outcomes include improved financial strength, operational performance and patient experience. For more information, visit https://vynemedical.com/.

