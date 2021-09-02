U.S. markets closed

Vyne Named to Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 List

·3 min read

Vyne ranks on the prestigious list for the 14th consecutive year, recognized for three-year revenue growth of 81%

ATLANTA, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine recently revealed its 2021 Inc. 5000 List, featuring Vyne at number 3,897 with a three-year revenue growth of 81 percent. Inc.'s annual list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

The 2021 edition marks Vyne's 14th consecutive year on the list, in which Inc. honors the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment – independent small businesses.

Vyne provides end-to-end health information exchange and electronic communication management for healthcare systems, dental practices and insurance payers. The company recently introduced two new solution platforms, Refyne™ and Vyne Trellis™, for its medical and dental businesses respectively which will serve to fuel growth in 2021 and beyond.

"It is always an honor for Vyne to be included in the Inc. 5000 List, and 14 consecutive years is a significant accomplishment," said Vyne CEO and president Lindy Benton. "Earning the Inc. 5000 award again in 2021 is an especially significant achievement as we have continued to drive not only our business, but our clients' businesses forward throughout the pandemic. By staying true to our organizational mission of providing solutions that connect disconnected data, our teams have empowered thousands of medical and dental clients to thrive in this challenging environment."

Vyne serves more than 800 hospitals and health systems, 74,000 dental offices and more than 800 payers in the United States through its health information collation, exchange and claims management technology.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership and the help of a whole lot of people."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 List, including company profiles and an interactive database — sorted by industry, region and other criteria are available at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures LLC, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age's "The A-List" in January 2015, and the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 25,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private held companies in the United States. Started in 1982, the list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

About Vyne Corp.

Vyne is a recognized industry leader in end-to-end health information exchange and electronic healthcare communication management. The company's robust technology platform facilitates the electronic capture, storage and submission of healthcare data in virtually any form – voice, fax, image, data or electronic document. Vyne's proven solutions connect disconnected data to close gaps in the various forms of documentation and improve the continuum of care through a more complete and fully accessible patient record. For more information, visit vynecorp.com.

Press Contact:

Scott Rupp
941-448-7566
https://www.millerrupp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vyne-named-to-inc-magazines-inc-5000-list-301368824.html

SOURCE Vyne Corp.

