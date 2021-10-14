U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

Vyopta Becomes First Digital Employee Experience Management Solution in FedRAMP Marketplace

·3 min read

Vyopta achieves FedRAMP Authorization to Operate (ATO) designation

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, the leader in digital collaboration and experience optimization, today announced it has achieved U.S. Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authority to Operate (ATO). Vyopta earned this authorization in partnership with the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), its sponsoring agency. Vyopta is the only multi-vendor collaboration solution available in the FedRAMP Marketplace.

(PRNewsfoto/Vyopta Inc)
(PRNewsfoto/Vyopta Inc)

FedRAMP is one of the most extensive security authorizations cloud services providers can achieve. It provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud services to ensure all federal data is secure in cloud environments.

"Our government clients serve a key role in U.S. citizens lives and it is essential that they have the power to scale their collaboration support with the right data, alerting, and automation," said Vishnu Reddy, CEO, ThirdPacket Technologies.

"Federal government agencies and other highly regulated industries are accelerating their move to using cloud services, and security is of the utmost importance in this process," said Jerome Brock, Information Security Officer at Vyopta. "The FedRAMP ATO achievement is a testament to Vyopta's commitment to security for federal agencies and all other organizations around the world."

Along with the GSA, Vyopta's U.S. federal government customers include the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Department of Veterans Affairs, Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), the Federal Reserve System, U.S. Senate and U.S. Courts.

Organizations with multiple UC solutions rely on Vyopta as the single pane of glass that significantly improves supporting hybrid work (remote and in office), distance learning and telehealth use cases. Vyopta integrates and collects data from leading collaboration technologies including Microsoft Teams, Cisco, Zoom, Google Meet, Pexip and many other UC/collaboration applications as well as gateways for voice and video and IoT collaboration devices.

"With adoption rates of Microsoft Teams soaring over the past two years, Yorktel can better support Agencies now that a FedRAMP certified product is available," said Charles Booth, Vice President of Public Sector Sales at Yorktel. "This transforms Teams-generated data into actionable information, optimizing the quality and reliability of mission-critical communications."

"We're empowering U.S. agencies to future-proof their ongoing investments and evolving enterprise UC and collaboration environments to improve team collaboration and customer engagement," Brock said.

"You'd be hard pressed to find an organization that has completely standardized on a single technology," said John Bowman, Director of Thundercat Technologies' Collaboration Practice. "Until now there has been no way for the U.S. government to gather their collaboration data into a single place that helps them improve their service and make data-driven decisions."

Learn more at https://www.vyopta.com/solutions/federal/.

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta, a leader in digital collaboration and experience optimization, has helped 40 million people collaborate better. Its Collaboration Performance Management and Workspace Insights platforms have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta to monitor 6 million endpoints and over 20 billion meeting minutes a year.

