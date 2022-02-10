A&W ANNOUNCES TIMING OF FOURTH QUARTER 2021 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

TRADING SYMBOL: TSX: AW.UN

VANCOUVER, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - In conjunction with the release of its Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results, the A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (AW.UN) will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time, (4:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Susan Senecal, President & CEO and Kelly Blankstein, CFO of A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. will review fourth quarter financial results and corporate developments. The financial results will be released by newswire on the morning of February 16, 2022.

To participate in this conference call, please dial the following toll free number approximately five minutes prior to the commencement of the call:

647-484-0475 or 1-888-394-8218 Tollfree

passcode 6229672#

Should you be unable to participate, an Instant Replay will be available until Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 4:00 p.m. by dialing:

647-436-0148 or 1-888-203-1112 Tollfree

passcode 6229672#

We look forward to having you participate in our call.

SOURCE A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/10/c9552.html