U.S. markets open in 5 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    3,616.25
    +17.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,373.00
    +107.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,918.75
    +73.75 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,706.00
    +9.10 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.35
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,677.20
    -8.80 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    19.21
    -0.28 (-1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9726
    +0.0020 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.46
    +1.01 (+3.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1057
    +0.0082 (+0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1960
    +0.3970 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,129.25
    +11.53 (+0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.18
    +2.86 (+0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.74
    -3.49 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

A&W ANNOUNCES TIMING OF THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - In conjunction with the release of its Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results, the A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (AW.UN) will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time, (4:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Susan Senecal, President & CEO and Kelly Blankstein, CFO of A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. will review third quarter financial results and corporate developments. The financial results will be released by newswire on the morning of October 12, 2022.

To participate in this conference call, please dial one of the following numbers approximately five minutes prior to the commencement of the call and quote "A&W Revenue Royalties" when prompted by the operator:

786-697-3501 or 1-866-580-3963 Tollfree

Should you be unable to participate, an Instant Replay will be available until Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 4:00 p.m. by dialling 1-888-889-0604 and by using the passcode 2655261.

We look forward to having you participate in our call.

SOURCE A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/12/c6815.html

Recommended Stories

  • Intel reportedly plans to lay off thousands of workers, with details potentially emerging alongside quarterly earnings

    Intel reports quarterly results on Oct. 27. Its last big layoff round, comprising 12,000 job cuts, was announced in tandem with first-quarter earnings in 2016.

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    After the annus horribilis of 2022, with the final quarter now in play, investors will be hoping a late-year rally will materialize. According to Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, that’s not such a far-fetched idea. "While October has a reputation for crashes, it is really a bear market killer,” Detrick recently wrote. “Of the past 17 bear (or near bear markets), stocks bottomed in October six times. Could it happen again? With sentiment this pessimistic and extremely positive

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) is working to expand beyond China, but right now investors are trading the company knowing its main market is still China. Last week, Nio outlined its strategy to continue its push into the European market.

  • Why These Passive Income Dividend Stock Machines Soared Tuesday

    The stock market had a mixed performance on Tuesday, trading higher for parts of the day but finishing with new closing lows for the year for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to hold onto some modest gains, but they were quite a bit smaller than they'd been earlier in the afternoon. High-growth tech stocks once again found themselves in the crosshairs of bearish investors on Tuesday, extending losses from earlier in the year amid ongoing concerns about inflation.

  • Why J.P. Morgan Believes These 3 Stocks Are Attractive in the Current Market

    Tired of hearing about inflation? Well, tough luck. That is once again this week’s hot topic. On the agenda, the wholesale and consumer inflation reports - out Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Considering the market’s latest pullback, Wall Street is evidently on edge following a good-is-bad jobs report, with little expectation the Fed will be relaxing its monetary policy anytime soon. Q3 earnings are also about to kick off and financial statements will offer a clue on inflation and rising c

  • 3 Stocks With Juicy Dividend Yields Greater Than 20%

    It's common for companies to up their dividend payouts when business is fruitful, allowing investors to build up a cash pile quickly.

  • Good News for Tesla Investors: The Stock Is Now Oversold.

    Shares of electric-vehicle giant Tesla have gone through a brutal stretch lately. Bulls might be getting some relief soon.

  • This industry could be worth $180 billion by 2040. Citigroup offers four stock names to play it, and a few more to think about.

    It's looking like a rough day for stocks. Our call of the day is a look at the future and a billion-dollar industry and some stocks to play it, from Citigroup.

  • Why Boeing Stock Gained Altitude and then Faded Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) shares got a lift Tuesday after the company reported solid September and third-quarter delivery numbers, but that rally faded on new reports about the status of its 737 MAX certification. At their high, Boeing shares were up about 2.6%, providing a fresh reminder of how choppy this stock is right now. Boeing investors have endured a difficult few years, with the shares pressured first by issues that led to the 737 MAX being grounded for 18 months and then by the impact of the pandemic on airlines.

  • Credit Suisse stock falls amid Justice Department investigation

    Shares of Credit Suisse are tumbling after reports surfaced that the Justice Department is investigating its role in asset hiding.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?

    If you're searching for a low-risk, high-yield dividend stock, this wireless leader could be worth considering.

  • Nikola (NKLA) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know

    Nikola (NKLA) closed the most recent trading day at $2.99, moving -0.33% from the previous trading session.

  • 5 Chip Stocks for Investors Who Want to Buy the Dip

    A Cowen analyst says chip stocks are near all-time low valuations after their big drops this year. Several offer solid buying opportunities.

  • UK Gilts Fall as BOE Confirms End to Bond Buying: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Gilts fell and the pound erased gains after the Bank of England confirmed it will end its emergency bond-buying program on Friday.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable It’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThe emailed statement followed some confusion on Wednesday

  • Why questions are swirling about who will buy more than $31 trillion of U.S. debt — and at what price

    U.S. national debt is above $31 trillion for the first time as the Federal Reserve is in retreat from buying it and foreign investors' interest is waning.

  • Why Shares of Annaly Capital Management, AGNC, and Orchid Island Capital Rose Today

    Shares of several mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) rose today after they provided preliminary results for the third quarter of the year. Shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) rose 11.6%, while shares of AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) rose nearly 10.9%, and shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE: ORC) ended the day up nearly 13%. It also estimated that its tangible net book value per common share at the end of Q3 was roughly between $9.06 and $9.10 per share.

  • Market bottoms 'form when no one wants to own stocks': Strategist

    Kevin Nicholson RiverFront Investment Group Global Fixed Income CIO, and Heritage Capital President Paul Schatz assess market losses, outlook for market bottoms, earnings forecasts, and the impact of the Fed's interest rate hikes against inflation.

  • Intel plans to cut thousands of jobs hit by PC slowdown - Bloomberg News

    The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some of Intel's divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could see cuts affecting about 20% of staff, according to the report. The company had 113,700 employees as of July, Bloomberg News said. Intel declined to comment on the job cuts.

  • General Motors vs. Ford: Which Auto Stock Should You Buy?

    The Automotive-Domestic Industry is in the top 36% of over 250 Zacks Industries and two stocks investors may consider buying out of the group are General Motors (GM) and Ford Motor Company (F).