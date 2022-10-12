A&W ANNOUNCES TIMING OF THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - In conjunction with the release of its Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results, the A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (AW.UN) will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time, (4:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Susan Senecal, President & CEO and Kelly Blankstein, CFO of A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. will review third quarter financial results and corporate developments. The financial results will be released by newswire on the morning of October 12, 2022.

To participate in this conference call, please dial one of the following numbers approximately five minutes prior to the commencement of the call and quote "A&W Revenue Royalties" when prompted by the operator:

786-697-3501 or 1-866-580-3963 Tollfree

Should you be unable to participate, an Instant Replay will be available until Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 4:00 p.m. by dialling 1-888-889-0604 and by using the passcode 2655261.

We look forward to having you participate in our call.

