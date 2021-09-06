W Hotels Shines In 'Star City' With The Opening Of W Changsha

Unexpected Design, an Unrivaled Social Scene, and Uniquely Eclectic Luxury Meet to Redefine the Hospitality Scene in Central China

CHANGSHA, China, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The future is now. W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott International, is set to light up the capital and largest city in Hunan province, China, with today's opening of W Changsha. Owned by the Hunan Yunda Industry Group, W Changsha is the first W in central China and is strategically located in the buzzing heart of the city's business and shopping district. The hotel reflects the bright spirit of the futuristic and multi-dimensional city with a provocative and playful design inspired by space travel.

W Changsha Arrival, Living Room, RUNWAY

"W Changsha marks the eighth W hotel to open in China, one of the most influential markets in both travel and business, and we're excited to bring W Hotels to more destinations across the country," said Tom Jarrold, Global Brand Leader, W Hotels Worldwide. "Cities such as Changsha, with their future-focused residents and fast-growing millennial luxury market who crave the new and unexpected, are playgrounds of limitless possibilities for W."

Easily accessible, W Changsha is within a 30-minute drive to the Changsha Huanghua International Airport, 15-minute drive to the Changsha South Railway Station and connects directly to the Beijing-Hong Kong-Macau Expressway. Designed by the acclaimed Cheng Chung Design (H.K.) Ltd, W Changsha takes imaginative risks with daring new design forms celebrating Changsha's rich heritage and modernity. In China, Changsha is also known as "Star City" and its name inspires the hotel's design narrative featuring bold geometric patterns mixed with contemporary avant-garde artwork. Exclusively commissioned by the hotel, whimsical artwork such as the Schrodinger's Cat series and the Zeta art installations explore the mystery of the universe through the W lens, creating unexpected encounters throughout the hotel.

Story continues

An Out-Of-This-World Welcome

Upon arrival at W Changsha, guests are greeted by the iconic W logo, illuminated to resemble the surface of the moon. "Avenue of the Stars," a mixed-media landscape combining digital, interactive, and sound art, transports guests to RUNWAY, a destination bar in the Living Room, the brand's signature, socially driven spin on the traditional hotel lobby. Here, the "Pepper Man" sculpture invites guests to look up and marvel anew at the wonders of space within the context of Changsha's local custom and culture.

The hotel's 345 guest rooms and suites offers modern luxuries and new-tech conveniences, with walls depicting planets, constellations, and discovery of the nebulae through a "meow eye cabin" LED screen emulating space exploration. From 26th floor to the highest floor on 28th, the triple-story Extreme - WOW Suite (the brand's take on the presidential suite) incorporates more than 1,000 square meters of living and leisure space, including a private garden and a swimming pool, to make for a brilliant venue for private events amplified by the hotel's signature service.

A Dazzling Drinking and Dining Scene

W Changsha promise to be the newest dining destination for local foodies with three restaurants and a destination bar. TROPICS, the hotel's all-day restaurant, delivers an immersive experience with its open-concept kitchen offering local and international cuisine. SHINN YEN celebrates Changsha's culture through dining and art, with a lively approach to local Hunanese cuisine showcasing the region's spicy flavors. Every evening, a mesmerizing live cabaret show remixed with Hunan traditional opera further animates the dining experience. At night, RUNWAY is the hotel's destination bar where all guests take center stage to see and be seen. The bar lights up with electrified musical performances that pair perfectly with handcrafted cocktails and light bites.

Events Shine Bright at W Changsha

With more than 1,000 square meters of function space across five flexible rooms, W Changsha offers limitless possibilities for hosting both work and social gatherings. In the foyer, a graffiti and pop art "Fist Bump" sculpture—the international expression of a friendly greeting—awaits guests as they meet before a spirited occasion. Every meeting room is multifunctional and equipped with the latest audiovisual technology adapted to specific event requirements. In between meetings, guests can take a break with W Recess, the hotel's original take on a coffee break with a diverse beverage and food selection designed to elevate any event.

DETOX. RETOX. REPEAT.

After work or play, guests can kick-back by the reflection pool or make a splash at WET®, an expansive pool with a three-meter 'Space Cat' sculpture. The 24/7, fully-equipped FIT fitness center offers weights and cardio as well as heart-pumping dance classes to burn calories before the celebration begins again. For guests who live by the brand's 'Detox.Retox.Repeat' philosophy, AWAY SPA awaits to restore and revive their glow.

"We are thrilled to debut the W Hotels brand in central China and mark another symbolic step for us as we continue to expand our luxury portfolio into new markets across the country," said Henry Lee, President, Greater China, Marriott International. "As domestic travel continues to pick up tremendous momentum, we are bringing new and exciting brands such as W to the country's emerging leisure destinations."

For more information or to make a reservation, visit wchangsha.com .

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of roughly 7,800 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About W Hotels Worldwide

Born from the bold attitude and 24/7 culture of New York City, W Hotels, part of Marriott International, Inc., has disrupted and redefined the hospitality scene for over two decades. Trailblazing its way around the globe, with nearly 60 hotels, W is defying expectations and breaking the norms of traditional luxury wherever the iconic W sign lands. With a mission to fuel guests' lust for life, W ignites an obsessive desire to soak it in, live it up and hit repeat. The brand's provocative design, iconic Whatever/Whenever service and buzzing Living Rooms create an experience that is often copied but never matched. Innovative, inspiring and infectious, the brand's super-charged energy celebrates guests' endless appetite to discover what's new/next in each destination, to see more, feel more, go longer, stay later. For more information on W Hotels, visit whotels.com/theangle or follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. W Hotels Worldwide is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

SOURCE Marriott International Inc.