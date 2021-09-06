U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.59
    -0.70 (-1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.60
    -5.10 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.81
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3854
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7800
    +0.0880 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,593.04
    +1,861.66 (+3.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,348.25
    +50.52 (+3.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,638.17
    +510.06 (+1.75%)
     

W Hotels Shines In 'Star City' With The Opening Of W Changsha

·6 min read

Unexpected Design, an Unrivaled Social Scene, and Uniquely Eclectic Luxury Meet to Redefine the Hospitality Scene in Central China

CHANGSHA, China, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The future is now. W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott International, is set to light up the capital and largest city in Hunan province, China, with today's opening of W Changsha. Owned by the Hunan Yunda Industry Group, W Changsha is the first W in central China and is strategically located in the buzzing heart of the city's business and shopping district. The hotel reflects the bright spirit of the futuristic and multi-dimensional city with a provocative and playful design inspired by space travel.

W Changsha Arrival, Living Room, RUNWAY
W Changsha Arrival, Living Room, RUNWAY

"W Changsha marks the eighth W hotel to open in China, one of the most influential markets in both travel and business, and we're excited to bring W Hotels to more destinations across the country," said Tom Jarrold, Global Brand Leader, W Hotels Worldwide. "Cities such as Changsha, with their future-focused residents and fast-growing millennial luxury market who crave the new and unexpected, are playgrounds of limitless possibilities for W."

Easily accessible, W Changsha is within a 30-minute drive to the Changsha Huanghua International Airport, 15-minute drive to the Changsha South Railway Station and connects directly to the Beijing-Hong Kong-Macau Expressway. Designed by the acclaimed Cheng Chung Design (H.K.) Ltd, W Changsha takes imaginative risks with daring new design forms celebrating Changsha's rich heritage and modernity. In China, Changsha is also known as "Star City" and its name inspires the hotel's design narrative featuring bold geometric patterns mixed with contemporary avant-garde artwork. Exclusively commissioned by the hotel, whimsical artwork such as the Schrodinger's Cat series and the Zeta art installations explore the mystery of the universe through the W lens, creating unexpected encounters throughout the hotel.

An Out-Of-This-World Welcome

Upon arrival at W Changsha, guests are greeted by the iconic W logo, illuminated to resemble the surface of the moon. "Avenue of the Stars," a mixed-media landscape combining digital, interactive, and sound art, transports guests to RUNWAY, a destination bar in the Living Room, the brand's signature, socially driven spin on the traditional hotel lobby. Here, the "Pepper Man" sculpture invites guests to look up and marvel anew at the wonders of space within the context of Changsha's local custom and culture.

The hotel's 345 guest rooms and suites offers modern luxuries and new-tech conveniences, with walls depicting planets, constellations, and discovery of the nebulae through a "meow eye cabin" LED screen emulating space exploration. From 26th floor to the highest floor on 28th, the triple-story Extreme - WOW Suite (the brand's take on the presidential suite) incorporates more than 1,000 square meters of living and leisure space, including a private garden and a swimming pool, to make for a brilliant venue for private events amplified by the hotel's signature service.

A Dazzling Drinking and Dining Scene

W Changsha promise to be the newest dining destination for local foodies with three restaurants and a destination bar. TROPICS, the hotel's all-day restaurant, delivers an immersive experience with its open-concept kitchen offering local and international cuisine. SHINN YEN celebrates Changsha's culture through dining and art, with a lively approach to local Hunanese cuisine showcasing the region's spicy flavors. Every evening, a mesmerizing live cabaret show remixed with Hunan traditional opera further animates the dining experience. At night, RUNWAY is the hotel's destination bar where all guests take center stage to see and be seen. The bar lights up with electrified musical performances that pair perfectly with handcrafted cocktails and light bites.

Events Shine Bright at W Changsha

With more than 1,000 square meters of function space across five flexible rooms, W Changsha offers limitless possibilities for hosting both work and social gatherings. In the foyer, a graffiti and pop art "Fist Bump" sculpture—the international expression of a friendly greeting—awaits guests as they meet before a spirited occasion. Every meeting room is multifunctional and equipped with the latest audiovisual technology adapted to specific event requirements. In between meetings, guests can take a break with W Recess, the hotel's original take on a coffee break with a diverse beverage and food selection designed to elevate any event.

DETOX. RETOX. REPEAT.

After work or play, guests can kick-back by the reflection pool or make a splash at WET®, an expansive pool with a three-meter 'Space Cat' sculpture. The 24/7, fully-equipped FIT fitness center offers weights and cardio as well as heart-pumping dance classes to burn calories before the celebration begins again. For guests who live by the brand's 'Detox.Retox.Repeat' philosophy, AWAY SPA awaits to restore and revive their glow.

"We are thrilled to debut the W Hotels brand in central China and mark another symbolic step for us as we continue to expand our luxury portfolio into new markets across the country," said Henry Lee, President, Greater China, Marriott International. "As domestic travel continues to pick up tremendous momentum, we are bringing new and exciting brands such as W to the country's emerging leisure destinations."

For more information or to make a reservation, visit wchangsha.com.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of roughly 7,800 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About W Hotels Worldwide

Born from the bold attitude and 24/7 culture of New York City, W Hotels, part of Marriott International, Inc., has disrupted and redefined the hospitality scene for over two decades. Trailblazing its way around the globe, with nearly 60 hotels, W is defying expectations and breaking the norms of traditional luxury wherever the iconic W sign lands. With a mission to fuel guests' lust for life, W ignites an obsessive desire to soak it in, live it up and hit repeat. The brand's provocative design, iconic Whatever/Whenever service and buzzing Living Rooms create an experience that is often copied but never matched. Innovative, inspiring and infectious, the brand's super-charged energy celebrates guests' endless appetite to discover what's new/next in each destination, to see more, feel more, go longer, stay later. For more information on W Hotels, visit whotels.com/theangle or follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. W Hotels Worldwide is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

SOURCE Marriott International Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Philippine Airlines Files Bankruptcy as Travel Fallout Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine Airlines Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York with a lender-supported plan that helps the country’s main carrier recover after the pandemic devastated global travel. The company aims to cut $2 billion in borrowings through a proposed restructuring plan, which needs court approval, it said. Philippine Airlines will also get $505 million in equity and debt financing from its majority shareholder, as well as $150 million of debt financing from new investors. Th

  • Don't Wait for a Stock Market Crash. These 3 Stocks Are Good Buys Right Now

    Jason Hawthorne (MarineMax): As the pandemic forced family leisure activities outdoors, one way many adapted was to get on the water. Boat sales climbed 12% year over year to a 13-year high in 2020. The company doesn't just sell boats.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years

    Online accommodation site Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is pioneering a new way for folks to travel. Whereas before you were limited to hotels, Airbnb gives you a different option. By encouraging people to make their spare rooms, garages, vacation homes, and trailers available on Airbnb's platform.

  • The Best Luggage and Travel Gear Deals on Amazon for Labor Day Weekend — Here Are Our Favorites

    These are the 10 best deals we found.

  • Another Airline Trims Q3 Guidance as Delta Variant Hurts Travel Demand

    Alaska Airlines has reduced its revenue and load factor projections for the third quarter, due to a recent downturn in bookings.

  • The quiet corner of Scotland you've probably never heard of

    It is, without doubt, an iconic Scottish view. Eilean Donan is a 13th-century castle on a tiny tidal island, reached by a stone arch footbridge across the water. It stands at the point where the vast inky-blue waters of three ancient sea lochs converge. Over the centuries it has been bombed and blasted and is now restored, its grey, weathered turrets a majestic vision. It’s framed by the forested, often snow-capped Kintail mountains and accompanied by a lone Scottish flag that sways next to it i

  • You're Banned From Traveling Here as of Monday, Even If You're Vaccinated

    If you're considering taking a big vacation anytime soon, your options may be limited, especially if you're planning to go anywhere in Europe. On Aug. 30, the European Council of the European Union, one of the governing bodies of the 27-member European Union, dropped the United States from its "safe list," a list of countries that could travel to the E.U. with little to no restrictions. The U.S. had been on the E.U.'s safe list since June, but as COVID numbers across the U.S. began to rise with

  • U.S. COVID-19 infections soaring as millions travel for Labor Day weekend

    The U.S. is in a familiar spot as it takes the global lead for most daily coronavirus cases, recording more than a million cases this week. And with millions traveling for the Labor Day weekend, the numbers are expected to increase. Lilia Luciano has more.

  • Israel to reopen for small foreign tour groups

    Israel will allow small foreign tour groups from selective countries to visit from Sept. 19 under a pilot programme to kick-start tourism, the government said on Sunday. Tour groups of between 5 and 30 people from countries on Israel's green, yellow and orange lists will be allowed to enter the country provided all group members have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the tourism ministry said. Individual tourists, who have not been allowed to visit Israel since the outset of the coronavirus pandemic there in March 2020 unless they are visiting family members, will still not be allowed to enter outside of a tour group.

  • Endangered garter snakes find refuge at San Francisco airport

    The airport has set aside and fenced in 180 acres just for the endangered animals.

  • 20 Years On, the ‘Come From Away’ Town Holds Its 9/11 Memories Close

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo GettyOne day, 20 years ago, almost 7,000 passengers and crew descended from the sky and landed in a small town (population: about 9,000) in Newfoundland. An island province on the eastern edge of North America, here, generations of fishermen and loggers had long carved out a life, resilient against the wind and the waves, forming community amidst the isolation, and always taking care of one another. And now, on Sept. 11, 2001, as the world’s airspace

  • Was Hot Vax Summer All It Was Cracked Up to Be?

    Osep Lago/AFP via GettyFor the past three months, many of us have surrendered to the passions of “hot vax summer.” The term refers to our collective release of pent-up demand bottled up by the pandemic for travel, fun, and living the good life. After all, at least for many, it was a long 15 months of hunkering and masking; since getting jabbed and unshackling our faces, the warm weather signaled that it was time to cut loose.At least in theory. What hot vax summer actually turned into was disgru

  • How some people can end up living at airports for months – even years – at a time

    Mehran Karimi Nasseri sits among his belongings in a 2004 photograph taken at Charles de Gaulle Airport, where he lived for nearly 18 years. Eric Fougere/VIP Images/Corbis via Getty ImagesIn January, local authorities arrested a 36-year-old man named Aditya Singh after he had spent three months living at Chicago’s O'Hare International Airport. Since October, he had been staying in the secure side of the airport, relying on the kindness of strangers to buy him food, sleeping in the terminals and

  • The UK government has given a masterclass in how to destroy a tourism industry

    <strong>The Man Who Pays His Way: </strong>Our Covid case rates are way above the vast majority of European countries, yet the UK regards even vaccinated travellers from ‘green list’ countries with suspicion

  • Best Restaurants at Universal Orlando

    These are the best restaurants at Universal Orlando's theme parks and CityWalk.

  • The Best Spa Retreats to Book Now for a Relaxing Escape

    Relax, let go, rise like a phoenix.

  • Fears over Delta variant prompt Americans to scale back Labor Day travel

    Americans are scaling back their travel plans this Labor Day weekend as concerns spread about the highly contagious Delta variant. There were a little more than 92,000 COVID-19 infections in the U.S. during the week of July 4, but the number of cases topped 1 million this week. That's more than 10 times the number of weekly cases from the last big U.S. holiday. Nancy Chen reports.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Kass: There's No Simple Road Ahead

    Global economic and corporate profit conditions have likely peaked, inflation will be sticky, taxes are rising, valuations are inflated and optimism reigns supreme. During the month of August, the market made a record 12 intraday all-time highs. There have only been two other times in history that there were 11 intraday highs in a month - in August, 1987 (prior to the large market selloff two months later) and at the top of the Bull Market at the end of the Roaring Twenties in 1929.