U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,478.50
    -41.75 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,320.00
    -230.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,601.00
    -227.00 (-1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,028.40
    -14.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.17
    +1.21 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.10
    +1.60 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.20 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0933
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6260
    +0.0700 (+2.74%)
     

  • Vix

    23.05
    +4.48 (+24.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3092
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7770
    +0.1870 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,878.81
    -2,058.79 (-4.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,046.38
    -51.27 (-4.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.61
    -40.11 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

W Investments Closes its Second Fund with Commitments of $150 million

·3 min read

W Investments is also thrilled to welcome Desjardins Capital among its investors

MONTREAL, April 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - W Investments is very pleased to announce today the final closing of its second fund, W Investments Group II L.P ("W II"). W Investments thereby concludes a fundraising of $150 million, including $125 million from private investors and Quebec entrepreneurs. The fund acquires minority positions in both technological and traditional companies and invests in real estate developments.

www.winvestments.ca (CNW Group/W Investments)
www.winvestments.ca (CNW Group/W Investments)

"We couldn't be happier with this turnout of events and have far exceeded our initial objectives. W II has been very active since its initial close last September, having already concluded six transactions totalling nearly $30M in commitments. We will continue to build on this momentum and find other attractive transactions that will please our investors," states David Waddell, co-founder and managing partner.

Over the years, W Investments has built an impressive network in the Quebec business and financial community, which has proven to be a success factor for its portfolio companies.

"We are a group of private investors who joined forces to invest our own capital. Our investors are, without a doubt, a significant asset to any management team we partner with. Partnering with W unlocks access to a strong and diverse network of entrepreneurs with operational experience and great reputation," reinforces Nicolas Bélanger, co-founder.

Desjardins Capital invests $25M

W Investments also has the privilege of counting on the support of a lead investor in Desjardins Capital, who has committed $25 million to W Investments Group II L.P., in addition to setting funds aside for future co-investment opportunities.

"We were looking for a partner that embedded our values and that was solution-oriented, which is exactly what we found in Desjardins Capital. We are combining the depth, reputation, and network of Desjardins with the agility, versatility, and entrepreneurial spirit of W. We firmly believe that this partnership will be beneficial for both parties as well as for our portfolio companies," explains Maxime St-Laurent, co-founder and managing partner.

"W Investments is a fund managed by high-quality entrepreneurs who share our desire to support SMEs in their ambitions for growth," highlights Marie-Hélène Nolet, chief operating officer at Desjardins Capital. "Our partnership gives us the opportunity to support a larger number of Quebec businesses by giving them access to a diversified network and a leading expertise."

About W Investments Group

We are W Investments, a private equity fund based in Montreal, Canada. A significant portion of our capital was invested by our five founders, which provides a true alignment of interests with investors. We leverage our extensive network to create opportunities and support our portfolio companies. We target minority positions in businesses with at least $30M in enterprise value. We are open to all sectors of activity, and we want to partner with experienced managers to support them in their growth plan, while we unlock value for all our partners.

For more information, visit our website.

About Desjardins Capital

Over 45 years strong, Desjardins Capital has a mission to value, support and nurture the best of Quebec entrepreneurship. With assets under management of C$3.0 billion as of December 31, 2021, Desjardins Capital helps contribute to the longevity of more than 670 companies, cooperatives and funds in various sectors from across Quebec. In addition to helping to maintain and create many thousands of jobs, this subsidiary of Desjardins Group offers business owners access to a large business network and supports their business growth.

For more information, visit our website.

SOURCE W Investments

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/06/c8653.html

Recommended Stories

  • 3 COVID-19 Stocks With Monster Upside of Up to 355%, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts foresee these coronavirus stocks rocketing higher by 246% to 355% over the next year.

  • Why Nvidia, Skyworks, and Qualcomm Stocks Dropped on Tuesday

    As of 1:30 p.m. ET, both Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) are down 4.2%, while Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has its own special problem that is driving its stock down an even worse 5.1%. This morning -- four days after investment bank JPMorgan removed Qualcomm from its "Analyst Focus List" on worries about depressed smartphone demand -- TheFly.com is reporting that JP has gone a step farther and actually chopped its price target on Qualcomm stock by 15%, lowering it to $205 a share. Last week, StreetInsider.com quoted JP blaming "fresh coronavirus lockdowns in China and rising cost of goods due to the Ukraine conflict" for weak demand for "low- to mid-end Android handsets" that use Qualcomm technology.

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Slumped 11%

    In a note covered on TheFly.com this morning, analysts at Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Lithium Americas stock by 18%, to $40 per share. Lithium Americas stock is well positioned heading into Q2, predicted the analyst, as prices for lithium supply are improving. Thanks to the administration's promise to support lithium companies in general (and Lithium Americas in particular, whose Thacker Pass project is the lithium mining project closest to completion here in the U.S.), Lithium Americas stock went on a terrific run last week, gaining more than 18%.

  • These 6 ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ Have a Strong Pipeline for Cash. That’s a Plus.

    Chubb, ADM, and Exxon Mobil are among the companies whose dividend payments are supported by free cash flow, an indicator of a payout's resilience.

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • Tilray Stock Rises as Earnings Top Estimates and It Reaffirms View for $4 Billion of Revenue in Fiscal 2024

    The Canadian cannabis company says it's on track to achieve $4 billion in revenue by the end of fiscal year 2024.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy SoFi Stock Right Now

    If you missed the boat on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) shares when they began trading publicly last June, I've got good news. The stock market might be all over the place when it comes to valuing SoFi stock, but the business' performance is clearly headed in a positive direction. In its early days, SoFi pioneered student loan refinancing.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing March Stocks?

    While the broad market finally started to move higher again last month, plenty of familiar stocks continued to move lower, adding to January's and February's losses. Smart investors know this weakness translates into opportunity, of course. With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average's (DJINDICES: ^DJI) three biggest losers from March, as well as a decision on whether they are buys as a result of their recent pullbacks.

  • Russia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Bond Payment Blocked

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Finance Ministry paid rubles for some of its dollar debt obligations due this week after foreign banks declined to process $649.2 million of payments, raising speculation over a potential technical default. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. Sanction

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As 'Rapid' Fed Shift Hits Market Rally; Elon Musk Steals Trump's Thunder

    Futures signaled further losses as a hawkish Fed sends Treasury yields soaring. Elon Musk's Twitter moves are weighing on Donald Trump's Truth Social.

  • Pfizer's $6.7 Billion Bet Could Be About to Pay Off Big Time

    Less than a month after finalizing the purchase of Trillium, Pfizer announced plans to buy Arena Pharmaceuticals for $6.7 billion. Pfizer had especially great expectations for Arena's crown jewel, etrasimod. When the acquisition was announced, Arena was already evaluating the experimental oral sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator in a couple of phase 3 studies targeting ulcerative colitis.

  • Rivian’s Production of Electric Trucks More Than Doubles. The Stock Is Rising.

    Rivian reports first-quarter production of 2,553 vehicles, up from 1,015 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • This Growth Stock Could 10X in 10 Years

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has turned out to be a terrific investment over the past decade, with shares of the memory specialist crushing the broader market's returns by a huge margin. A $1,000 investment in Micron stock a decade ago would be currently worth just over $10,000. Micron stock could repeat its outstanding run over the next decade, or do better, as the demand for memory chips that it sells will get stronger.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures dip as investors digest hawkish Fed remarks, eye more sanctions

    U.S. stock futures fell Wednesday morning as investors eyed more Western sanctions against Russia and digested hawkish remarks from key monetary policymakers.

  • Why Nanox Stock Continued Jumping Higher Today

    The company is a tangible step closer to realizing its ultimate vision -- but it's still a long road ahead.

  • Why Did Nio Stock Drop Today?

    Investors in electric vehicle (EV) companies look for technology that can differentiate one company from its competitors. Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) offers a battery swap technology that is unique, and it received some publicity today. One might think that would move Nio shares higher, but that's not the case, at least this morning.

  • AMD Is About as Hot as It Gets: Here's How to Trade It

    Long-time Sarge fave Advanced Micro Devices had agreed to acquire edge computing startup Pensando for about $1.9B... just weeks after closing the $50B deal to acquire Xilinx. It wasn't long before another long-time Sarge fave, AMD CEO Lisa Su herself, was out and about talking up the deal, and her firm. Su appeared at CNBC, She spoke about "doubling down on the data center" where the firm competes against the likes of Nvidia and Marvell Technology as well as others.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St