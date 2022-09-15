U.S. markets closed

W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $1.061 per Share

·1 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (W. P. Carey, NYSE: WPC) reported today that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $1.061 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $4.24 per share. The dividend is payable on October 14, 2022 to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2022.

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally critical commercial real estate. Having completed its merger with CPA:18 on August 1, 2022, W. P Carey's portfolio includes 1,390 net lease properties covering approximately 170 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties (on a combined company basis as of June 30, 2022 and after certain planned dispositions of CPA:18 properties). For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

www.wpcarey.com

Institutional Investors:
Peter Sands
1 (212) 492-1110
institutionalir@wpcarey.com

Individual Investors:
W. P. Carey Inc.
1 (212) 492-8920
ir@wpcarey.com

Press Contact:
Anna McGrath
1 (212) 492-1166 
amcgrath@wpcarey.com

W. P. Carey Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/W. P. Carey Inc.)
W. P. Carey Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/W. P. Carey Inc.)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/w-p-carey-inc-increases-quarterly-dividend-to-1-061-per-share-301625794.html

SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.

