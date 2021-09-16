U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,473.75
    -6.95 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,751.32
    -63.07 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,181.92
    +20.39 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,232.91
    -1.54 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.57
    -0.04 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.80
    -41.00 (-2.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.89
    -0.91 (-3.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1765
    -0.0061 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3310
    +0.0270 (+2.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7150
    +0.3550 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,309.58
    -738.66 (-1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,209.85
    -23.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.48
    +10.99 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $1.052 per Share

·1 min read
NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) reported today that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $1.052 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $4.21 per share. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2021.

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey Inc. ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $21 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,266 net lease properties covering approximately 150 million square feet as of June 30, 2021. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

www.wpcarey.com

Institutional Investors:
Peter Sands
212-492-1110
institutionalir@wpcarey.com

Individual Investors:
W. P. Carey Inc.
212-492-8920
ir@wpcarey.com

Press Contact:
Anna McGrath
212-492-1166
amcgrath@wpcarey.com

W. P. Carey Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/W. P. Carey Inc.)
W. P. Carey Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/W. P. Carey Inc.)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/w-p-carey-inc-increases-quarterly-dividend-to-1-052-per-share-301378961.html

SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.

