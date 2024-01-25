W.P. Carey (WPC) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

W.P. Carey (WPC) ended the recent trading session at $63.47, demonstrating a -0.38% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 2.79% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 2.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.48% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of W.P. Carey in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.21, showcasing a 6.2% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $428.15 million, reflecting a 6.34% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, W.P. Carey holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, W.P. Carey is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.22, which means W.P. Carey is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, WPC's PEG ratio is currently 7.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.51 as trading concluded yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

