W.R. Berkley (WRB) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, W.R. Berkley (WRB) reported revenue of $2.94 billion, up 9.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.14, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.97 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07, the EPS surprise was +6.54%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how W.R. Berkley performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Combined Ratio - Total : 91.1% compared to the 90.57% average estimate based on four analysts.

Expense Ratio : 28% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 28.63%.

Loss Ratio - Insurance Segment (Underwriting Ratios) : 63.1% compared to the 61.72% average estimate based on four analysts.

Net investment income : $245.15 million compared to the $233.68 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Net premiums earned : $2.55 billion versus $2.53 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

Revenues from non-insurance businesses : $113.91 million compared to the $138.87 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Insurance service fees : $25.47 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $29.59 million.

Net investment gains (losses)- Net realized gains on investment sales : $68.65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$34.60 million.

Net premiums earned- Insurance : $2.25 billion compared to the $2.18 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

Net premiums earned- Reinsurance: $306.33 million versus $311.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for W.R. Berkley here>>>



Shares of W.R. Berkley have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research