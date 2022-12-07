U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Announces December 2022 Cash Distribution

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, B.C, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (the Fund) TRADING SYMBOL: (TSX: AW.UN) today declared a cash distribution of 16.0 cents per trust unit for the period November 1 to November 30, 2022.  The distribution will be paid to unitholders of record at the close of business December 15, 2022 and will be payable on December 30, 2022.  This distribution will be taxed as a non-eligible dividend, as the source of funds to pay the distribution is a dividend from A&W Trade Marks Inc. ("Trade Marks").

A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. ("Food Services") will also receive a similar dividend from Trade Marks on its investment in Trade Marks.

Launched on February 15, 2002, the Fund, through its investment in Trade Marks, is entitled to receive royalties from Food Services in the amount of 3% of the sales of the 1,015 A&W restaurants in the Royalty Pool. Cash distributions are paid monthly. A&W is the second largest quick-service hamburger restaurant chain in Canada. Operating coast-to-coast, A&W restaurants feature famous trade-marked menu items such as The Burger Family®, Chubby Chicken® and A&W Root Beer®.

SOURCE A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/07/c6835.html

