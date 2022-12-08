U.S. markets open in 5 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,940.50
    +3.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,642.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,527.25
    +17.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,810.20
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.30
    +0.29 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.60
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.90
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0524
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.74
    +0.57 (+2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2180
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7990
    +0.2750 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,832.82
    +24.69 (+0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.34
    -6.69 (-1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.93
    -2.26 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,574.43
    -111.97 (-0.40%)
     

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Announces January 2023 Cash Distribution

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (the Fund) TRADING SYMBOL:  (TSX: AW.UN) today declared a cash distribution of 16.0 cents per trust unit for the period December 1 to December 31, 2022.  The distribution will be paid to unitholders of record at the close of business December 31, 2022 and will be payable on January 31, 2023.  This distribution will be taxed as a non-eligible dividend, as the source of funds to pay the distribution is a dividend from A&W Trade Marks Inc. ("Trade Marks").

A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. ("Food Services") will also receive a similar dividend from Trade Marks on its investment in Trade Marks.

Food Services also announced today that it has declared a dividend in the amount of $2.0 million to its shareholder. The dividend will be paid out of Food Services' available working capital and is separate and distinct from distributions declared by the Fund to unitholders of the Fund.

Launched on February 15, 2002, the Fund, through its investment in Trade Marks, is entitled to receive royalties from Food Services in the amount of 3% of the sales of the 1,015 A&W restaurants in the Royalty Pool. Cash distributions are paid monthly.  A&W is the second largest quick-service hamburger restaurant chain in Canada.  Operating coast-to-coast, A&W restaurants feature famous trade-marked menu items such as The Burger Family®, Chubby Chicken® and A&W Root Beer®.

SOURCE A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/08/c4666.html

Recommended Stories

  • Winter is coming: The 'best country in the world' is planning to ban electric cars amid the energy crisis. Is it time to revisit oil stocks? Here are 3 big plays

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • Michael Burry sees recession looming — but that hasn’t stopped him from buying into these 2 stocks

    Worried about the prospect of a recession coming next year? Well, that sounds like a mild scenario, if Michael Burry’s prognosis is anything to go by. The investor whose famous bet against the US housing market was documented in “The Big Short,” thinks a ‘multi-year recession’ is potentially in the cards – and one more severe than currently expected. This statement follows previous warnings regarding the economy, such as predicting last year that the ‘mother of all crashes’ is coming, while also

  • Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

    Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a

  • Why Nio and Other Chinese EV Stocks Tanked Today

    Nio will need to show record monthly vehicle deliveries in December by a large margin to hit even the low end of its prior estimates.

  • ‘Defense Is the Name of the Game’: Jefferies Suggests 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 13% Yield

    The rollercoaster ride continues in the stock market, and equities have been falling across the board this week. The S&P 500 is down 3.5%, and the Dow has lost some 870 points. The market drop was fueled by uncertainty; recent economic data has been unexpectedly positive, and it’s clouded the forecast for the Fed’s interest rate decision next week. The central bank’s twin mandates, to rein in inflation and to moderate unemployment, frequently run counter to each other, and with inflation running

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. He likes these 3 assets instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • 2 Bank Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over

    All of the major indexes fell into bear market territory at various points this year with the Nasdaq Composite taking one of the bigger hits. Many Wall Street experts expect the bear market, or at the very least a correction, to stay with us well into 2023 as a recession looms. Analysts at Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) said the S&P 500 could fall to 3,240 by April, which would be a roughly 18% decline from current levels, before climbing back to around 4,000 by the end of the year -- which is essentially where it is now.

  • Credit Suisse Nears $440 Million Suit Against SoftBank

    Apparently, misery does not always like company. About a year in the making, Credit Suisse is on the verge of being able to sue embattled Japanese...

  • Down More Than 40%: Deutsche Bank Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Should investors prepare for a winter full of persistent headwinds? Inflation remains high, rising interest rates are putting a squeeze on capital as well as making consumer credit more expensive, and both the China COVID lockdowns and the Russian war in Ukraine continue to crimp global supply chains. But even though the markets are facing serious headwinds, not every stock is going to react by falling. According to the analysts at Wall Street giant Deutsche Bank, two interesting stocks are like

  • AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Dividend Will Be Increased To $1.48

    The board of AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $1.48 on the 15th of...

  • Why Carnival Stock Keeps Going Down

    This week has not been a fun time to own shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK). Including today's 3.4% slide through 1 p.m. ET, Carnival stock has lost more than 10% of its value since the week began. On Tuesday, you see, investment banking heavyweight J.P. Morgan waded back into the cruise space with a trio of stock initiations.

  • 13 Best Gold Stocks To Buy For Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 13 best gold stocks to buy for recession. If you want to read about some more gold stocks, go directly to 5 Best Gold Stocks To Buy For Recession. According to a report by S&P Global, the sentiments for gold investment have risen over the past few months due […]

  • Musk's bankers mull new Tesla margin loans to slash Twitter debt - Bloomberg News

    The margin loans are one of the options that the Morgan Stanley-led bank group and Musk's advisers have discussed to ease the $13 billion debt Twitter took on as part of Musk's $44 billion deal, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The discussions have so far centered around replacing the $3 billion of unsecured debt on which Twitter pays an interest rate of 11.75%, the maximum banks had agreed to finance the acquisition in April, the report said.

  • Bruising Stock Reversal Shows How Fed’s Pivot May Come Too Late

    (Bloomberg) -- For many investors, December has been a shocker in the stock market. After getting sucked in by a rousing seven-week rally, they’ve now had to watch as the S&P 500 posted the longest stretch of down days to begin a month since 2011.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressBe Careful, Here Come the Predictions for 2023Why Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May

  • Why Bank of America Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) were down on Tuesday, falling as much as 6% during the trading day. As of 2:45 p.m. ET, Bank of America was down 5.5%, trading at $32.58. The major indexes were all down on Tuesday, led by the Nasdaq Composite, which was down 258 points, or 2.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 498 points, or 1.5%, and the S&P 500 was off 77 points, or 1.9%, as of 2:45 p.m. ET.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Scaramucci Calls Out Chamath Palihapitiya On FTX Warning Signs, 'We Can Pretend Otherwise, But None Of Us Really Knew'

    While speaking at Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event, investments in and by FTX were discussed as one of the biggest topics impacting the cryptocurrency sector. Kevin O’Leary was an investor in FTX and Anthony Scaramucci’s Skybridge Capital received an investment from FTX. Both shared their takeaways from the event of FTX and what happened with Sam Bankman-Fried. FTX Investments: Scaramucci said that many did not see warning signs with 25 of the greatest venture capitalists investing in FTX. Acco

  • Vietnamese Tesla Rival Files to Go Public

    VinFast says its vehicles are 'differentiated, especially across the emerging EV space.' Here's what the company is touting.

  • The Fed is expected to raise rates once more before 2023. If you’re shopping for a new CD, you may want to hold off

    Should you invest in a CD? The Fed's recent moves have sent interest rates—and APYs—higher.

  • Why Generac Holdings Stock Tumbled by Almost 4% Today

    Energy technology solutions company Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) couldn't muster much energy on the stock exchange on Hump Day. Before the market opened, Generac announced that it had obtained a minority stake in privately held Watt Fuel Corp, a company that develops and produces low-emission solid oxide fuel cell systems. Generac did not disclose the financial particulars of this arrangement; it also did not specify how large a stake in Watt it now owns.

  • CONFERENCE CALL FOR INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces a conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 11:00 am Eastern Time. Participants will include Scot Evans, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. James Granath, Chief Geoscientist, and Grayson Andersen, Head of Capital Markets.