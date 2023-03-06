U.S. markets open in 4 hours 45 minutes

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Announces February 2023 Cash Distribution

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (the Fund) (TSX: AW.UN) today declared a cash distribution of 16.0 cents per trust unit for the period February 1 to February 28, 2023.  The distribution will be paid to unitholders of record at the close of business March 15, 2023 and will be payable on March 31, 2023.  This distribution will be taxed as a non-eligible dividend, as the source of funds to pay the distribution is a dividend from A&W Trade Marks Inc. ("Trade Marks").

A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. ("Food Services") will also receive a similar dividend from Trade Marks on its investment in Trade Marks.

Food Services also announced today that it has declared a dividend in the amount of $0.9 million to its shareholder. The dividend will be paid out of Food Services' available working capital and is separate and distinct from distributions declared by the Fund to unitholders of the Fund.

Launched on February 15, 2002, the Fund, through its investment in Trade Marks, is entitled to receive royalties from Food Services in the amount of 3% of the sales of the 1,037 A&W restaurants in the Royalty Pool. Cash distributions are paid monthly.  A&W is the second largest quick-service hamburger restaurant chain in Canada.  Operating coast-to-coast, A&W restaurants feature famous trade-marked menu items such as The Burger Family®, Chubby Chicken® and A&W Root Beer®.

SOURCE A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/06/c6721.html

