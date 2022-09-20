U.S. markets closed

S&W Seed Company to Report Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, September 28, 2022

·2 min read

Conference call to be conducted on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 11:00AM ET

LONGMONT, Colo., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) will report financial results for its fiscal year 2022, ended June 30, 2022, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, before the open of the market. The Company has scheduled a conference call that same day, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 11:00 am ET to review the results.

S&amp;W Seed Company is a leading provider of seed genetics, production, processing and marketing. (PRNewsFoto/S&amp;W Seed Company)
Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 861-5498 or (412) 317-6580 or can listen via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors.

A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 1060912. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors for 30 days.

About S&W Seed Company

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global integrated seed technology company focused on middle market crops. Headquartered in the United States and with operations in Australia, S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed Company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa, sorghum and pasture seeds, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W's product portfolio also includes hybrid sunflower and wheat and the company is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.

Company Contact:

Investor Contact:

Betsy Horton, Chief Financial Officer

Robert Blum

S&W Seed Company

Lytham Partners, LLC

Phone: (720) 593-3570

Phone: (602) 889-9700

www.swseedco.com

sanw@lythampartners.com


www.lythampartners.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sw-seed-company-to-report-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-on-wednesday-september-28-2022-301628636.html

SOURCE S&W Seed Company

