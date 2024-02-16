S&W Seed Second Quarter 2024 Earnings: Misses Expectations

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Second Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$10.9m (down 16% from 2Q 2023).

Net loss: US$6.47m (loss widened by 6.0% from 2Q 2023).

US$0.15 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$0.14 loss in 2Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

S&W Seed Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 22%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 36%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 15% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 2.5% growth forecast for the Food industry in the US.

Performance of the American Food industry.

The company's shares are down 11% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 5 warning signs for S&W Seed you should be aware of, and 3 of them are potentially serious.

