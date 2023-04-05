Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of €0.65

The board of Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 26th of May, with investors receiving €0.65 per share. This means that the annual payment will be 4.1% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. However, Wüstenrot & Württembergische's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 5.9%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 24%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from €0.50 total annually to €0.65. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.7% over that duration. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately, Wüstenrot & Württembergische's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. Earnings growth is slow, but on the plus side, the dividend payout ratio is low and dividends could grow faster than earnings, if the company decides to increase its payout ratio.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Wüstenrot & Württembergische that investors need to be conscious of moving forward.

