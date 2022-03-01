U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,306.26
    -67.68 (-1.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,294.95
    -597.65 (-1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,532.46
    -218.94 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.51
    -39.58 (-1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.82
    +2.41 (+2.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.10
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    -0.13 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1132
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    -0.1320 (-7.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3328
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8600
    -0.0300 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,111.44
    +696.04 (+1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    989.38
    +12.39 (+1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,536.02
    -308.70 (-1.15%)
     

W.T.B. Financial Corporation Declares Common Shareholder Dividend and Announces Share Repurchase Authorization

·2 min read

SPOKANE, Wash., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- W.T.B. Financial Corporation announced today that a quarterly cash dividend of $1.85 per Class A and B common share will be paid on March 18, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2022. The quarterly dividend rate of $1.85 per common share is the same as the prior dividend rate.

Additionally, the W.T.B. Financial Corporation announced the authorization of a share repurchase plan for up to $10.0 million of Class B common stock effective March 1, 2022, and continuing through February 28, 2023. In conjunction with the announcement of the new stock repurchase plan, the previous stock repurchase plan authorized on February 23, 2021, is immediately terminated. Common share repurchases under the new plan, if any, may be made from time to time on the open market through broker dealers or in privately negotiated transactions, at the discretion of Company management. The extent to which the Company purchases shares and the timing of any such purchases will depend upon a variety of factors, including market conditions and relevant corporate considerations. The share repurchase program will be conducted in a manner intended to comply with the safe harbor provisions of Rule 10b-18 under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and may be suspended or terminated at any time by the Company's Board of Directors without prior notice.

About W.T.B. Financial Corporation: Washington Trust Bank is the largest independently owned full-service commercial bank in the Northwest, serving the region since 1902. A wholly owned subsidiary of W.T.B. Financial Corporation, Washington Trust Bank has over $11 billion in assets. Headquartered in Spokane, Washington Trust currently has 42 branches and offices in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon. The bank employs over 1,000 people. Details can be found at https://www.watrust.com. The bank is also active on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wtb-financial-corporation-declares-common-shareholder-dividend-and-announces-share-repurchase-authorization-301493432.html

SOURCE W.T.B. Financial Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • SoFi stock soars after fintech company gives upbeat earnings outlook

    Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. were soaring 14% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the financial-technology company exceeded expectations with its earnings outlook.

  • Why SoFi and Nordstrom Soared After Hours Tuesday

    Markets were weaker during the regular trading session, but investors got more optimistic about these two companies.

  • Nordstrom stock soars on huge earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Nordstrom's latest earnings beat as shares soar.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped After Deliveries

    As of 10 a.m. ET, Nio stock is down 3.4%. Nio reported a 10% increase in the number of cars delivered in comparison to February 2021 -- which sounds like good news. Problem is, in January Nio reported a 34% increase in deliveries year over year.

  • Why Rivian Shares Sank Today

    A production update from a peer doesn't bode well for what Rivian will tell investors next week.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why iQiyi Stock Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) charged sharply higher on Tuesday, surging as much as 39.4%. For the fourth quarter, iQiyi generated revenue of 7.39 billion yuan (roughly $1.2 billion), which was essentially flat year over year. The company reported an operating loss of 975.2 million yuan ($153 million), much improved from its loss of 1.3 billion yuan in the prior-year period.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Struggling Today

    Shares of several large bank stocks based in the U.S. struggled today, as broader markets continued to be impacted by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which is leading to a number of larger economic implications. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) traded roughly 5.3% down as of 1:37 p.m. ET today. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) traded 4.8% down and shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) traded nearly 6% down.

  • Cassava: Making Big Things Happen? This 5-Star Analyst Thinks So

    Cassava Sciences (SAVA) hogged the headlines last year both for good and bad reasons. The company’s Alzheimer’s disease (AD) candidate simufilam showed exceptional results in clinical trials - after 6 months, 9 months, and a 12-month analysis following treatment, patients’ cognitive behavior improved - impressing in what has always been a notoriously difficult to treat condition. But then the tables turned on the company, as accusations of data manipulation and unsound practices were made. So, w

  • Why Shares of Endo International Slumped 22.8% on Tuesday

    Shares of Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) dropped 22.8% on Tuesday. The stock had closed at $3.11 on Monday and then opened at $2.83 on Tuesday before hitting a low of $2.40 in early trading. The stock is down more than 36% this year and more than 63% over the past 12 months, with a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Dow sheds almost 600 points, U.S. stocks end sharply lower as Russia says it will begin attacks on Kyiv

    U.S. stock indexes end sharply lower Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average posting the sharpest decline, as Russia steps up its attacks on Ukraine.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Crashed and Burned Tuesday

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) went down in flames on Tuesday, plunging as much as 12.9%. The catalyst that sent the tech giant lower was an earnings report that fell short in a number of crucial areas. Sea Limited generated fourth-quarter revenue of $3.2 billion, which soared 106% year over year, resulting in gross profits that surged 146%.

  • Novavax: 2022 Could Be a ‘Transformational Year,’ Says Analyst

    Investors might have been disappointed with Novavax’s (NVAX) latest quarterly results, but Jefferies analyst Roger Song thinks a “transformational year” could be in the cards for the vaccine maker. “While next few Q's commercial/regulatory/clinical execution remains key, we could start to see big promise coming to fruition,” the analyst opined following the Q4’s print. That is despite misses on both the top-and bottom-line. Revenue declined 20.5% year-over-year to $222.2 million, falling $109.59

  • Bitcoin Gets A Major Boost That Will Delight Crypto Fans

    The most popular cryptocurrency has received the support of a recognized startup whose valuation is estimated at more than $8 billion.

  • GoodRx Plunges As Q4 Fall Short Of Expectations, Analysts Cut Price Target

    Consumer-focused digital healthcare, GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) shares are plunging after the company's Q4 FY21 earnings came in below expectations. Several analysts have downgraded the stock with reduced price targets in reaction to the earnings. SVB Leerink maintains GoodRx with an Outperform and lowers the price target from $49 to $33. Goldman Sachs maintains GoodRx with a Buy with a price target of $30, down from $43. RBC Capital maintains GoodRx with an Outperform and price target l

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies send out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • Why Alcoa Stock Jumped as Much as 13.5% Today

    Shares of Alcoa (NYSE: AA), one of the world's largest aluminum companies, rose as much as 13.5% on Tuesday. The move appears to be a response to the company's presentation at an industry conference, from which there was one really notable takeaway. Alcoa is a vertically integrated aluminum maker, offering the aluminum inputs bauxite and alumina as well as finished aluminum.