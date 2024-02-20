W T K Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WTK) shareholder returns have been respectable, earning 32% in 3 years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. For example, W T K Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WTK) shareholders have seen the share price rise 20% over three years, well in excess of the market decline (2.2%, not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 15% in the last year , including dividends .

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

See our latest analysis for W T K Holdings Berhad

W T K Holdings Berhad wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last three years W T K Holdings Berhad has grown its revenue at 13% annually. That's pretty nice growth. The share price gain of 6% per year shows that the market is paying attention to this growth. If that's the case, then it could be well worth while to research the growth trajectory. Keep in mind that the strength of the balance sheet impacts the options open to the company.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

This free interactive report on W T K Holdings Berhad's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of W T K Holdings Berhad, it has a TSR of 32% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

Story continues

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that W T K Holdings Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 15% over one year. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 4% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand W T K Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for W T K Holdings Berhad (1 is significant) that you should be aware of.

But note: W T K Holdings Berhad may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.