W&T Offshore Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

W&T Offshore, Inc.
·28 min read
W&amp;T Offshore, Inc.
W&T Offshore, Inc.

HOUSTON, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today reported operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2022. This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt, which are described and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures below in the accompanying tables under “Non-GAAP Information.”

Key highlights for the third quarter of 2022 and through the date of this press release included:

  • Maintained strong production of 41.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (“MBoe/d”) (50% liquids), or 3.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (“MMBoe”);

  • Generated net income of $66.7 million or $0.46 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022;

    • Adjusted Net Income totaled $48.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022, mainly reflecting the adjustment for unrealized derivative gain and derivative premiums;

  • Reported Adjusted EBITDA of $113.9 million for the third quarter of 2022;

    • Year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA totaled $497.6 million;

  • Produced Free Cash Flow of $71.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, the 19th consecutive quarter of positive Free Cash Flow;

    • Year-to-date Free Cash Flow totaled $351.5 million;

  • Increased cash and cash equivalents to $447.1 million, up 74% from $257.6 million at September 30, 2021;

    • Decreased Net Debt by 48% year-over-year to $254.3 million as of September 30, 2022;

  • Continued significant improvement in the Company’s leverage profile with Net Debt to trailing twelve months (“TTM”) Adjusted EBITDA of 0.5 times compared to 2.5 times one year ago; and

  • Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company entered into an amendment to the credit agreement for its first priority secured revolving facility, which, among other things, extended the maturity date and the lender’s commitment by up to one year to January 3, 2024.

Tracy W. Krohn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We had another very strong quarter of outstanding operational and financial results. Delivering consistent production volumes, coupled with sustained higher pricing allowed W&T to generate significant Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. We delivered Adjusted EBITDA of $113.9 million in the third quarter and nearly $500 million for the first nine months of 2022. We also generated positive Free Cash Flow for the 19th consecutive quarter, totaling $71.1 million in the third quarter and over $350 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. This has placed W&T in a much stronger financial position, with cash on hand of $447 million and our Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio down to 0.5 times. Our proven strategy focused on free cash flow generation and operational excellence has positioned us well for the future.”

“As you can see, we are well-positioned for continued success in this strong commodity price environment, with stable production that we expect to support our positive outlook on continuing to generate meaningful free cash flow. Our strong financial position provides us with optionality and flexibility moving forward. We will continue to evaluate growth opportunities, both organically and inorganically, and we are poised to execute on accretive opportunities that meet our long-standing and proven criteria. We remain focused on executing our strategy and committed to increasing shareholder value.”

Production, Prices, and Revenue:   Production for the third quarter of 2022 was 41.5 MBoe/d, which was at the mid-point of the Company’s guidance range provided for the quarter.   This represented a decrease of 2% compared to the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 19% from 34.8 MBoe/d for the corresponding period in 2021. Third quarter 2022 production was comprised of 15.7 MBbl/d of oil (38%), 4.9 MBbl/d of natural gas liquids (“NGLs”) (12%), and 125.0 million cubic feet per day (“MMcf/d”) of natural gas (50%).

W&T’s average realized price per barrel of oil equivalent (“Boe”) before realized derivative settlements was $68.39 per Boe in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 2% from $69.55 per Boe in the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 67% from $41.05 per Boe in the third quarter of 2021. Crude oil, NGL, and natural gas prices, before realized derivative settlements, for the third quarter of 2022 were $90.23 per barrel, $37.17 per barrel, and $9.89 per Mcf, respectively.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $266.5 million, which was slightly lower than second quarter 2022 revenue of $273.8 million and 99% higher than $133.9 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Lease Operating Expense:   Lease operating expense (“LOE”), which includes base lease operating expenses, insurance premiums, workovers, facilities maintenance, and hurricane repairs, was $59.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, which was within the previously provided guidance range. This compared to $53.0 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $39.5 million for the corresponding period in 2021. On a component basis for the third quarter of 2022, base LOE and insurance premiums were $50.0 million, workovers were $1.3 million, and facilities maintenance and other expenses were $7.7 million. On a unit of production basis, LOE was $15.46 per Boe in the third quarter of 2022. This compares to $13.73 per Boe for the second quarter of 2022 and $12.32 per Boe for the third quarter of 2021.

Gathering, Transportation Costs, and Production Taxes: Gathering, transportation costs, and production taxes totaled $12.2 million ($3.20 per Boe) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $9.2 million ($2.38 per Boe) in the second quarter of 2022 and $6.6 million ($2.06 per Boe) in the third quarter of 2021.   Production taxes increased due to higher realized natural gas prices during the third quarter of 2022.

Depreciation, Depletion, Amortization, and Accretion (“DD&A”):   DD&A, including accretion expense related to asset retirement obligations (“ARO”), was $8.93 per Boe in the third quarter of 2022. This compares to $8.90 per Boe and $8.20 per Boe for the second quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2021, respectively.

General & Administrative Expenses (“G&A”):   G&A was $23.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, which included non-recurring costs for professional services related to transitioning substantially all of the Company’s information technology infrastructure and related services from the incumbent provider to new internal IT staff or to other providers. This compares to $15.0 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $13.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. On a unit of production basis, G&A was $6.04 per Boe in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $3.88 per Boe in the second quarter of 2022 and $4.18 per Boe in the corresponding period of 2021.

Derivative (Gain) Loss:   In the third quarter of 2022, W&T reported a net loss of $38.7 million related to commodity derivative activities. Realized derivative loss for the quarter was $132.3 million. These realized derivative losses during the third quarter were partially offset by an unrealized gain of $93.5 million, resulting from the change in value of outstanding derivative contracts since the end of the second quarter of 2022. The Company reported a net gain of $8.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 and a net loss of $73.1 million in the third quarter of 2021 related to commodity derivative activities.

For the remainder of 2022, W&T is approximately 20% hedged for oil and is fully hedged for natural gas. A significant portion of the W&T’s natural gas hedges, in the form of sold swaps and purchased calls and puts, were entered into in conjunction with the non-recourse Mobile Bay term loan entered into by borrowers owned by the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Aquasition Energy LLC and will continue through the life of that loan.

A summary of the Company’s outstanding derivative positions is provided on W&T’s website in the “Investors” section under the “Financial Information” tab.

Interest Expense:   Net interest expense in the third quarter of 2022 was $16.8 million compared to $18.2 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $18.9 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Income Tax:   W&T reported income tax expense of $16.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, a substantial majority of which was deferred. This compares to the recognition of income tax expense of $31.1 million and an income tax benefit of $5.9 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity:   As of September 30, 2022, W&T had available liquidity of $497.1 million comprised of $447.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and $50.0 million of borrowing availability under W&T’s first priority secured revolving facility provided by Calculus Lending LLC (“Calculus”). At quarter-end, the Company had total debt of $701.5 million (or Net Debt of $254.3 million, net of cash and cash equivalents), consisting of the balance of the non-recourse Mobile Bay term loan of $152.0 million and $549.5 million of 9.75% Senior Second Lien Notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs for both instruments.   Total debt decreased by $7.7 million during the third quarter of 2022. Net Debt decreased by $77.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 due to the increase in cash and cash equivalents resulting from strong cash flows throughout the quarter driven by high oil and gas prices.   As of September 30, 2022, Net Debt to TTM Adjusted EBITDA was 0.5 times.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company entered into an amendment to the credit agreement for its first priority secured revolving facility, which, among other things, extended the maturity date and Calculus’ commitment by up to one year to January 3, 2024.

The Company continues to monitor the capital markets for opportunities to refinance all or a portion of its 9.75% Senior Second Lien Notes (due November 2023). Mr. Krohn commented, “We are evaluating the available options to refinance the outstanding Second Lien Notes. Should the capital markets remain volatile, we’re confident that the Company will be able to repay these notes prior to maturity out of future expected free cash flows, cash on hand, and access to our unused $100 million at-the-market equity program.”

Capital Expenditures and Acquisitions: Capital expenditures (excluding changes in working capital associated with investing activities) in the third quarter of 2022 were $4.5 million and $30.0 million in the first nine months of 2022.   Additionally, during the first nine months of 2022, the Company spent $51.5 million to acquire working interests in the Ship Shoal 230, South Marsh Island/Vermilion 191, and South Marsh Island 73 fields.

2022 CAPITAL INVESTMENT PROGRAM

W&T’s guidance range for capital expenditures in 2022 has been reduced to a range of $65 million to $75 million for the full year, which excludes acquisition opportunities.   The reduction from the previously provided range of $70 million to $90 million reflects timing deferrals related to capital expected to now be deployed in early 2023 rather than late 2022. Included in this range are planned expenditures related to one deepwater well and three shelf wells, as well as capital costs for facilities, leasehold, seismic and recompletions. The Company has significant flexibility to adjust its spending because it has no long-term rig commitments or near-term drilling obligations.

The guidance range for plugging and abandonment expenditures in 2022 is revised to between $65 million and $75 million. The Company spent $21.5 million on ARO settlements in the third quarter of 2022 and $61.3 million in the first nine months of 2022.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

Front-end Engineering and Design (“FEED”) and permitting processes are underway on the Holy Grail well at Garden Banks 783 in the Magnolia Field. The Company expects to activate and mobilize the drilling rig in the first half of 2023. The well is planned to commence drilling in the second quarter of 2023.

Well Recompletions and Workovers

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company performed two recompletions and five workovers that positively impacted production for the quarter. W&T plans to continue to perform recompletions and workovers that meet its economic thresholds.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Production and Expense Guidance

The guidance for the fourth quarter 2022 in the table below represents the Company’s current expectations. Fourth quarter production guidance was reduced by 1.5 MBoe/d at the midpoint, primarily due to unplanned downtime at the outside-operated Neptune field and temporary maintenance downtime at the Mobile Bay field. Please refer to the section entitled “Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements” below for risk factors that could impact guidance.

Production

Fourth Quarter 2022

Oil (MBbl)

1,332 – 1,472

NGLs (MBbl)

385 – 425

Natural gas (MMcf)

10,676 – 11,800

Total equivalents (MBoe)

3,500 – 3,860

Average daily equivalents (MBoe/d)

38.0 – 42.0

 

 

Expenses

Fourth Quarter 2022

Lease operating expense ($MM)

$67.0 – $73.0

Gathering, transportation & production taxes ($MM)

$10.0 – $12.0

 

 

General & administrative - cash ($MM)

$17.0 – $19.0

General & administrative – non-cash ($MM)

$2.5 – $2.7

 

 

DD&A ($ per Boe)

$8.50 – $9.50

Interest expense, net ($MM)

$17.0 – $19.0

The effective income tax rate for the full year 2022 is expected to be in a range between 20% and 21%, of which approximately 85% is expected to be deferred, non-cash tax expense.

Conference Call Information:   W&T will hold a conference call to discuss its financial and operational results on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 Eastern Time). Interested parties may dial 1-844-739-3797. International parties may dial 1-412-317-5713. Participants should request to connect to the “W&T Offshore Conference Call”. This call will also be webcast and available on W&T’s website at www.wtoffshore.com under “Investors”. An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration, and development. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had working interests in 47 fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 622,000 gross acres, including approximately 457,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 165,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.  A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, any forward-looking guidance provided herein, reflect our current views with respect to future events, based on what we believe are reasonable estimates and assumptions. No assurance can be given, however, that these events will occur or that our estimates will be correct. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including, among other things, market conditions, oil and gas price volatility, uncertainties inherent in oil and gas production operations and estimating reserves, uncertainties of the timing and impact of bringing new wells online and repairing and restoring infrastructure hurricane damage, the ability to achieve leverage targets, unexpected future capital expenditures, competition, the success of our risk management activities, governmental regulations, uncertainties and other factors described or referenced in W&T’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent Form 10-Q reports found at www.sec.gov or on our website at www.wtoffshore.com under the Investor Relations section. Our forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon assumptions made, and information known, by the Company as of the date of this release; it should not be assumed that the Company will undertake to revise or update any such forward-looking statements as such assumptions and information changes, except as required under applicable law. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures and risk factors in these reports.

CONTACT:

Al Petrie

Janet Yang

 

Investor Relations Coordinator

Executive Vice President and CFO

 

investorrelations@wtoffshore.com

jyang@wtoffshore.com

 

713-297-8024

713-626-8525


W&T OFFSHORE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

    

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 

 

June 30, 

 

September 30, 

 

September 30, 

 

    

2022

    

2022

    

2021

 

2022

    

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues:

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

Oil

 

$

130,560

 

 

$

159,264

 

 

$

74,265

 

 

$

412,526

 

 

$

240,418

 

NGLs

 

 

16,875

 

 

 

16,735

 

 

 

12,205

 

 

 

47,430

 

 

 

30,397

 

Natural gas

 

 

113,673

 

 

 

92,413

 

 

 

45,137

 

 

 

257,452

 

 

 

113,816

 

Other

 

 

5,377

 

 

 

5,396

 

 

 

2,339

 

 

 

13,889

 

 

 

7,790

 

Total revenues

 

 

266,485

 

 

 

273,808

 

 

 

133,946

 

 

 

731,297

 

 

 

392,421

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

Lease operating expenses

 

 

59,010

 

 

 

52,976

 

 

 

39,490

 

 

 

155,397

 

 

 

129,399

 

Gathering, transportation costs and production taxes

 

 

12,199

 

 

 

9,181

 

 

 

6,593

 

 

 

26,647

 

 

 

19,687

 

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

 

 

34,113

 

 

 

34,360

 

 

 

26,291

 

 

 

99,384

 

 

 

83,879

 

General and administrative expenses

 

 

23,047

 

 

 

14,967

 

 

 

13,391

 

 

 

51,790

 

 

 

38,090

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

128,369

 

 

 

111,484

 

 

 

85,765

 

 

 

333,218

 

 

 

271,055

 

Operating income

 

 

138,116

 

 

 

162,324

 

 

 

48,181

 

 

 

398,079

 

 

 

121,366

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

16,849

 

 

 

18,183

 

 

 

18,910

 

 

 

54,915

 

 

 

50,474

 

Derivative loss (gain)

 

 

38,749

 

 

 

(8,854

)

 

 

73,137

 

 

 

109,892

 

 

 

179,156

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

 

(600

)

 

 

(1,534

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,229

)

 

 

964

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

83,118

 

 

 

154,529

 

 

 

(43,866

)

 

 

234,501

 

 

 

(109,228

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

16,397

 

 

 

31,093

 

 

 

(5,902

)

 

 

46,801

 

 

 

(18,846

)

Net income (loss)

 

$

66,721

 

 

$

123,436

 

 

$

(37,964

)

 

$

187,700

 

 

$

(90,382

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic(1)

 

$

0.46

 

 

$

0.85

 

 

$

(0.27

)

 

$

1.30

 

 

$

(0.64

)

Diluted

 

 

0.46

 

 

 

0.85

 

 

 

(0.27

)

 

 

1.30

 

 

 

(0.64

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

143,116

 

 

 

143,020

 

 

 

142,297

 

 

 

143,026

 

 

 

142,231

 

Diluted

 

 

145,882

 

 

 

144,525

 

 

 

142,297

 

 

 

144,696

 

 

 

142,231

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Includes the effect of income allocated to nonvested shares.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


W&T OFFSHORE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Operating Data

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 

 

June 30, 

 

September 30, 

 

September 30, 

 

    

2022

    

2022

 

2021

 

2022

    

2021

Net sales volumes:

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

Oil (MBbls)

 

 

1,447

 

 

1,476

 

 

1,083

 

 

4,227

 

 

3,812

NGL (MBbls)

 

 

454

 

 

384

 

 

376

 

 

1,187

 

 

1,105

Natural gas (MMcf)

 

 

11,499

 

 

11,995

 

 

10,481

 

 

33,965

 

 

33,469

Total oil and natural gas (MBoe) (1)

 

 

3,818

 

 

3,859

 

 

3,206

 

 

11,075

 

 

10,495

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average daily equivalent sales (MBoe/d)

 

 

41.5

 

 

42.4

 

 

34.8

 

 

40.6

 

 

38.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average realized sales prices (before the impact of derivative settlements):

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

Oil ($/Bbl)

 

$

90.23

 

$

107.90

 

$

68.57

 

$

97.59

 

$

63.07

NGLs ($/Bbl)

 

 

37.17

 

 

43.58

 

 

32.46

 

 

39.96

 

 

27.51

Natural gas ($/Mcf)

 

 

9.89

 

 

7.70

 

 

4.31

 

 

7.58

 

 

3.40

Barrel of oil equivalent ($/Boe)

 

 

68.39

 

 

69.55

 

 

41.05

 

 

64.78

 

 

36.65

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average operating expenses per Boe ($/Boe):

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

Lease operating expenses

 

$

15.46

 

$

13.73

 

$

12.32

 

$

14.03

 

$

12.33

Gathering, transportation and production taxes

 

 

3.20

 

 

2.38

 

 

2.06

 

 

2.41

 

 

1.88

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

 

 

8.93

 

 

8.90

 

 

8.20

 

 

8.97

 

 

7.99

General and administrative expenses

 

 

6.04

 

 

3.88

 

 

4.18

 

 

4.68

 

 

3.63

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) MBoe is determined using the ratio of six Mcf of natural gas to one Bbl of crude oil, condensate or NGLs (totals may not compute due to rounding). The conversion ratio does not assume price equivalency and the price on an equivalent basis for oil, NGLs and natural gas may differ significantly. The realized prices presented above are volume-weighted for production in the respective period.

W&T OFFSHORE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 (In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

    

September 30, 

    

December 31, 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

  

 

 

  

Current assets:

 

 

  

 

 

  

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

447,130

 

 

$

245,799

 

Restricted cash

 

 

4,417

 

 

 

4,417

 

Receivables:

 

 

 

 

 

  

Oil and natural gas sales

 

 

89,195

 

 

 

54,919

 

Joint interest, net

 

 

16,815

 

 

 

9,745

 

Total receivables

 

 

106,010

 

 

 

64,664

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

53,014

 

 

 

43,379

 

Total current assets

 

 

610,571

 

 

 

358,259

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil and natural gas properties and other

 

 

8,801,788

 

 

 

8,657,252

 

Less accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment

 

 

8,071,830

 

 

 

7,992,000

 

Oil and natural gas properties and other, net

 

 

729,958

 

 

 

665,252

 

Restricted deposits for asset retirement obligations

 

 

21,760

 

 

 

16,019

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

62,334

 

 

 

102,505

 

Other assets

 

 

65,681

 

 

 

51,172

 

Total assets

 

$

1,490,304

 

 

$

1,193,207

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Deficit

 

 

  

 

 

  

Current liabilities:

 

 

  

 

 

  

Accounts payable

 

$

72,051

 

 

$

67,409

 

Undistributed oil and natural gas proceeds

 

 

59,518

 

 

 

36,243

 

Advances from joint interest partners

 

 

3,017

 

 

 

15,072

 

Asset retirement obligations

 

 

54,886

 

 

 

56,419

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

155,849

 

 

 

106,273

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

35,450

 

 

 

42,960

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

380,771

 

 

 

324,376

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net

 

 

665,973

 

 

 

687,938

 

Asset retirement obligations, less current portion

 

 

398,724

 

 

 

368,076

 

Other liabilities

 

 

99,853

 

 

 

59,997

 

Shareholders’ deficit:

 

 

  

 

 

  

Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 200,000 shares authorized; 146,031 issued and 143,162 outstanding at September 30, 2022; 145,732 issued and 142,863 outstanding at December 31, 2021

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

557,386

 

 

 

552,923

 

Retained deficit

 

 

(588,237

)

 

 

(775,937

)

Treasury stock, at cost; 2,869 shares for both dates presented

 

 

(24,167

)

 

 

(24,167

)

Total shareholders’ deficit

 

 

(55,017

)

 

 

(247,180

)

Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit

 

$

1,490,304

 

 

$

1,193,207

 


W&T OFFSHORE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

 (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 

 

June 30, 

 

September 30, 

 

September 30, 

 

    

2022

    

2022

    

2021

 

2022

    

2021

Operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

Net income (loss)

 

$

66,721

 

 

$

123,436

 

 

$

(37,964

)

 

$

187,700

 

 

$

(90,382

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

 

 

34,113

 

 

 

34,360

 

 

 

26,292

 

 

 

99,384

 

 

 

83,879

 

Amortization of debt items and other items

 

 

1,749

 

 

 

1,771

 

 

 

1,128

 

 

 

6,114

 

 

 

4,095

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

2,645

 

 

 

2,014

 

 

 

859

 

 

 

5,179

 

 

 

1,779

 

Derivative loss (gain)

 

 

38,749

 

 

 

(8,854

)

 

 

73,137

 

 

 

109,892

 

 

 

179,156

 

Derivative cash (payments) receipts, net

 

 

(71,249

)

 

 

100,742

 

 

 

(24,000

)

 

 

(1,022

)

 

 

(39,554

)

Derivative cash premium payments

 

 

 

 

 

(46,111

)

 

 

(6,793

)

 

 

(46,111

)

 

 

(32,368

)

Deferred income taxes

 

 

13,140

 

 

 

27,764

 

 

 

(5,820

)

 

 

40,171

 

 

 

(18,826

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil and natural gas receivables

 

 

9,960

 

 

 

(6,462

)

 

 

11,894

 

 

 

(34,276

)

 

 

504

 

Joint interest receivables

 

 

(3,445

)

 

 

851

 

 

 

(1,262

)

 

 

(7,070

)

 

 

(2,172

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

3,276

 

 

 

(17,909

)

 

 

(12,868

)

 

 

(26,816

)

 

 

(30,473

)

Income tax

 

 

(1,743

)

 

 

3,179

 

 

 

(61

)

 

 

1,480

 

 

 

(153

)

Asset retirement obligation settlements

 

 

(21,510

)

 

 

(34,283

)

 

 

(8,531

)

 

 

(61,285

)

 

 

(19,744

)

Cash advances from joint interest partners

 

 

(2,242

)

 

 

(1,263

)

 

 

13,924

 

 

 

(12,055

)

 

 

9,999

 

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other

 

 

18,928

 

 

 

30,987

 

 

 

35,162

 

 

 

65,566

 

 

 

65,551

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

89,092

 

 

 

210,222

 

 

 

65,097

 

 

 

326,851

 

 

 

111,291

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investing activities:

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

Investment in oil and natural gas properties, equipment, and other

 

 

(4,477

)

 

 

(8,050

)

 

 

(10,169

)

 

 

(29,966

)

 

 

(16,023

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities associated with investing activities

 

 

(2,451

)

 

 

(8,416

)

 

 

6,695

 

 

 

(8,237

)

 

 

3,617

 

Acquisition of property interests

 

 

(3,849

)

 

 

(17,472

)

 

 

 

 

 

(51,474

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(10,777

)

 

 

(33,938

)

 

 

(3,474

)

 

 

(89,677

)

 

 

(12,406

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financing activities:

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

Repayments on credit facility

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(80,000

)

Proceeds from Term Loan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

215,000

 

Repayments on Term Loan

 

 

(8,896

)

 

 

(12,311

)

 

 

(11,778

)

 

 

(33,837

)

 

 

(11,778

)

Debt issuance costs

 

 

(716

)

 

 

(1,290

)

 

 

(1,409

)

 

 

(2,006

)

 

 

(8,249

)

Other

 

 

703

 

 

 

(434

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

 

(8,909

)

 

 

(14,035

)

 

 

(13,187

)

 

 

(35,843

)

 

 

114,973

 

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

69,406

 

 

 

162,249

 

 

 

48,436

 

 

 

201,331

 

 

 

213,858

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

 

382,141

 

 

 

219,892

 

 

 

209,148

 

 

 

250,216

 

 

 

43,726

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

 

$

451,547

 

 

$

382,141

 

 

$

257,584

 

 

$

451,547

 

 

$

257,584

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

W&T OFFSHORE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Information

Certain financial information included in W&T’s financial results are not measures of financial performance recognized by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are “Net Debt”, “Adjusted Net Income (Loss)”, “Adjusted EBITDA” and “Free Cash Flow”. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of performance. These disclosures may not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be reported by other companies. Prior period amounts have been conformed to the methodology and presentation of the current period.

We calculate Net Debt as total debt (current and long-term portions), less cash and cash equivalents. Management uses Net Debt to evaluate the Company’s financial position, including its ability to service its debt obligations.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) adjusts for certain items that the Company believes affect comparability of operating results, including items that are generally non-recurring in nature or whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated.   These items include unrealized commodity derivative loss (gain), amortization and write-off of derivative premium, bad debt reserve, deferred tax benefit, gain on debt transactions, release of restricted funds, litigation (including nonrecurring IT-related legal fees), share-based compensation and other.

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 

 

June 30, 

 

September 30, 

 

September 30, 

 

    

2022

    

2022

    

2021

    

2022

    

2021

 

 

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

66,721

 

 

$

123,436

 

 

$

(37,964

)

 

$

187,700

 

 

$

(90,382

)

Selected items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized commodity derivative (gain) loss and effect of derivative premiums, net

 

 

(28,161

)

 

 

86,272

 

 

 

43,916

 

 

 

98,607

 

 

 

127,374

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

(418

)

 

 

181

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

(119

)

 

 

9

 

Non-recurring costs related to IT services transition

 

 

6,393

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,393

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

(600

)

 

 

(1,534

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,229

)

 

 

80

 

Tax effect of selected items (1)

 

 

4,785

 

 

 

(17,833

)

 

 

(9,223

)

 

 

(21,767

)

 

 

(26,767

)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

 

$

48,720

 

 

$

190,522

 

 

$

(3,270

)

 

$

269,585

 

 

$

10,314

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income (loss) per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.34

 

 

$

1.33

 

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

1.88

 

 

$

0.07

 

Diluted

 

$

0.33

 

 

$

1.32

 

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

1.86

 

 

$

0.07

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

143,116

 

 

 

143,020

 

 

 

142,297

 

 

 

143,026

 

 

 

142,231

 

Diluted

 

 

145,882

 

 

 

144,525

 

 

 

142,297

 

 

 

144,696

 

 

 

143,497

 

(1) Selected items were tax effected with the Federal Statutory Rate of 21% for each respective period.

W&T OFFSHORE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Information

Adjusted EBITDA/ Free Cash Flow Reconciliations

The Company also presents the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus net interest expense, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, excluding the unrealized commodity derivative gain or loss, amortization and write-off of derivative premium, allowance for credit losses, gain on debt transactions, share-based compensation, litigation (including nonrecurring IT-related legal fees), and other. Company management believes this presentation is relevant and useful because it helps investors understand W&T’s operating performance and makes it easier to compare its results with those of other companies that have different financing, capital and tax structures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income, as an indication of operating performance or cash flows from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA, as W&T calculates it, may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA measures reported by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not represent funds available for discretionary use.

The Company defines Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA (defined above), less capital expenditures, plugging and abandonment costs and interest expense (all on an accrual basis). For this purpose, the Company’s definition of capital expenditures includes costs incurred related to oil and natural gas properties (such as drilling and infrastructure costs and the lease maintenance costs) and equipment, furniture and fixtures, but excludes acquisition costs of oil and gas properties from third parties that are not included in the Company’s capital expenditures guidance provided to investors. Company management believes that Free Cash Flow is an important financial performance measure for use in evaluating the performance and efficiency of its current operating activities after the impact of accrued capital expenditures, plugging and abandonment costs and interest expense and without being impacted by items such as changes associated with working capital, which can vary substantially from one period to another. There is no commonly accepted definition of Free Cash Flow within the industry. Accordingly, Free Cash Flow, as defined and calculated by the Company, may not be comparable to Free Cash Flow or other similarly named non-GAAP measures reported by other companies. While the Company includes interest expense in the calculation of Free Cash Flow, other mandatory debt service requirements of future payments of principal at maturity (if such debt is not refinanced) are excluded from the calculation of Free Cash Flow. These and other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from Free Cash Flow would reduce cash available for other uses.

The following tables present (i) a reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities, a GAAP measure, to Free Cash Flow, as defined by the Company and (ii) a reconciliation of the Company’s net income (loss), a GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, as such terms are defined by the Company.

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 

 

June 30, 

 

September 30, 

 

September 30, 

 

    

2022

    

2022

    

2021

    

2022

    

2021

 

 

(In thousands)

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

66,721

 

 

$

123,436

 

 

$

(37,964

)

 

$

187,700

 

 

$

(90,382

)

Interest expense, net

 

 

16,849

 

 

 

18,183

 

 

 

18,910

 

 

 

54,915

 

 

 

50,474

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

16,397

 

 

 

31,093

 

 

 

(5,902

)

 

 

46,801

 

 

 

(18,846

)

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

 

 

34,113

 

 

 

34,360

 

 

 

26,291

 

 

 

99,384

 

 

 

83,879

 

Unrealized commodity derivative (gain) loss and effect of derivative premiums, net

 

 

(28,161

)

 

 

86,272

 

 

 

43,916

 

 

 

98,607

 

 

 

127,374

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

(418

)

 

 

181

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

(119

)

 

 

9

 

Non-cash incentive compensation

 

 

2,645

 

 

 

2,014

 

 

 

859

 

 

 

5,179

 

 

 

1,779

 

Non-recurring costs related to IT services transition

 

 

6,393

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,393

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

(600

)

 

 

(1,534

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,229

)

 

 

80

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

113,939

 

 

$

294,005

 

 

$

46,111

 

 

$

497,631

 

 

$

154,367

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment in oil and natural gas properties, equipment and other

 

 

(4,477

)

 

 

(8,050

)

 

 

(10,169

)

 

 

(29,966

)

 

 

(16,023

)

Asset retirement obligation settlements

 

 

(21,510

)

 

 

(34,283

)

 

 

(8,531

)

 

 

(61,285

)

 

 

(19,744

)

Interest expense, net

 

 

(16,849

)

 

 

(18,183

)

 

 

(18,910

)

 

 

(54,915

)

 

 

(50,474

)

Free Cash Flow

 

$

71,103

 

 

$

233,489

 

 

$

8,501

 

 

$

351,465

 

 

$

68,126

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 

 

June 30, 

 

September 30, 

 

September 30, 

 

    

2022

    

2022

    

2021

    

2022

    

2021

 

 

(In thousands)

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

89,092

 

 

$

210,222

 

 

$

65,097

 

 

$

326,851

 

 

$

111,291

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

(418

)

 

 

181

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

(119

)

 

 

9

 

Litigation and other contingent loss

 

 

(600

)

 

 

(1,534

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,229

)

 

 

80

 

Amortization of debt items and other items

 

 

(1,749

)

 

 

(1,771

)

 

 

(1,128

)

 

 

(6,114

)

 

 

(4,095

)

Non-recurring costs related to IT services transition

 

 

6,393

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,393

 

 

 

 

Current tax benefit (1)

 

 

3,257

 

 

 

3,329

 

 

 

(82

)

 

 

6,630

 

 

 

(20

)

Changes in derivatives receivable (payable) (1)

 

 

4,339

 

 

 

40,495

 

 

 

1,571

 

 

 

35,848

 

 

 

20,140

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding asset retirement obligation settlements

 

 

(24,734

)

 

 

(9,383

)

 

 

(46,789

)

 

 

13,171

 

 

 

(43,256

)

Investment in oil and natural gas properties, equipment and other

 

 

(4,477

)

 

 

(8,050

)

 

 

(10,169

)

 

 

(29,966

)

 

 

(16,023

)

Free Cash Flow

 

$

71,103

 

 

$

233,489

 

 

$

8,501

 

 

$

351,465

 

 

$

68,126

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) A reconciliation of the adjustment used to calculate Free Cash Flow to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements is included below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current tax benefit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

$

16,397

 

 

$

31,093

 

 

$

(5,902

)

 

$

46,801

 

 

$

(18,846

)

Less: Deferred income taxes

 

 

13,140

 

 

 

27,764

 

 

 

(5,820

)

 

 

40,171

 

 

 

(18,826

)

Current tax benefit

 

$

3,257

 

 

$

3,329

 

 

$

(82

)

 

$

6,630

 

 

$

(20

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Changes in derivatives receivable:

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Derivatives payable, end of period

 

$

(16,659

)

 

$

(20,998

)

 

$

(12,511

)

 

$

(16,659

)

 

$

(12,511

)

Derivatives payable, beginning of period

 

 

20,998

 

 

 

15,382

 

 

 

7,289

 

 

 

6,396

 

 

 

282

 

Derivative premiums paid

 

 

 

 

 

46,111

 

 

 

6,793

 

 

 

46,111

 

 

 

32,369

 

Change in derivatives receivable (payable)

 

$

4,339

 

 

$

40,495

 

 

$

1,571

 

 

$

35,848

 

 

$

20,140

 


