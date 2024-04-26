W.W. Grainger (GWW) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

W.W. Grainger (GWW) reported $4.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. EPS of $9.62 for the same period compares to $9.61 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.81% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.27 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $9.58, the EPS surprise was +0.42%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how W.W. Grainger performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Reported Growth : 3.4% versus 4.4% estimated by five analysts on average.

Net Sales- High-Touch Solutions N.A. $3.41 billion compared to the $3.44 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year.

Net Sales- Other : $79 million versus $76.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.

Net Sales- Endless Assortment : $751 million versus $762.19 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.

Operating earnings (losses)- Endless Assortment : $59 million compared to the $56.30 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Operating earnings (losses)- High-Touch Solutions N.A. $610 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $621.66 million.

Shares of W.W. Grainger have returned -6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

