Is W.W. Grainger, Inc.'s (NYSE:GWW) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that W.W. Grainger's (NYSE:GWW) stock increased significantly by 24% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to W.W. Grainger's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for W.W. Grainger is:

55% = US$1.9b ÷ US$3.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.55 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

W.W. Grainger's Earnings Growth And 55% ROE

To begin with, W.W. Grainger has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 18% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 21% net income growth seen by W.W. Grainger over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

As a next step, we compared W.W. Grainger's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 24% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about W.W. Grainger's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is W.W. Grainger Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

W.W. Grainger's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 26%, meaning the company retains 74% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and W.W. Grainger is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Besides, W.W. Grainger has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 22%. Still, forecasts suggest that W.W. Grainger's future ROE will drop to 42% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that W.W. Grainger's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

