When will you get your W2? Here are key dates you need to know for the 2024 tax season

Tax season is here and people are already on the lookout for when they can expect to get their W-2 and when they’ll be able to file their tax return.

The Internal Revenue Services (IRS) has announced key dates, including when you can start filing individual tax returns.

Here’s what you need to know about filing your tax return in 2024.

When can you expect to receive your W2?

The IRS has announced that the deadline for employers to issue their W2 forms to employees for the 2023 year is on Jan. 31. Many employers send W2s via electronic delivery, which is a faster way to access yours rather than waiting for it to come through the mail.

If you don't receive your W2 before the deadline, you should reach out to your employer to check your W2 status, ensure no errors prevented it from being sent out and possibly request another form if it's already been sent.

You can also request copies of previously filled out W2s by filling out and submitting the IRS' Form 4506-T.

When can you file your 2023 taxes in 2024?

The IRS will begin accepting 2023 tax filings for individual tax returns on Jan. 29.

When is the 2024 tax filing deadline?

Taxpayers will have until April 15 to pay owed taxes for 2023. People who need to file an extension can receive an additional six months to complete their return, with the new deadline falling on Oct. 15.

File your taxes free with IRS Free File

IRS Free File is a program that provides two ways to prepare and file your federal income tax online for free. Qualifying taxpayers can use guided software to help them file their taxes online. The program also provides taxpayers with fillable forms to file their taxes for free even if they don't qualify for the guided tax preparation.

Here is how to use the IRS Free File:

Navigate to IRS.gov Choose between guided tax preparation or Free File Fillable Forms from the IRS Free File options You will be taken to an IRS partner website to create a new account or log into an existing account if you're a previous user Use the partner's site to prepare and e-file your tax return An email will let you know when the IRS has accepted your return

How long does it take to get your refund?

Most refunds are issued by the IRS in less than 21 days, according to its website.

Where’s my refund?

You can check the status of your 2024 tax refund by heading over to the IRS website here. You’ll be asked a handful of questions to verify your identity, including your social security number, the tax year you’re inquiring about, your filing status and the refund amount.

You can also check your tax refund status through the IRS’ official mobile app, IRS2Go.

Tips to help you file in 2024

The IRS is encouraging taxpayers to get ready to file their 2023 taxes now to help expedite the process. It’s important for filers to gather all the correct information they need before filing their return. Organize and gather tax records including Social Security numbers, Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers, Adoption Identification Numbers and this year's Identity Protection Personal Identification Numbers (IP PIN). Filing an accurate return can help taxpayers avoid refund delays or later IRS mailings about a problem.

People should report all their taxable income and wait to file until they receive all income related documents. This is especially important for people who may receive various Forms 1099 from banks or other payers reporting unemployment compensation, dividends, pensions, annuities or retirement plan distributions.

File with direct deposit to get your tax refund back fast

People should plan to file electronically with direct deposit. This is still the fastest and easiest way to file and receive a refund. To avoid delays in processing, people should avoid filing paper returns whenever possible.

Key 2024 tax filing dates

January 12: IRS Free File opens

January 16: Due date for 2023 fourth quarter estimated tax payments

January 26: Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day

January 29: Filing season start date for individual tax returns

April 15: Due date of filing a tax return or to request an extension for most of the nation

April 17: Due date for Maine and Massachusetts

October 15: Due date for extension filers

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: When will you get your W2? Here's what you need to know